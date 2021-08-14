U18s Report: Akinwale brace inspires young Eagles victory on opening day

The hosts enjoyed the majority of possession early on and they made it count, taking the lead six minutes in with a goal from Kian Pennant. The Leicester number 11 capitalised on a rebound after an excellent save from Palace ‘keeper Owen Goodman.

Palace tried to find a way back into the game immediately thanks to excellent link-up play between Maliq Cadogan and skipper Victor Akinwale, though their efforts were blocked by the Leicester defence.

Cadogan almost levelled it for the Eagles with a quarter of an hour on the clock, his powerfully struck free-kick on the edge of the box rattling the woodwork.

Tayo Adaramola made a surging run from inside his own half and played Akinwale through on goal, though Leicester’s ‘keeper Chibueze cut the ball out.

Palace came close once more, with Akinwale heading narrowly over the bar from close range.

As the wind picked up, so did the young Eagles’ attempts to get back on level terms, and they managed to do just that through Akinwale. The striker rippled the back of the net after an indirect free-kick inside the box.

On the stroke of half-time, moments after levelling the scores, Akinwale found the back of the net once again. The striker capitalised on an excellent through ball from Jadan Raymond to coolly slot home beyond the Leicester ‘keeper.

The Foxes started the second-half just as well as the first, enjoying a multitude of corners that were well dealt with by the Palace defence.

Pennant looked to level for the hosts after latching on to a through ball, though a last ditch-challenge from Palace centre-back James Leonard was enough to stop the onrushing forward.