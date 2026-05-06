U18s Report: Bernard and Lee double up in nine-goal Ipswich thriller

Disaster struck inside the opening three minutes. Sidney Eldred clipped a ball towards Claudio Niang at the far post; Niang cushioned it back into the path of Shakil Nicolaou, who went down under a challenge from Chuks Okoli. Nicolaou picked himself up and calmly sent Thiago Speroni the wrong way from the spot.

The response was immediate. From the restart, Martin tried his luck with a half-volley from just inside the area, but it was only a brief warning. Moments later, the equaliser arrived: Martin drove forward and shifted the ball left to Bernard, who had space to pick his spot and guide a composed finish inside the near post.

With their tails up, Palace seized control and Angibeaud began to influence proceedings. Slipped through on goal, he flashed a tight-angle effort into the side netting, then came close again when he nearly met one of Martin’s deliveries.

Despite Ipswich’s physical presence, the young Eagles competed fiercely - winning second balls, forcing turnovers, and building sustained pressure.

As the game approached the 20-minute mark, Bernard drifted infield and let fly from distance, his effort just clearing the bar.

Soon after, the Ipswich goalkeeper was forced into a hurried recovery, and Angibeaud, sliding in, came within inches of turning the loose ball into an empty net, only to see it drift agonisingly wide of the post.

A commanding punch from Speroni at a right-sided Ipswich free-kick sparked a Palace counter, releasing Bernard clean through on goal. His momentum was checked – seemingly unfairly – but the referee waved play on, much to the frustration of the visitors.

Midway through the half, Ipswich began to dominate possession, pinning Palace back for sustained periods. Yet the Eagles remained disciplined and compact, limiting the hosts to little of note and ensuring Speroni was rarely tested.

At the other end, Palace continued to look dangerous on the break, while the contest retained a rugged edge, with both sides committing cynical fouls and the referee frequently reaching for his pocket.