U18 Report: Youthful Palace hold firm to earn hard-fought point against Brighton

We got underway at Copers Cope on what was a beautiful Saturday morning, the sunshine providing a fitting backdrop for a clash between two fierce rivals.
Brighton arrived with a physically imposing side, featuring several players with Under-21 experience, while Palace fielded a youthful line-up made up largely of Under-16s and first-year scholars.
As expected, the Seagulls enjoyed the lion’s share of possession, moving the ball well throughout.
Palace, however, settled into a disciplined low block, showcasing their defensive resolve to frustrate the visitors and restrict them to no clear-cut chances.
Despite Brighton’s territorial dominance, the first real opportunity fell to the young Eagles on 14 minutes.
An intense high press forced a turnover as Brighton attempted to play out from the back, allowing Oduro to drift inside from the right and into the box. His effort stung the palms of the ‘keeper as he looked to squeeze it inside the near post, before Chuks Okoli fired the follow-up the wrong side of the bar.
Moments later, Raihaan Anderson’s acrobatic bicycle kick sailed over, while Khyan Frazer-Williams’ side-footed volley went straight down the ‘keeper’s throat.
The game had suddenly burst into life, with both sides finding rhythm and tempo. Approaching the 20-minute mark, Doyle had been called into action several times, while the Seagulls threatened with quick feet on the break, but without creating anything meaningful.