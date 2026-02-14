Skip navigation

      U18 Report & Highlights: Young Eagles held by Tottenham in title showdown

      Match reports
      Crystal Palace U18
      1
      Martin 27'
      1
      Tottenham Hotspur U18
      Boast 45'

      A relentless Crystal Palace Under-18s side were held to a 1-1 draw by Tottenham Hotspur in the U18 Premier League South title showdown on Saturday morning (14th February) at the Academy.

      Summary:

      • Javier Alonso makes three changes to the side that overcame Stevenage, with Dean Benamar, Charlie Walker-Smith, and Daniel Owoade making way for Jacob Fasida, Dylan Monk, and Raihaan Anderson.
      • 2: Euan Danaher rattles the post from range.
      • 10: Palace sustain their relentless press, continually probing and applying pressure.
      • 20: It’s been evenly matched so far, with no chances of note for either side.
      • 25: Stuart Oduro fizzes a strike straight down the ‘keepers throat, before Raihaan Anderson forces another stop moments later.
      • 26 – GOAL: Dylan Thompson miscues the clearance into the path of Donte Martin, who rifles into the bottom corner.
      • 32: Anderson drags his low effort wide from a tight-angle, before Oduro flashes the ball over the bar.
      • 38: Jacob Fasida drills the free-kick low and hard under the wall, but Thompson watches it all the way and gathers.
      • 45: Spurs level on the stroke of half-time, Oliver Boast.
      • HT: Palace 1-1 Tottenham
      • 47: Martin works it to Jasper Judd to the right of the penalty area, who arrows a dangerous low delivery across the face of goal, but it's scrambled away!
      • 52: Jasper Judd sees a succession of efforts from the right channel on the edge of the box blocked.
      • 55: Anderson races clear away on goal and goes to ground in the penalty area, the referee blows, but indicates for a free-kick to the visitors.
      • 68: Anderson’s volley just inside the area is blocked.
      • 72: Jamar Lee comes on for his competitive U18s debut.
      • 84: Daniel Owoade flashes the ball across the face of goal and David Angibeaud's hooked effort grazes the post!
      • 88: Mylo Bernard is denied one-on-one!
      • A substancial amount of added time ensues owing to stoppages...
      • 90 (+8): Jasper Judd is shown a red card.
      • FT: Palace 1-1 Tottenham
      • We remain level on 28 points with Spurs, and five behind Chelsea in the race for the title!

      Recent weeks had marked a milestone period for our Under-18s. A dominant 5-0 win over Birmingham City lifted the young Eagles into second in the U18 Premier League South, before a dramatic 2-1 victory against Stevenage secured the club’s first FA Youth Cup quarter-final in over 15 years.

      Tottenham, meanwhile, arrived in South London in formidable form. Three straight league wins had moved them into third, while an impressive defensive run saw them record four consecutive victories and clean sheets across league and cup – dispatching Fulham (5-0), Aston Villa (1-0), Norwich (3-0) and Bristol City (3-0) by an aggregate score of 12-0.

      Javier Alonso made three changes to the side that overcame Stevenage, with Dean Benamar, Charlie Walker-Smith, and Daniel Owoade making way for Jacob Fasida, Dylan Monk, and Raihaan Anderson. Under-16 Jamar Lee was included on the bench, while Remi Shittu and Oladotun Lamidi came in for Jack Mason and Khyan Frazer-Williams.

      With both sides tied on 27 points and pushing to challenge Chelsea for the title, a tasty encounter was anticipated!

      The first chance of the half fell Palace’s way as an aggressive high press forced a turnover high up the pitch. Euan Danaher struck low from distance, his effort tipped onto the post by a full-stretch Dylan Thompson in the Spurs goal.

      The young Eagles sustained their relentless press, continually probing and applying pressure through a series of dangerous deliveries into the box and Dylan Monk’s trademark long throws. The rhythm, tempo and intensity of Palace’s play were evident from the outset, immediately putting Spurs on the back foot.

      Tottenham gradually began to find routes through Palace’s press, working the ball into advanced areas. However, despite spells in and around the penalty area, they were unable to truly test the defence or create a clear-cut opening.

      With so much at stake – second place on the line and the title race firmly in view – it was perhaps understandable that, approaching the 20-minute mark, neither side had yet found their full rhythm. A stop-start pattern, punctuated by frequent blasts of the referee’s whistle, further disrupted the flow of the contest.

