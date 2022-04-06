U15s Report: Palace through to the Floodlit Cup regional final

Summary
Palace faced Villa in the semi-final of the U15 Floodlit Cup after beating Arsenal 4-0 in the previous round
Dashi opened the scoring for the young Eagles 10 minutes in
After a missed penalty, Palace doubled their lead through Henry 35 minutes in
Villa pulled one back just before half-time
Half-time: Crystal Palace 2-1 Aston Villa
Derry added Palace’s third five minutes after the restart
Henry headed onto the bar from a corner on the hour mark
Lameiras scored the fourth for Palace with 20 minutes to go
Full-time: Crystal Palace 4-1 Aston Villa