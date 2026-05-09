U18s Report: Seven-Seven brace sees Palace beaten away at West Brom

Eager to replicate their fine performances on the road against Arsenal and Ipswich in their previous two matches, Palace headed to the Black Country for their final away trip of the 2025/26 Premier League South campaign.

Their opponents were West Brom, the team that sat in fifth before the weekend’s round of fixtures commenced, one place behind the Young Eagles in the league standings.

With just one change from the team that put six past Ipswich on Wednesday – Joel Drakes-Thomas replacing Chuks Okoli – Palace began the fixture on the front foot, creating early chances for their in-form forward line.

Moments after David Angibeaud sent a long-range effort over the bar, Mylo Bernard broke quickly down the left-hand side, past his opposing full-back. He cut inside sharply onto his right foot before sending a curling effort just past the far post.

The young Eagles’ impressive start was undone after just seven minutes, however, as the hosts exploited a lack of Palace concentration with a quick free kick.

Receiving the ball with his back to goal, James Bythell turned and played a neat pass into Justin Seven-Seven’s path behind the Palace defence. Unfazed by an onrushing Thiago Speroni, the forward confidently dispatched the chance into the bottom corner to give the Baggies the lead.

Chances continued to flow for the home team. Dauda Iddrisa spurned a close-range opportunity from an inviting George Shaw cross, and Remi Shittu produced a goal-saving block to deny Seven-Seven from quickly doubling his tally, but the West Brom forward eventually registered his second goal of the game just before the 30-minute mark.

It was another unfortunate goal to concede for the young Eagles. A firm tackle from Shaw by the halfway line ricocheted beyond the Palace back-line, directly into the path of Seven-Seven. Anticipating the flight of the deflection, the forward latched onto the loose ball and calmly converted the opportunity.