U21s Report: Young Eagles bounce back with win over Blackburn

Palace headed into the contest looking to bounce back from consecutive defeats in Premier League 2.

The young Eagles had suffered a narrow 1–0 loss to Sunderland on Monday evening at the VBS Community Stadium, following a 3–0 defeat away to West Ham United at Rush Green Training Ground.

Blackburn Rovers arrived for Friday’s clash sitting 27th in the Premier League 2 table, with 11 points from 14 matches – three fewer than the division’s maximum played.

With games in hand on several sides around them, the situation was not quite as bleak as it first appeared, with just six points separating Rovers from 20th-placed Nottingham Forest.

Darren Powell made three changes to the side that had lost to Sunderland. Zack Henry was handed his first Under-21s start of the 2025/26 campaign in place of Dylan Reid, while first-team midfielder Cheick Doucouré came in for Matteo Dashi. Zach Marsh also returned from injury, replacing Rylan Brownlie in the XI.