      U18s Report: Palace slip to narrow Leicester defeat

      Match reports
      Leicester City U18
      1
      Owusu 30'
      0
      Crystal Palace U18

      Crystal Palace Under-18s suffered a slender 1-0 defeat to Leicester City in the U18s Premier League South on Saturday (21st February) at the LCFC Training Ground.

      Summary:

      • Javier Alonso makes five changes from the win over Peterborough, with Jack Mason returning in goal and first starts of the U18 25/26 campaign for Remi Shittu and Jamar Lee.
      • 2: Donte Martin’s dangerous low cross is successfully gathered by Leo Stretton.
      • 12: Lee threads through a wonderfully-weighted pass into the path of the onrushing Greaves, but he is nullified by a crunching challenge.
      • 13: Martin fires wide of the post on the volley!
      • 18: Mason makes a sharp close-range save to keep the scores level.
      • 25: Neither keeper has been tested yet, but Palace are seeing plenty of the ball, probing to get their forwards in behind.
      • 29 – GOAL: Leicester open the scoring, Bismark Owusu.
      • 33: A tenacious Angibeaud snatches the ball just outside the area, but miscues across the face of goal.
      • 45 (+1): Raihaan Anderson's cross ensues appeals for a penalty that are promptly waved away.
      • HT: Leicester 1-0 Palace
      • 46: Mason's outstretched boot denies Fletcher's tightly-angled strike.
      • 57: Danaher finds Owoade, whose inch-perfect cross is headed wide by Angibeaud.
      • 72: Kairo Smith-Phillips enters proceedings for his U18s competitive debut
      • 75: Muwana's goalbound header is blocked, before Martin drags the resulting snap-shot wide.
      • 86 - SO CLOSE: Fasida's outswinging corner ensues a pinball-like scramble in the box and somehow it's not turned home by the sea of white shirts.
      • 90 (+3): Oduro's curls a free-kick around the wall and forces the diving save from Stretton.
      • FT: Leicester 1-0 Palace

       

      Palace had the majority of possession and created several chances, with David Angibeaud, Donte Martin, and Dylan Monk all coming close, but were repeatedly denied by a disciplined Leicester defence and some fine saves from Leo Stretton.

      Despite a late surge and a flurry of attacking pressure, Palace couldn’t find a leveller and fell just short, leaving them third in the U18s Premier League South, level on points with West Ham.

      The young Eagles travelled to the East Midlands looking to build on an encouraging week. A 1–1 draw in the league with Tottenham was followed by a 3–1 win over Peterborough to reach the Premier League Cup semi-finals.

      They kicked off level with Spurs on 28 points in the U18 Premier League South, edging ahead on goal difference. Leaders Chelsea were five points clear with a game in hand, though their recent 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa kept the race tight.

      Leicester, meanwhile, started the weekend seventh on 24 points from 17 games. After winning five of their opening six to rise as high as third, the Foxes had managed just two victories in their last 10…

      Javier Alonso made five changes from the win over Peterborough, rotating amid a congested schedule and switching shape.

      With Lucca Benetton and Mylo Bernard on England U16 duty, Jack Mason returned in goal, while Ajean-Ray Greaves and Remi Shittu – making his first start of 2025/26 – came into the backline. Jamar Lee was handed his first start since stepping up from the U16s, with Donte Martin rewarded for his brace against Peterborough. Kairo Smith-Phillips was also named in a competitive matchday squad for the first time.

      Mason launched a short goal-kick long, and Angibeaud’s deft flick sent Donte Martin racing down the left. He delivered a dangerous low cross that Leo Stretton gathered – an early warning from Palace inside two minutes.

      The opening 10 minutes passed without a clear sight of goal, as both sides shared possession in a cagey start.

      Palace gradually found their rhythm, creating openings as Lee threaded a beautifully weighted pass into the path of Greaves on the right edge of the area, only for a timely sliding tackle to deny him. Moments later, a whipped delivery was partially cleared to Martin, who’s sweetly struck volley flashed just past the near post.

      Approaching the 20-minute mark, the hosts began to assert themselves, enjoying the lion’s share of possession and testing Mason with a sharp close-range save to keep Palace in the game.

      By midway through the half, neither ‘keeper had been seriously troubled, though Palace continued probing for opportunities behind the Foxes’ disciplined low block.

      As the first half entered its final third, Bismark Owusu broke the deadlock for Leicester, drifting inside before firing a low, powerful shot into the far corner beyond a diving Mason.

      The frustration for the visitors so far was that Leicester’s chances had come from Palace errors, but the tall, imposing Angibeaud was proving a constant threat leading the attack.

      In two minutes of added time, Oduro played a neat layoff to Raihaan Anderson, whose cross appeared to strike a defender’s arm, prompting penalty appeals that were waved away. Despite Palace’s best efforts to find an equaliser, they went into the break trailing.

      Just after the restart, Mason stretched to block Jake Fletcher’s tightly angled strike, keeping Palace in the game.

      Ten minutes in, Palace were settling, moving the ball well around the penalty area and creating chances as the pendulum swung. Danaher found substitute Daniel Owoade on the right, whose inch-perfect cross was met by Angibeaud, but his header drifted wide.

      The Foxes survived a succession of shots and crosses, while Palace grew in confidence with every attack, though by midway through the half they were yet to truly test Stretton.

      Palace’s forwards probed for balls in behind, only to be repeatedly denied by Leicester’s resolute defending.

      On 72 minutes, Kairo Smith-Phillips made his U18 competitive debut, replacing Anderson. As Palace approached the final third, their momentum was repeatedly halted by the hosts’ physical challenges and heavy contact.

      Palace came close to an equaliser as Josh Muwana’s goalbound header was blocked, and Martin’s follow-up half-volley narrowly went the wrong side of the post.

      In the closing stages, Jacob Fasida’s outswinging corner sparked a pinball scramble in the box. Dylan Monk, Angibeaud, and Chuks Okoli all saw efforts blocked, yet somehow the ball never crossed the line.

      In added time, Oduro curled a free-kick around the wall, forcing Stretton into a diving save to tip the ball around the post.

      Despite Palace’s late push, a leveller proved elusive. The result keeps them third, level on 28 points with West Ham after the Hammers’ win, while Tottenham and Chelsea extend their leads on 34 and 36 points respectively.

      Palace: Mason, Greaves (Owoade, 45'), Fasida, Danaher, Shittu (Monk, 45') Okoli, Anderson (Smith-Phillips, 72'), Lee (Muwana, 60'), Martin, Oduro, Angibeaud.

      Subs not used: McDonald.

      Leicester: Stretton, Aideed (Sutherington, 64'), Simons, Manyumba, Adedeji, Diallo, Owusu, Lawrence, Fletcher (Carr, 55'), De Lisle (Boothe, 45'), Colangelo-Allen.

      Subs not used: Hames, Corden.

