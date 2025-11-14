U18s report: Angibeaud brace seals stunning comeback against Fulham

Josh Muwana, Chuks Okoli, Aiden Morgan and Stuart Oduro were introduced at half-time to freshen things up. However, just minutes into the second half, Fulham doubled their advantage—once again from the penalty spot.
With the forward bearing down on goal in a one-on-one situation, Fasida was forced into a sliding challenge and brought the attacker down just inside the right side of the box. The resulting penalty was calmly dispatched, leaving Palace with a mountain to climb.
Despite the setback, the young Eagles continued to dominate possession and probe the Fulham backline. Owoade surged down the right and delivered a pinpoint cross onto the head of Angibeaud, but his effort sailed over the bar.
Just after the hour mark, Palace registered their first effort of the half when Somade drove a low, hard strike towards the near corner, only for the Fulham ‘keeper to gather comfortably. Moments later, Khyan Frazer-Williams was introduced as Palace continued to roll the dice.
Approaching the 70-minute mark, Palace finally halved the deficit. A loose pass from a Fulham defender sent Angibeaud racing clear, and the striker showed impressive composure to lift the ball over the onrushing ‘keeper.
Buoyed by the goal, the young Eagles increased the intensity once more, posing a far greater attacking threat as they chased an equaliser.