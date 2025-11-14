U18s report: Angibeaud brace seals stunning comeback against Fulham

Unsurprisingly, Palace named a heavily rotated side. Jack Mason replaced Harry Whitworth between the sticks; Remi Shittu and Oladotun Lamidi flanked Sean Somade in a back three; Raihaan Anderson and Daniel Owaode operated as the wide men; and Donte Martin partnered Jayden McDonald up front.

As the rain poured down at Motspur Park, proceedings got underway. The young Eagles enjoyed the majority of early possession, moving the ball confidently across the pitch. Their build-up play was patient and composed as Palace probed the Fulham backline.

Owaode caused several problems down the right flank, his tenacity and pace consistently getting him in behind. Fasida released him with a wonderful lofted pass on one occasion, while Owaode himself slipped through Jasper Judd, whose resulting cross was just overhit.

It took the young Cottagers 15 minutes to register an entry into the Palace box or pose any real threat – testament to the visitors’ defensive organisation.

A few minutes later, both sides registered their first efforts on goal. Anderson stung the palms of the Fulham ‘keeper with a driven strike that had to be pushed away, while at the other end a Fulham attacker drifted inside and forced Mason into a routine stop.

Past the 20-minute mark, the young Eagles were growing in confidence. Palace piled on the pressure and came close to breaking through following several slick passages of play – sharp, one-touch combinations involving Anderson, Martin and Lamidi.