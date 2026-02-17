Skip navigation

      U18 Report: Martin's quick-fire brace sees Palace reach U18 Premier League Cup semi-finals

      Match reports
      Peterborough United U18
      1
      Shofowoke 56'
      3
      Crystal Palace U18
      Muwana 45+3'
      Martin 70' 72'

      Crystal Palace Under-18s booked their place in the U18 Premier League Cup semi-finals courtesy of Donte Martin’s quick-fire brace on Tuesday (17th February) at the Idverde Training Ground.

      Summary:

      • Javier Alonso makes three changes to the side that drew to Spurs, including Daniel Owoade for the suspended Jasper Judd, Josh Muwana replaced Sean Somade, and Mylo Bernard stepped in for Donte Martin.

      • 1: Josh Muwana produces two crucial blocks inside the penalty area.

      • 5: Daniel Owoade flashes a delivery across the face of goal, but nobody in white is on hand to stab home.

      • 14: Bernard's left-flank cross almost finds the head of the onrushing David Angibeaud.

      • 15: Chuks Okoli strikes wide of the post.

      • 18 – GOAL DISALLOWED: We have the ball in the back of the net, but it is adjudged offside.

      • 23: Edward Fox strikes over the bar from just inside the area for the Posh.

      • 29: Bernard does well to force the turnover high up the pitch, but he drags the resulting effort wide.

      • 30: The ball is then worked to the forward to the left of the area, but he side-foots wide

      • Peterborough continue to withstand wave after wave of Palace pressure, riding their luck at times as the visitors probe for an opener.

      • 36: The Posh forward cuts inside, but his curling effort is denied by a diving Lucca Benetton!

      • 40: Oduro rattles the bar!

      • 45: Muwana breaks the deadlock, turning home from close-range.

      • HT: Peterborough 0-1 Palace

      • 50: Okoli whips a delicious right-flank delivery into the path of Angibeaud, but he can't quite connect.

      • 52: Up the other end, Muwana makes yet another crucial block.

      • 55 – GOAL: Posh level, Boluwatife Shofowoke.

      • 65: Angibeaud miscues the shot over the bar off Anderson’s outswinging corner.

      • 69 – GOAL: Substitute Donte Martin volleys into the far corner to give us the lead again.

      • 71 – GOAL: Quick-fire brace from Martin as the forward rifles into the back of the net close-range.

      • 78: Jamar Lee is denied one-on-one and Angibeaud’s follow-up is blocked.

      • 85: Benetton produces an impressive one-on-one stop, sliding out sharply to claw the ball away as the forward attempts to round him.

      • FT: Peterborough 1-3 Palace

      • Our young Eagles reach the U18 Premier League Cup semi-finals!

      Palace went into Tuesday’s Premier League Cup quarter-final off the back of an impressive group-stage campaign. Drawn in a challenging Group D alongside Manchester City, Chelsea, and Sheffield United, the young Eagles knew only top spot would guarantee progression.

      A thrilling 3-3 draw with City set the tone, a 3-1 victory at Sheffield put us in control, and a commanding 4-0 win over Chelsea on the final day – combined with a superior goal difference – secured our place in the last eight.

      Category Two Peterborough United U18s, meanwhile, compete in the U18 Professional Development League, North Division. They currently sit eighth with 17 points from 17 matches, just ahead of Coventry City (13) and Huddersfield Town (10), having stunned league leaders Hull City with a 1-0 victory on Saturday.

      Javier Alonso made three changes to the side that were left frustrated by Spurs at the weekend. Daniel Owoade came in to replace suspended skipper Jasper Judd, Josh Muwana was handed a start in place of Sean Somade, and Mylo Bernard stepped in for Donte Martin.

      It was a breathless start from the hosts, who immediately piled the pressure on Palace. Josh Muwana was called into action early, producing two crucial blocks inside the penalty area to keep the scores level. Just as the home side looked poised to capitalise on their early momentum, the tempo was disrupted when the goalkeeper required treatment, briefly halting proceedings.

      Once play resumed, Daniel Owoade burst forward at pace down the right flank and whipped a dangerous delivery across the face of goal. Frustratingly, there was no one in white on hand to apply the finishing touch for the young Eagles.

      Moments later, Posh’s towering centre-back, Oliver Arber, bundled Mylo Bernard to the turf in an uncompromising challenge that showcased the physical edge our opponents wanted to bring to the contest.

      The pendulum soon swung in Palace’s favour, with the visitors settling into a rhythm and enjoying the lion’s share of possession.