      The pendulum began to swing as Tottenham enjoyed the lion’s share of possession. Patiently shifting the ball from side to side, the visitors searched for an opening but were unable to breach Palace’s disciplined and well-organised backline.

      Yet as the half moved beyond its midpoint, Palace rediscovered their rhythm. The aggressive high press returned to full effect, with Stuart Oduro driving a fierce effort straight at Thompson before Anderson followed up with a strike that stung the 'keeper’s palms.

      The breakthrough arrived on 26 minutes. Attempting to play out from the back, the Spurs 'keeper miscued his clearance and the ball dropped invitingly for Donte Martin a few yards from goal. Keeping his composure, Martin rifled into the far corner to register his eighth goal of the season.

      Spurs offered a handful of warning signs but had yet to seriously test Lucca Benetton. At the other end, Palace looked to press home their advantage, buoyed by growing momentum. Jacob Fasida nearly doubled the lead with a cleverly struck free-kick drilled low and hard beneath the wall, but Thompson reacted sharply to gather.

      However, Spurs struck on the stroke of half-time. A pull-back from the byline caused a scramble in the box, and amid the pinball, Oliver Boast reacted quickest to stab home from close range. The sides went into the interval level.

      Palace began the second half on the front foot. Danaher drove forward purposefully before releasing Martin, who in turn found Jasper Judd to the right of the penalty area, but his arrowed delivery was scrambled clear.

      The pressure continued to build as Judd saw a succession of efforts from the right channel on the edge of the box blocked by a wall of white shirts. It was a strong, assertive start to the half from the young Eagles, who looked intent on regaining control.

      Ten minutes after the restart, Palace broke with real pace as Anderson surged clear towards goal, pursued closely by George Feeney.

      Under heavy pressure, Anderson went to ground as he entered a promising position, prompting a blast of the referee’s whistle – but it was Spurs who were awarded the free-kick, much to Palace’s frustration.

      On the hour mark, Alonso made his first change, introducing Daniel Owoade in place of Oduro. The reshuffle saw Owoade operate from the right, Anderson move into a more central role, and Judd switch to the opposite flank.

      Aside from a routine diving save, Benetton had still not been seriously tested. At the other end, Alonso’s side were combining neatly, carving out openings through slick patterns of play. Anderson came closest, his volley from just inside the area blocked by a defender’s outstretched boot as Palace continued to press for a second

      Further changes followed as Alonso looked to spark a late winner, introducing prolific Under-16 talisman Mylo Bernard alongside Jamar Lee, who was handed his Under-18 debut.

      With 10 minutes remaining, Palace were forced into a spell of resolute defending as momentum shifted towards the visitors. The contest had tightened, tension rising with every challenge, and it carried the sense that the next goal – if it came – would prove decisive.

      Palace came agonisingly close to snatching a winner when Owoade fizzed a dangerous ball across the face of goal.

      Angibeaud met it first time, hooking his effort towards the far corner – only to see it graze the outside of the post. For a split second he had wheeled away in celebration, believing it had nestled in, but it drifted inches wide.

      Bernard then raced onto Judd’s lofted pass in behind and shaped to find the near corner, but Thompson reacted sharply, getting down to parry the effort away and preserve parity.

      There was a worrying moment late on as Sean Somade was stretchered off the pitch following treatment. Everyone at the club of course sends their very best wishes to Sean and hopes for a swift and full recovery.

      A series of stoppages resulted in a substantial period of added time and, with more than six minutes played, Judd was unfortunately shown a red card. Despite being reduced to 10 men, Palace stood firm to secure a hard-fought point.

      The result leaves Palace level on 28 points with Tottenham, though a superior goal difference keeps the young Eagles in second place, with Spurs third. Chelsea remain top of the table, five points clear.

      Attention now turns to the Premier League Cup quarter-finals, where Palace travel to face Peterborough United F.C. on Tuesday (17th February, 13:00 GMT), aiming to build on this momentum and return to winning ways.

      Palace: Benetton, Judd ©, Fasida, Monk, Somade (Lamidi, 98'), Okoli, Anderson (Lee, 72'), Danaher, Martin (Bernard, 72'), Oduro (Oduro, 60'), Angibeaud.

      Subs not used: Shittu.

      Tottenham: Thompson, Sandiford (Thomas, 72'), Tingey, Hardy, Upson, Hall ©, Boast, Moncur (Myrtaj, 59'), Elliot-Parris (Muslika, 72'), Feeney, Adewole.

      Subs not used: Doran, Wellspring.

