U18s Report: Akinwale brace inspires young Eagles victory on opening day

Summary
-
Rob Quinn names strong starting XI ahead of first game as Palace U18 manager
-
The hosts take the lead early on through Kian Pennant
-
Maliq Cadogan rattles the crossbar from a free-kick on the edge of the box
-
Victor Akinwale levels the scores for the Eagles from an indirect free-kick
-
Akinwale puts Palace in the lead on the stroke of half-time
-
Half-time: Leicester City 1-2 Crystal Palace U18s
-
The hosts start the second-half brightly, but can’t equalise
-
Jadan Raymond adds a third for Palace with 10 minutes left
-
The young Eagles see off the Leicester threat to win their opening game of the season
-
Full-time: Leicester City 1-3 Crystal Palace U18s