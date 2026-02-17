U18 Report: Martin's quick-fire brace sees Palace reach U18 Premier League Cup semi-finals

It was a breathless start from the hosts, who immediately piled the pressure on Palace. Josh Muwana was called into action early, producing two crucial blocks inside the penalty area to keep the scores level. Just as the home side looked poised to capitalise on their early momentum, the tempo was disrupted when the goalkeeper required treatment, briefly halting proceedings.

Once play resumed, Daniel Owoade burst forward at pace down the right flank and whipped a dangerous delivery across the face of goal. Frustratingly, there was no one in white on hand to apply the finishing touch for the young Eagles.

Moments later, Posh’s towering centre-back, Oliver Arber, bundled Mylo Bernard to the turf in an uncompromising challenge that showcased the physical edge our opponents wanted to bring to the contest.

The pendulum soon swung in Palace’s favour, with the visitors settling into a rhythm and enjoying the lion’s share of possession.

The ball was moving with purpose, and openings began to emerge. Bernard’s inviting cross from the left narrowly evaded the head of the onrushing David Angibeaud, before Chuks Okoli sent a low drive flashing just wide of the post.

As the contest approached the 20-minute mark, the visitors’ goalkeeper was called into action on several occasions. He did well to parry a fierce effort from a tight angle, and moments later spilled Euan Danaher’s powerful strike. The loose ball was eventually turned home, but any celebrations were cut short as the assistant’s flag was raised for offside.

Although much of the play had been concentrated in the hosts’ half, Posh carved out a gilt-edged opportunity against the run of play. A dangerous pull-back found skipper Edward Fox in space just inside the penalty area, but he blazed his effort over the crossbar, much to Palace’s relief.

The hosts were bringing a real physical edge to this one, with lots of strong challenges flying in; however, the lads were coping with the different type of challenge.

As the game edged into the final third of the half, Palace continued to threaten — with Mylo Bernard at the heart of it. The 15-year-old forced a turnover high up the pitch and drove towards goal, but dragged his effort narrowly wide.

The ball was then worked back to him on the left edge of the area, yet his composed side-footed attempt drifted the wrong side of the post as the pressure mounted.

Peterborough continued to withstand wave after wave of Palace pressure, riding their luck at times as the visitors probed for an opener. However, they remained a threat on the counter, and it took a full-stretch, diving save from Benetton to deny the forward’s curling effort and preserve parity.

Stuart Oduro came agonisingly close to providing the breakthrough. Showing sharp control, he cushioned a dipping delivery before swivelling instinctively from close range, only to see his fierce effort cannon back off the crossbar.

However, Palace finally got their just rewards and broke the deadlock through Muwana. A dangerous delivery into the penalty area sparked a frantic scramble, with the ball ricocheting around the box before the alert Muwana reacted quickest to bundle it over the line and deservedly put his side in front.