      The ball was moving with purpose, and openings began to emerge. Bernard’s inviting cross from the left narrowly evaded the head of the onrushing David Angibeaud, before Chuks Okoli sent a low drive flashing just wide of the post.

      As the contest approached the 20-minute mark, the visitors’ goalkeeper was called into action on several occasions. He did well to parry a fierce effort from a tight angle, and moments later spilled Euan Danaher’s powerful strike. The loose ball was eventually turned home, but any celebrations were cut short as the assistant’s flag was raised for offside.

      Although much of the play had been concentrated in the hosts’ half, Posh carved out a gilt-edged opportunity against the run of play. A dangerous pull-back found skipper Edward Fox in space just inside the penalty area, but he blazed his effort over the crossbar, much to Palace’s relief.

      The hosts were bringing a real physical edge to this one, with lots of strong challenges flying in; however, the lads were coping with the different type of challenge.

      As the game edged into the final third of the half, Palace continued to threaten — with Mylo Bernard at the heart of it. The 15-year-old forced a turnover high up the pitch and drove towards goal, but dragged his effort narrowly wide.

      The ball was then worked back to him on the left edge of the area, yet his composed side-footed attempt drifted the wrong side of the post as the pressure mounted.

      Peterborough continued to withstand wave after wave of Palace pressure, riding their luck at times as the visitors probed for an opener. However, they remained a threat on the counter, and it took a full-stretch, diving save from Benetton to deny the forward’s curling effort and preserve parity.

      Stuart Oduro came agonisingly close to providing the breakthrough. Showing sharp control, he cushioned a dipping delivery before swivelling instinctively from close range, only to see his fierce effort cannon back off the crossbar.

      However, Palace finally got their just rewards and broke the deadlock through Muwana. A dangerous delivery into the penalty area sparked a frantic scramble, with the ball ricocheting around the box before the alert Muwana reacted quickest to bundle it over the line and deservedly put his side in front.

      The second half began as an evenly contested affair, with both sides probing for openings.

      Okoli whipped in a gorgeous delivery towards the path of Angibeaud’s outstretched boot, but the striker just couldn’t get on the end of it. At the other end, Muwana was again alert, producing another crucial block to keep the hosts at bay.

      Disaster struck on 55 minutes as Peterborough drew level through Boluwatife Shofowoke. The forward raced in behind the defence, calmly rounded Benetton, and stroked the ball into the empty net.

      Midway through the half, momentum swung firmly back in Palace’s favour, with the team clicking into gear. Anderson’s outswinging corner caused chaos in the box, but Angibeaud’s miscued effort flew over the bar.

      Alonso responded by bringing Martin on, and the move paid instant dividends. Martin turned the game on its head, scoring twice in as many minutes.

      First, the ball was worked out wide to Owoade, whose low, flat cross met Martin’s acrobatic volley, sending the ball past the diving goalkeeper into the far corner.

      Just two minutes later, he completed his brace. Danaher slipped the ball through to Angibeaud, who squared it across the face of goal for Martin to rifle into the net. That’s three goals in two games for Martin and five in his last five!

      Palace threatened to put the result beyond doubt soon after when Lee raced clean through, only to be denied in a one-on-one by the goalkeeper. Angibeaud reacted quickest to the rebound, but his follow-up was bravely blocked, keeping the scoreline at 3-1 while the pressure continued to mount.

      In the closing stages, Peterborough offered little in response. A free-kick drifted comfortably over the bar, while Benetton produced another outstanding one-on-one stop, sliding out sharply to claw the ball away as the forward attempted to round him.

      Alonso’s side continued to push for a fourth, forcing Posh to withstand a barrage of shots and dangerous deliveries into the box.

      The victory secures Palace’s place in the semi-finals of the U18 Premier League Cup, where they will travel to face Tottenham. Fixture details will be communicated to supporters in due course.

      Palace: Benetton, Owoade, Fasida, Monk (Shittu, 45'), Muwana (Lee, 75'), Okoli, Anderson (Lamidi, 80'), Danaher, Bernard (Martin, 65'), Oduro, Angibeaud (McDonald, 80').

      Peterborough United: Westcroft, Bushell, Fitzpatrick (Joseph, 73'), Christoudias (Norville, 86'), Sudakaran, Arber, McWilliams-Marcano, Fox ©, Shofowoke, Lawrence 9Sango, 73'), Miltyalwa.

      Subs not used: Sammour, Fraser.

