U18s Report: Palace slip to narrow Leicester defeat

Palace had the majority of possession and created several chances, with David Angibeaud, Donte Martin, and Dylan Monk all coming close, but were repeatedly denied by a disciplined Leicester defence and some fine saves from Leo Stretton.

Despite a late surge and a flurry of attacking pressure, Palace couldn’t find a leveller and fell just short, leaving them third in the U18s Premier League South, level on points with West Ham.

The young Eagles travelled to the East Midlands looking to build on an encouraging week. A 1–1 draw in the league with Tottenham was followed by a 3–1 win over Peterborough to reach the Premier League Cup semi-finals.

They kicked off level with Spurs on 28 points in the U18 Premier League South, edging ahead on goal difference. Leaders Chelsea were five points clear with a game in hand, though their recent 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa kept the race tight.

Leicester, meanwhile, started the weekend seventh on 24 points from 17 games. After winning five of their opening six to rise as high as third, the Foxes had managed just two victories in their last 10…

Javier Alonso made five changes from the win over Peterborough, rotating amid a congested schedule and switching shape.

With Lucca Benetton and Mylo Bernard on England U16 duty, Jack Mason returned in goal, while Ajean-Ray Greaves and Remi Shittu – making his first start of 2025/26 – came into the backline. Jamar Lee was handed his first start since stepping up from the U16s, with Donte Martin rewarded for his brace against Peterborough. Kairo Smith-Phillips was also named in a competitive matchday squad for the first time.