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      U18s Report: Bernard and Lee double up in nine-goal Ipswich thriller

      Match reports
      Ipswich Town U18
      3
      Nicolaou 5'
      Wood 50'
      Longwe 73'
      6
      Crystal Palace U18
      Bernard 7' 46'
      Fasida 37'
      Angibeaud 42'
      Lee 83' 89'

      Mylo Bernard and substitute Jamar Lee both struck twice as Crystal Palace Under-18s secured an emphatic 6–3 victory over Ipswich Town in the U18 Premier League South on an overcast Wednesday afternoon at the Ipswich Town Academy.

      Summary:

      • Javier Alonso makes five changes, with Thiago Speroni, Remi Shittu, Seb Bonsu-Amako, Mylo Bernard and David Angibeaud all coming in, while Under-15 Nathaniel Kalembo was named on the bench.
      • 3 – GOAL: Shakil Nicolaou gives Ipswich the lead from the spot.
      • 7 – GOAL: Donte Martin works the ball across to Bernard, who side foots into the near corner and beyond the diving 'keeper.
      • 14: David Angibeaud fires into the side netting from the tight angle…
      • 17: Bernard collects and fashions the ball onto his right boot, before striking just over the bar from range.
      • 21: Angibeaud, sliding in, comes inches from turning the loose ball into the empty net! Moments later, Bernard is clear away but has his momentum disrupted en route…
      • 28: Khyan Fraser-Williams arrows the ball across the face of goal and Archie Brown does well to turn it behind.
      • 34: AJ Greaves drives down the right flank and sees his cross parried away but only as far as the onrushing Okoli, who fires the follow-up over the bar.
      • 38 – GOAL: From nowhere, Fasida steps up to deliver the set-piece into the box, but instead whips it all the way into the far corner.
      • 41 – GOAL: David Angibeaud extends our advantage, latching onto the lofted pass and stroking past the 'keeper one on one.
      • One minute is added on...
      • HT: Ipswich U18s 1-3 Palace U18s
      • 46 – GOAL: Martin's crisp half-volley from range is parried into the path of the onrushing Bernard, who turns home.
      • 50 – GOAL: Charlie Wood gets one back for Ipswich.
      • 56: The ‘keepers stray pass falls kindly for Martin, who attempts to lift it over him, but its straight down the Ipswich No. 1’s throat.
      • 60: Speroni’s made a couple of fine saves in the last few moments to prevent the hosts reducing the deficit to a single goal.
      • 68: Ipswich are pushing hard to make it a nervy end, but some resolute defending from Palace has so far kept them at bay.
      • 69: Bonsu-Amako comes close to capitalising on a defensive error.
      • 73 – GOAL: Ipswich reduce the deficit to a single goal thanks to Usisya Longwe converting a well-worked free-kick.
      • 81 – GOAL: Jamar Lee scores with his first touch after coming on.
      • 89 – GOAL: Lee makes it six and has his brace - what an impact from off the bench.
      • Five minutes to go...
      • 90 (+2'): There's a debut for Under-15 Nathaniel Kalembo!
      • FT: Ipswich U18s 3-6 Palace U18s

      Donte Martin’s brace had earned Palace a 3-2 win over Arsenal, returning them to winning ways after a 3-1 defeat to Norwich City, when a rotated side – fresh from their U18 Premier League Cup triumph – fell short.

      They sat sixth on 42 points, one behind Brighton & Hove Albion and West Bromwich Albion, with two games in hand.

      Ipswich, meanwhile, had been beaten 3-1 by Southampton at Bloomfields, Needham Market, after a 3-0 derby win over Norwich but failing to build on that momentum. They sat second from bottom, one point behind Reading with a game in hand on Birmingham City.

      Javier Alonso made five changes, with Thiago Speroni, Remi Shittu, Seb Bonsu-Amako, Mylo Bernard and David Angibeaud all coming in, while Under-15 Nathaniel Kalembo was named on the bench.

      Disaster struck inside the opening three minutes. Sidney Eldred clipped a ball towards Claudio Niang at the far post; Niang cushioned it back into the path of Shakil Nicolaou, who went down under a challenge from Chuks Okoli. Nicolaou picked himself up and calmly sent Thiago Speroni the wrong way from the spot.

      The response was immediate. From the restart, Martin tried his luck with a half-volley from just inside the area, but it was only a brief warning. Moments later, the equaliser arrived: Martin drove forward and shifted the ball left to Bernard, who had space to pick his spot and guide a composed finish inside the near post.

      With their tails up, Palace seized control and Angibeaud began to influence proceedings. Slipped through on goal, he flashed a tight-angle effort into the side netting, then came close again when he nearly met one of Martin’s deliveries.

      Despite Ipswich’s physical presence, the young Eagles competed fiercely - winning second balls, forcing turnovers, and building sustained pressure.

      As the game approached the 20-minute mark, Bernard drifted infield and let fly from distance, his effort just clearing the bar.

      Soon after, the Ipswich goalkeeper was forced into a hurried recovery, and Angibeaud, sliding in, came within inches of turning the loose ball into an empty net, only to see it drift agonisingly wide of the post.

      A commanding punch from Speroni at a right-sided Ipswich free-kick sparked a Palace counter, releasing Bernard clean through on goal. His momentum was checked – seemingly unfairly – but the referee waved play on, much to the frustration of the visitors.

