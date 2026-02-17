U18 Report: Martin's quick-fire brace sees Palace reach U18 Premier League Cup semi-finals

Summary:
Javier Alonso makes three changes to the side that drew to Spurs, including Daniel Owoade for the suspended Jasper Judd, Josh Muwana replaced Sean Somade, and Mylo Bernard stepped in for Donte Martin.
1: Josh Muwana produces two crucial blocks inside the penalty area.
5: Daniel Owoade flashes a delivery across the face of goal, but nobody in white is on hand to stab home.
14: Bernard's left-flank cross almost finds the head of the onrushing David Angibeaud.
15: Chuks Okoli strikes wide of the post.
18 – GOAL DISALLOWED: We have the ball in the back of the net, but it is adjudged offside.
23: Edward Fox strikes over the bar from just inside the area for the Posh.
29: Bernard does well to force the turnover high up the pitch, but he drags the resulting effort wide.
30: The ball is then worked to the forward to the left of the area, but he side-foots wide
Peterborough continue to withstand wave after wave of Palace pressure, riding their luck at times as the visitors probe for an opener.
36: The Posh forward cuts inside, but his curling effort is denied by a diving Lucca Benetton!
40: Oduro rattles the bar!
45: Muwana breaks the deadlock, turning home from close-range.
HT: Peterborough 0-1 Palace
50: Okoli whips a delicious right-flank delivery into the path of Angibeaud, but he can't quite connect.
52: Up the other end, Muwana makes yet another crucial block.
55 – GOAL: Posh level, Boluwatife Shofowoke.
65: Angibeaud miscues the shot over the bar off Anderson’s outswinging corner.
69 – GOAL: Substitute Donte Martin volleys into the far corner to give us the lead again.
71 – GOAL: Quick-fire brace from Martin as the forward rifles into the back of the net close-range.
78: Jamar Lee is denied one-on-one and Angibeaud’s follow-up is blocked.
85: Benetton produces an impressive one-on-one stop, sliding out sharply to claw the ball away as the forward attempts to round him.
FT: Peterborough 1-3 Palace
Our young Eagles reach the U18 Premier League Cup semi-finals!