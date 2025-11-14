Skip navigation

      U18s report: Angibeaud brace seals stunning comeback against Fulham

      David Angibeaud’s brace inspired Crystal Palace Under-18s to a thrilling comeback victory over Fulham in a friendly at a rain-soaked Motspur Park on Friday morning (14th November), providing a valuable boost ahead of their clash with Chelsea at the Academy next week.

      Summary:

      • As expected, a heavily rotated side is named.
      • 25 - GOAL: Fulham take the lead from the spot.
      • 35: Jayden McDonald is forced off with a dislocated shoulder, he is replaced by David Angibeaud.
      • HT: Fulham 1-0 Palace
      • 48 - GOAL: Fulham double their lead, again from the spot.
      • 66 - GOAL: Angibeaud is sent clear away one-on-one, and lifts it over the 'keeper.
      • 75 - GOAL: Angibeaud levels with a wonderfully composed penalty.
      • 80 - GOAL: Chuks Okoli's flicked header completes the comeback.
      • FT: Fulham 2-3 Palace

      Unsurprisingly, Palace named a heavily rotated side. Jack Mason replaced Harry Whitworth between the sticks; Remi Shittu and Oladotun Lamidi flanked Sean Somade in a back three; Raihaan Anderson and Daniel Owaode operated as the wide men; and Donte Martin partnered Jayden McDonald up front.

      As the rain poured down at Motspur Park, proceedings got underway. The young Eagles enjoyed the majority of early possession, moving the ball confidently across the pitch. Their build-up play was patient and composed as Palace probed the Fulham backline.

      Owaode caused several problems down the right flank, his tenacity and pace consistently getting him in behind. Fasida released him with a wonderful lofted pass on one occasion, while Owaode himself slipped through Jasper Judd, whose resulting cross was just overhit.

      It took the young Cottagers 15 minutes to register an entry into the Palace box or pose any real threat – testament to the visitors’ defensive organisation.

      A few minutes later, both sides registered their first efforts on goal. Anderson stung the palms of the Fulham ‘keeper with a driven strike that had to be pushed away, while at the other end a Fulham attacker drifted inside and forced Mason into a routine stop.

      Past the 20-minute mark, the young Eagles were growing in confidence. Palace piled on the pressure and came close to breaking through following several slick passages of play – sharp, one-touch combinations involving Anderson, Martin and Lamidi.

      As the rain continued to lash down, the intensity of the contest remained high. We moved beyond the midpoint of the half without either side carving out a clear opportunity. The pendulum briefly swung Palace’s way, producing a spell in which the Cottagers’ defensive resolve was firmly tested.

      Against the run of play, Fulham fashioned a break. Their attacker burst through on goal, and although Mason was quick off his line, his challenge brought the player down, leaving the referee no choice but to point to the spot. Mason guessed correctly and came close to tipping the effort wide, but the spot-kick was struck too cleanly, giving Fulham the lead.

      Palace continued to push for a response, pinning Fulham back with wave after wave of attacks. The hosts were forced into a spell of desperate defending and could offer little more than speculative efforts from distance as the young Eagles searched for an equaliser.

      Play was briefly halted when McDonald was forced off with a suspected dislocated shoulder, prompting David Angibeaud to come on in his place. Despite the setback, Palace remained firmly in the ascendancy.

      Fulham sat extremely deep, camped just in front of their own box, but their compact and disciplined shape held firm. Angibeaud came close to rounding the 'keeper late in the half, yet Palace’s pressure went unrewarded, and Fulham carried their narrow lead into the break.

      Josh Muwana, Chuks Okoli, Aiden Morgan and Stuart Oduro were introduced at half-time to freshen things up. However, just minutes into the second half, Fulham doubled their advantage—once again from the penalty spot.

      With the forward bearing down on goal in a one-on-one situation, Fasida was forced into a sliding challenge and brought the attacker down just inside the right side of the box. The resulting penalty was calmly dispatched, leaving Palace with a mountain to climb.

      Despite the setback, the young Eagles continued to dominate possession and probe the Fulham backline. Owoade surged down the right and delivered a pinpoint cross onto the head of Angibeaud, but his effort sailed over the bar.

      Just after the hour mark, Palace registered their first effort of the half when Somade drove a low, hard strike towards the near corner, only for the Fulham ‘keeper to gather comfortably. Moments later, Khyan Frazer-Williams was introduced as Palace continued to roll the dice.

      Approaching the 70-minute mark, Palace finally halved the deficit. A loose pass from a Fulham defender sent Angibeaud racing clear, and the striker showed impressive composure to lift the ball over the onrushing ‘keeper.

      Buoyed by the goal, the young Eagles increased the intensity once more, posing a far greater attacking threat as they chased an equaliser.

      As the clock ticked down, Palace edged ever closer to finding a leveller. The visitors moved the ball patiently from side to side around the box, delivered a series of threatening set-piece balls, and tested their luck from distance – with Okoli flashing one effort narrowly wide.

      Entering the final third, Palace produced a slick passage of play involving Morgan and Oduro, eventually finding Angibeaud, who was brought down by the 'keeper for a penalty. Angibeaud took responsibility himself and dispatched it superbly, deceiving the ‘keeper with an audacious chip straight down the middle as the shot-stopper dived the wrong way.

      Moments later, Oduro was brought down in the right channel to win a free-kick. From it, Euan Danaher delivered a delicious, curling ball into the box, where Okoli darted into space and glanced a deft header beyond the diving 'keeper and into the far corner. With ten minutes to play, Palace had completed a sensational turnaround from 2–0 down. What a comeback.

      There was even a chance for a fourth, but Angibeaud’s side-footed volley drifted just the wrong side of the post.

      The referee’s whistle brought proceedings to a close, confirming that Palace had completed a superb comeback victory over Fulham. Though only a friendly, it was an important and confidence-boosting result as preparations continue for Chelsea next Saturday (22nd November).

