U15s Report: Palace through to the Floodlit Cup regional final

The Floodlit Cup is an U15 tournament, part of the Premier League's Youth Development Phase, designed to provide an experience of playing matches in the evening in tricky conditions. This is to ensure the players are prepared for similar situations as they progress to U18s, U23s and beyond.

The young Eagles compete in the U15 Floodlit Cup each season. They last won it in 2019, with a number of familiar names such as Jack Wells-Morrison, Tayo Adaramola and Fionn Mooney part of the winning squad.

Palace welcomed Aston Villa to Copers Cope for the southern region semi-final, after successfully overcoming Brighton, Charlton and Millwall in the initial group stage and Arsenal in the first knockout round.