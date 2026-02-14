U18 Report & Highlights: Young Eagles held by Tottenham in title showdown

Further changes followed as Alonso looked to spark a late winner, introducing prolific Under-16 talisman Mylo Bernard alongside Jamar Lee, who was handed his Under-18 debut.
With 10 minutes remaining, Palace were forced into a spell of resolute defending as momentum shifted towards the visitors. The contest had tightened, tension rising with every challenge, and it carried the sense that the next goal – if it came – would prove decisive.
Palace came agonisingly close to snatching a winner when Owoade fizzed a dangerous ball across the face of goal.
Angibeaud met it first time, hooking his effort towards the far corner – only to see it graze the outside of the post. For a split second he had wheeled away in celebration, believing it had nestled in, but it drifted inches wide.
Bernard then raced onto Judd’s lofted pass in behind and shaped to find the near corner, but Thompson reacted sharply, getting down to parry the effort away and preserve parity.
There was a worrying moment late on as Sean Somade was stretchered off the pitch following treatment. Everyone at the club of course sends their very best wishes to Sean and hopes for a swift and full recovery.
A series of stoppages resulted in a substantial period of added time and, with more than six minutes played, Judd was unfortunately shown a red card. Despite being reduced to 10 men, Palace stood firm to secure a hard-fought point.
The result leaves Palace level on 28 points with Tottenham, though a superior goal difference keeps the young Eagles in second place, with Spurs third. Chelsea remain top of the table, five points clear.
Attention now turns to the Premier League Cup quarter-finals, where Palace travel to face Peterborough United F.C. on Tuesday (17th February, 13:00 GMT), aiming to build on this momentum and return to winning ways.