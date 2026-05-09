U15s Report: Palace suffer late heartbreak in historic Floodlit Shield Final

Ja’Shaun’s stunning strike on the stroke of half-time had deservedly given the young Eagles the lead after an impressive first-half display, but United responded through Jeddeed midway through the second period before Locclan’s towering stoppage-time header from a corner sealed the trophy for the visitors.

Despite the cruel ending, Josh Bednash’s side produced an excellent performance and still made history by becoming the first Palace Under-15s team to reach a Floodlit Shield Final.

The Floodlit Cup is a Premier League Under-15 competition designed to expose academy players to the demands of evening football and knockout football as they prepare for the next stages of their development.

After narrowly missing out on progression from a difficult group containing Chelsea, Fulham and Brentford – finishing just one point short of qualification following victories over Chelsea and Brentford – Palace entered the Floodlit Shield competition.

Bednash’s side impressed throughout the knockout stages, overcoming Bournemouth, Leicester City and West Ham United to reach the final, while Manchester United arrived with strong pedigree at this level after lifting last season’s Floodlit Cup National Final with victory over Chelsea.

As part of the Youth Development Phase format, the final consisted of two 40-minute halves with a 10-minute half-time interval.

Bednash set his side up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with recent Under-18 debutant Nathanael anchoring the defence, Trinidad & Tobago youth international Ja’Shaun operating in midfield, and Victor providing attacking width on the right flank.