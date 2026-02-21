U18s Report: Palace slip to narrow Leicester defeat

Summary:
- Javier Alonso makes five changes from the win over Peterborough, with Jack Mason returning in goal and first starts of the U18 25/26 campaign for Remi Shittu and Jamar Lee.
- 2: Donte Martin’s dangerous low cross is successfully gathered by Leo Stretton.
- 12: Lee threads through a wonderfully-weighted pass into the path of the onrushing Greaves, but he is nullified by a crunching challenge.
- 13: Martin fires wide of the post on the volley!
- 18: Mason makes a sharp close-range save to keep the scores level.
- 25: Neither keeper has been tested yet, but Palace are seeing plenty of the ball, probing to get their forwards in behind.
- 29 – GOAL: Leicester open the scoring, Bismark Owusu.
- 33: A tenacious Angibeaud snatches the ball just outside the area, but miscues across the face of goal.
- 45 (+1): Raihaan Anderson's cross ensues appeals for a penalty that are promptly waved away.
- HT: Leicester 1-0 Palace
- 46: Mason's outstretched boot denies Fletcher's tightly-angled strike.
- 57: Danaher finds Owoade, whose inch-perfect cross is headed wide by Angibeaud.
- 72: Kairo Smith-Phillips enters proceedings for his U18s competitive debut
- 75: Muwana's goalbound header is blocked, before Martin drags the resulting snap-shot wide.
- 86 - SO CLOSE: Fasida's outswinging corner ensues a pinball-like scramble in the box and somehow it's not turned home by the sea of white shirts.
- 90 (+3): Oduro's curls a free-kick around the wall and forces the diving save from Stretton.
- FT: Leicester 1-0 Palace