U21s Report: Young Eagles bounce back with win over Blackburn

Matteo Dashi then replaced Henry on 70 minutes, and Palace continued to grow in confidence, putting together some lovely passages of play which almost saw Rodney slipped in behind for a one-on-one opportunity.
Entering the final third of the contest, Blackburn searched for a route back into the game and used all four of their outfield substitutes in a bid to halve the deficit. Although they did not seriously test Lee, that was largely down to Palace’s disciplined defending and tireless work off the ball.
Valentine Joseph had a huge opportunity on 80 minutes, rising highest in the box but somehow failing to make contact with the inswinging corner.
In the dying embers, Rovers came agonisingly close to finding a leveller when Joseph Boggan met a pull-back inside the box, but fortunately scuffed his effort and Lee reacted sharply to keep it out, preventing a nervy finale.
The final opportunity before stoppage time fell to substitute Asher Agbinone, whose long-range effort drifted wide.
In the four minutes of added time, Blackburn finally halved the deficit as Issac Dunn’s free-kick from the right curled through the wall and sneaked past an unsighted Lee at his near post.
The result lifts us to 12th in Premier League 2, level on 24 points with Leicester City. It also gives us a five-point cushion over Stoke City at the top of the cross-cut play-offs and keeps us firmly inside the crucial top-16.
With four games remaining to secure a place in the elimination play-offs, we certainly have a shot at being crowned overall champions.