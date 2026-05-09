U15s Report: Palace suffer late heartbreak in historic Floodlit Shield Final

The conditions were perfect for cup-final football, with bright sunshine, a gentle breeze and the impressive Coopers Cope show pitch providing a fitting stage for the occasion. As both sides emerged to cries of “Come on, boys” from the touchline, Manchester United got the final underway.
After an evenly contested opening, the visitors fashioned the first clear opportunity of the match.
Forward Locclan drove purposefully towards goal, but Emilio stood up well defensively to apply just enough pressure, forcing the United attacker to fire over the crossbar from the edge of the area.
Palace responded moments later at the other end, though a whipped effort from the right channel proved comfortable for United’s ‘keeper.
Victor was quickly emerging as the Eagles’ main attacking outlet and, a few minutes later, the winger cut inside from the right before seeing a deflected effort narrowly turned wide by the outstretched boot of a sliding Fortune.
Approaching the midway point of the half, the game opened up into an entertaining end-to-end contest, with both sides probing for an opening.
Following a dangerous inswinging corner, Bednash’s side saw successive opportunities break down in their early stages before United countered swiftly through Locclan, who attempted to create space inside the area. Strong Palace defending, however, ensured the danger was dealt with effectively.