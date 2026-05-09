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      U18s Report: Seven-Seven brace sees Palace beaten away at West Brom

      Match reports
      West Bromwich Albion U18
      4
      Seven-Seven 9' 29'
      French 45+1'
      Bythell 79'
      0
      Crystal Palace U18

      A Justin Seven-Seven brace helped condemn Crystal Palace Under-18s to a 4-0 defeat against West Bromwich Albion in the U18 Premier League South on Saturday afternoon, as the young Eagles fell in their final away fixture of the 2025/26 campaign at the Fitlife Foods Performance Centre.

      Summary:

      • Javier Alonso makes one change from the side that defeated Ipswich, with Joel Drakes-Thomas replacing Chuks Okoli in the starting XI, and U16 forward Anthony Barrett earned his first inclusion in an U18s squad.
      • 1: Palace U18s begin their final away game of the 2025/26 Premier League South season.
      • 4: Mylo Bernard fires a curling effort just over the bar.
      • 8 – GOAL: Justin Seven-Seven gives West Brom an early lead.
      • 14: Iddrisa fails to convert a chance from close range.
      • 22: Remi Shittu denies West Brom with a brilliant sliding tackle.
      • 29 – GOAL: Seven-Seven scores his second of the match.
      • 41: Donte Martin’s looping header tests Rutter.
      • 46 – GOAL: Harry French converts a one-on-one for West Brom.
      • HT: West Brom 3-0 Palace
      • 52: Harry French's header is saved by Speroni.
      • 57: Speroni denies Iddrisa with an impressive one v one save.
      • 69: David Angibeaud nearly claws a goal back with a powerful effort from inside the box.
      • 78 – GOAL: Bythell slots past Speroni.
      • 83: Speroni saves Colesby’s free kick.
      • FT: West Brom 4-0 Palace

      Eager to replicate their fine performances on the road against Arsenal and Ipswich in their previous two matches, Palace headed to the Black Country for their final away trip of the 2025/26 Premier League South campaign.

      Their opponents were West Brom, the team that sat in fifth before the weekend’s round of fixtures commenced, one place behind the Young Eagles in the league standings.

      With just one change from the team that put six past Ipswich on Wednesday – Joel Drakes-Thomas replacing Chuks Okoli – Palace began the fixture on the front foot, creating early chances for their in-form forward line.

      Moments after David Angibeaud sent a long-range effort over the bar, Mylo Bernard broke quickly down the left-hand side, past his opposing full-back. He cut inside sharply onto his right foot before sending a curling effort just past the far post.

      The young Eagles’ impressive start was undone after just seven minutes, however, as the hosts exploited a lack of Palace concentration with a quick free kick.

      Receiving the ball with his back to goal, James Bythell turned and played a neat pass into Justin Seven-Seven’s path behind the Palace defence. Unfazed by an onrushing Thiago Speroni, the forward confidently dispatched the chance into the bottom corner to give the Baggies the lead.

      Chances continued to flow for the home team. Dauda Iddrisa spurned a close-range opportunity from an inviting George Shaw cross, and Remi Shittu produced a goal-saving block to deny Seven-Seven from quickly doubling his tally, but the West Brom forward eventually registered his second goal of the game just before the 30-minute mark.

      It was another unfortunate goal to concede for the young Eagles. A firm tackle from Shaw by the halfway line ricocheted beyond the Palace back-line, directly into the path of Seven-Seven. Anticipating the flight of the deflection, the forward latched onto the loose ball and calmly converted the opportunity.

      With a period of increased possession and control, Palace looked to have shifted the momentum back in their favour. Their best opportunity of the first half fell to Donte Martin from a long throw launched into the box by Dylan Monk. The first contact was won by Angibeaud, but Martin’s looping header was caught by William Rutter.

      The final act of the half was the one with the most quality. A superb spin on the ball by Ryan Colesby provided the midfielder with a yard of space, which he utilised to play a perfectly weighted pass to Harry French.

      As West Brom’s top scorer, French’s composure to slide the ball past Speroni came as no surprise, giving the Baggies a 3-0 advantage at the break.

      A half-time substitution gave Anthony Barrett his U18 debut, but the young defender’s introduction was not enough to stem the flow of West Brom dominance.

      Following a comfortable save from a French header, Speroni continued to prove his worth by denying Iddrisa with a superb save from a 1-on-1 situation. He cut the angle cleverly, spread himself well and kept the young Eagles in the game.

      His work between the sticks was almost quickly rewarded at the other end, as Palace created their clearest chance of the fixture.

      Although a mazy run from Raihaan Anderson opened the space for him to slide the ball to Angibeaud, the Palace forward was unable to beat Rutter from close range – the West Brom ‘keeper producing a terrific low save to deny him.

      The game was later taken firmly out of Palace’s reach, as James Bythell scored West Brom’s fourth of the game. Breaking quickly into the Palace penalty area, the attacking midfielder skipped past his defender and rifled a low shot into the corner of the net.

      A difficult result to take for the young Eagles following an impressive recent run of form, but upcoming fixtures against Aston Villa and Arsenal provide the perfect opportunity to respond positively and finish the campaign strongly.

      With two games remaining, Alonso’s side sit sixth in the Under-18 Premier League South on 45 points, crucially holding a game in hand over most of the teams above them as they continue their push for a top-three finish.

      The young Eagles will look to return to winning ways on Tuesday afternoon (13:00 BST), when they welcome Aston Villa to the Palace Academy for their penultimate league fixture of the season – a game live on Palace TV+!

      Palace U18s: Speroni (GK), Greaves, Frazer-Williams, Monk (Barrett, 45), Shittu, Fasida (Lamidi, 92), Drakes-Thomas (Anderson, 45), Bonsu-Amako, Bernard, Martin (Owoade, 73), Angibeaud.

      Subs not used: Moses.

      West Brom U18s: Rutter (GK), Perkins, Maughan, Colesby (Williamson, 85), Shaw, Adedeji, Iddrisa, Blackshields, Seven-Seven (Okorodudu, 72), Bythell (Francis-Caesar, 72), French.

      Subs not used: Asomugha, Crowther.

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