      Midway through the half, Ipswich began to dominate possession, pinning Palace back for sustained periods. Yet the Eagles remained disciplined and compact, limiting the hosts to little of note and ensuring Speroni was rarely tested.

      At the other end, Palace continued to look dangerous on the break, while the contest retained a rugged edge, with both sides committing cynical fouls and the referee frequently reaching for his pocket.

      Entering the final third, the young Eagles kept probing with purpose. Khyan Frazer-Williams fizzed a dangerous ball across the face of goal, forcing Archie Brown into an acrobatic intervention to turn it behind.

      The tempo remained high, the match played at an intense, fiercely competitive pace as both sides searched for a decisive moment.

      The chances continued to arrive at pace, and Palace were inches away again moments later. AJ Greaves surged down the right and drilled a low ball into the danger area; it broke kindly for Okoli, but his follow-up effort flew over the bar.

      Then, on 38 minutes, the breakthrough came from an unlikely source. Jacob Fasida stepped up to take a free-kick on the right and delivered a teasing, curling ball towards the far post. It evaded everyone – attackers and defenders alike – and, to the surprise of all inside the ground, drifted beyond the diving goalkeeper and nestled into the net.

      Palace barely had time to reset before doubling their advantage two minutes later. A lofted pass in behind caught the Ipswich defence square, and Angibeaud timed his run perfectly, racing through on goal and showing real composure to guide his finish past the advancing goalkeeper.

      It could – and perhaps should – have been three in quick succession. Bernard reacted sharply inside the six-yard box, stabbing goalwards, only to be denied by a desperate goal-line clearance that kept Ipswich in the contest. We took a healthy lead into the break thanks to two late goals!

      Palace carried their attacking intent straight into the second half and struck again within seconds of the restart. Martin connected sweetly with a crisp half-volley that forced a sharp save, but the rebound fell kindly for Bernard, who reacted quickest to turn it home from close range.

      Ipswich responded almost immediately to keep the contest alive. From an inswinging corner, Charlie Wood rose highest and powered a header in off the crossbar, halving the deficit in dramatic fashion. It was a breathless, end-to-end start to the half that set the tone for what followed.

      It soon developed into a scrappier, more fractured contest as Ipswich pushed to regain a foothold. A stray pass from the goalkeeper gifted Martin an opening, and he showed quick control before attempting to lift the ball back over the retreating ‘keeper, only to send his effort straight into his grasp.

      At the other end, TSperoni was called into action, producing a strong near-post save to turn Nzang’s drive around the upright.

      On the hour mark, Palace found themselves under sustained pressure, forced to withstand wave after wave of Ipswich attacks. Resolute – at times heroic – defending kept the hosts at bay, while Speroni produced a series of impressive stops to preserve the advantage. He was called upon again soon after, reacting sharply to make a fine save low with his legs as Ipswich continued to press.

      As the game edged into its latter stages, Palace came close to capitalising on a costly error in Ipswich’s build-up play. The ball broke kindly for Bonsu-Amako, but he snatched at the opportunity, sending his effort high over the bar.

      Despite still holding a two-goal cushion, the momentum of the contest made one thing clear: a fifth goal was needed to regain control and put the result beyond doubt.

      Approaching the final third, however, the hosts reduced the deficit to a single goal after Asisya Longwe finished off a well-worked free-kick routine. It set up a nervy finale, with Ipswich throwing everything forward in search of an equaliser.

      The Tractor Boys continued to apply heavy pressure as Palace were forced to survive a succession of shots and dangerous crosses, including a Bobby Sains free-kick that grazed the crossbar. With ten minutes remaining, Jeremiah Berkeley-Agympong went down inside the area appealing for a penalty, but the referee was unmoved and waved play on.

      Fortunately, Jamar Lee made an instant impact after being introduced, scoring with his very first touch. He met a low cross and stabbed home from close range, a vital goal at a crucial moment to restore breathing space for Palace.

      Remarkably, he doubled his tally moments later. Collecting the ball, Lee shifted it onto his right foot and coolly rolled his effort under the diving goalkeeper from distance, extending the lead in emphatic fashion. With five minutes added on, he even went close to completing a sensational hat-trick in a frantic finish to the contest.

      The result means Palace move up to third in the U18 Premier League South on 45 points, level with Aston Villa, with three games remaining. Crucially, we hold two games in hand on second-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who sit on 51 points, as well as on fellow challengers West Bromwich Albion and Brighton & Hove Albion, who trail on 43 points...

      There will be hopes that we can carry this momentum into West Brom on Saturday (12:00 BST) at the Fitlife Foods Performance Centre.

      Crystal Palace U21s: Speroni, Monk, Frazer-Williams (McDonald, 90'), Fasida, Shittu (Kalembo, 90'), Okoli ©, Greaves (Lamidi, 90'), Bonsu-Amako, Bernard (Lee, 82'), Martin, Angibeaud (Owoade, 90').

      Ipswich Town U21s: Wreford, Boakye-King, Berkeley-Agyepong, Brown, Wood, Longwe (Hall, 73'), Nzang, Sains, Eldred, Enkotosia (Burton-Yurevich, 73'), Nicolaou.

      Subs not used: Fletcher, Chukwu-Nsofor.

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