U18 Report: Five-star Palace thrash Birmingham

Heading into the fixture, Palace were looking to build on the momentum of an emphatic 4-0 FA Youth Cup fourth-round victory away at Newcastle. In league action, however, the young Eagles were coming off a disappointing 3-1 defeat to West Brom.

That result left Palace third in the U18 Premier League South table on 24 points, six behind leaders Chelsea, with Saturday’s clash providing the perfect opportunity to get back to winning ways.

Birmingham City are making their debut in the U18 Premier League South this season, following a rapid academy rebuild that has seen them regain Category One status. A 2-1 victory over Southampton last time out – thanks to goals from Cobi Maddox and Nikolai Degtiarev – gave them a timely boost ahead of the trip to south London.

Javier Alonso made three changes to the side that impressed against Newcastle in the FA Youth Cup. Lucca Benetton replaced Jack Mason in goal, while Donte Martin and Daniel Owoade came in for Benji Casey and Joel Drakes-Thomas respectively.

Charlie Walker-Smith and Jacob Fasida were also named in the squad – with the former starting – despite both having featured as substitutes for the U21s against Ipswich on Friday night.

It was a dream start for Palace as Jasper Judd launched a long ball forward, David Angibeaud flicked it on to Stuart Oduro on the edge of the area, and the midfielder threaded Donte Martin through on goal. Martin made no mistake, rifling a tight-angled half-volley into the far corner to give the young Eagles the lead inside two minutes.