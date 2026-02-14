U18 Report & Highlights: Young Eagles held by Tottenham in title showdown

Recent weeks had marked a milestone period for our Under-18s. A dominant 5-0 win over Birmingham City lifted the young Eagles into second in the U18 Premier League South, before a dramatic 2-1 victory against Stevenage secured the club’s first FA Youth Cup quarter-final in over 15 years.

Tottenham, meanwhile, arrived in South London in formidable form. Three straight league wins had moved them into third, while an impressive defensive run saw them record four consecutive victories and clean sheets across league and cup – dispatching Fulham (5-0), Aston Villa (1-0), Norwich (3-0) and Bristol City (3-0) by an aggregate score of 12-0.

Javier Alonso made three changes to the side that overcame Stevenage, with Dean Benamar, Charlie Walker-Smith, and Daniel Owoade making way for Jacob Fasida, Dylan Monk, and Raihaan Anderson. Under-16 Jamar Lee was included on the bench, while Remi Shittu and Oladotun Lamidi came in for Jack Mason and Khyan Frazer-Williams.

With both sides tied on 27 points and pushing to challenge Chelsea for the title, a tasty encounter was anticipated!