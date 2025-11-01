Skip navigation

      U18s Report: Bernard nets on debut as Palace extend lead at top of table

      Crystal Palace U18
      4
      Bernard 5'
      Oduro 18'
      Bernard-Ferguson 47'
      Montjen 85'
      2
      Leicester City U18
      Owusu 22'
      Hutchinson 89'

      Crystal Palace Under-18s strengthened their position at the top of the U18 Premier League South with a 4-2 win over Leicester City at Copers Cope on Saturday morning (1st November, 11:00). Mylo Bernard marked his debut with an early opener before Stuart Oduro doubled the lead midway through the first half. Leicester pulled one back through Birmark Owusu, but Makai Bernard-Ferguson restored Palace’s two-goal advantage shortly after the restart. David Angibeaud sealed the victory late on, making it two goals in three games this season, before Lorenz Hutchinson grabbed a late consolation for the visitors. The result means Palace have now scored 38 goals in 11 games this campaign.

      Summary:

      • Javier Alonso makes a whole host of changes to the side that suffered defeat to Brighton, with U16s Mylo Bernard and Dylan Monk.
      • 4 – GOAL: Mylo Bernard opens the scoring on debut.
      • 16 – GOAL: Stuart Oduro stabs home to double our lead.
      • 22 – GOAL: Birmark Owusu halves the deficit for Leicester.
      • HT: Palace 2-1 Leicester
      • 46 – GOAL: Makai Bernard-Ferguson's half-volley makes it three straight after the restart.
      • 53: Bernard's low drive forces a diving save from the 'keeper.
      • 56: Bernard departs proceedings having enjoyed a fantastic debut.
      • 64: Fasida drifts inside and curls an effort wide, before Angibeaud's strike is straight down the 'keepers throat.
      • 72: Dylan Monk headers narrowly off-target.
      • 85 – GOAL: Angibeaud fizzes a strike through the legs of the 'keeper and runs to embrace Javi.
      • 89 – GOAL: Lorenz Hutchinson grabs a consolation goal.
      • FT: Palace 4-2 Leicester
      • We extend our lead at the summit of the U18s Premier League South!

      It was a tough afternoon for the Palace last time out, as they fell 4-0 to rivals Brighton at the Amex Elite Football Performance Centre.

      A flurry of late red cards distorted the scoreline, masking what had otherwise been a competitive encounter, with the Seagulls becoming the first side this season to keep Palace off the scoresheet. Despite that setback, the young Eagles remained top of the table heading into this fixture, but joint with Leicester.

      The young Foxes have enjoyed a strong turnaround this season after finishing second from bottom last year. The visitors came into the match in fine form, having lost just once since mid-August – a 2-0 defeat to Spurs that ended an impressive five-game winning streak.

      Following last week’s match against the Seagulls, Jasper Judd, Daniel Owoade, Donte Martin, and Sean Somade all served suspensions picked up from that fixture. Each completed their respective bans during the week – whether one or three matches – making them available for selection in this game.

      Marcus Hill replaced Harry Whitworth in goal, while U16 defender Dylan Monk partnered the returning Somade in central defence. Ajean-Ray Greaves started wide in place of Khyan Frazer-Williams, with Jacob Fasida and Seb Bonsu-Amako anchoring the midfield.

      Up front, David Angibeaud was joined by U16 striker Mylo Bernard. Benji Casey, Charlie Walker-Smith, and Chuks Okoli were unavailable – Casey having featured for the U21s against Aston Villa the previous Friday, and Okoli continuing his recovery from a minor injury.

      It was a dream start for Bernard, who marked his U18s debut with an early goal. David Angibeaud’s relentless pressing forced a turnover high up the pitch, allowing him to slip Bernard through one-on-one. The young striker kept his composure, calmly slotting the ball into the far corner to spark jubilant celebrations among his teammates.

      Shortly after, play was halted as AJ Greaves required treatment and was forced off, with Khyan Frazer-Williams coming on in his place. The momentum began to shift as Leicester applied pressure to the Palace backline but were unable to carve out any real openings.

      Bernard almost found himself through on goal again, but a heavy touch allowed the ‘keeper to collect. Moments later, Palace doubled their advantage when Jasper Judd’s inswinging corner was punched only as far as Oduro, who reacted quickly to stab home from close range.

      Leicester responded soon after on the 20-minute mark, with Birmark Owusu halving the deficit as his side-footed volley looped over the diving Hill. Bernard continued to threaten in behind, while Michael Toko tested Hill at the other end, forcing a sharp save in a one-on-one situation.

      The game settled into a tight, scrappy contest with few clear chances for either side. Late on, Hutchinson tried his luck from a tight angle, but Hill was alert once more, diving low to turn the shot away and preserve Palace’s lead heading into the break.

      Palace extended their advantage immediately after the restart through Makai Bernard-Ferguson. Oduro delivered a teasing cross from the left flank which David Angibeaud brought down superbly before hooking it into Bernard-Ferguson’s path. The forward met it with a crisp, low half-volley that flashed past the goalkeeper – a crucial goal after Leicester had grown into the contest towards the end of the first half.

      Frazer-Williams continued to cause problems down the left, driving forward and whipping a deep cross into the area. Bernard controlled it expertly at the far post, forcing the goalkeeper into a sharp diving save with his low strike. He was substituted shortly after for Donte Martin, having impressed throughout and, on another day, could easily have claimed a hat-trick.

      Midway through the half, Palace began to assert full control of proceedings. Alonso’s side moved the ball with confidence and dictated the tempo, limiting Leicester to long-range efforts. Jacob Fasida drifted inside and curled a shot narrowly wide, while Angibeaud’s clever cut-back created space for a strike from distance that the goalkeeper gathered at the second attempt.

      The match had become increasingly open, with play swinging from end to end, though Leicester still hadn’t truly tested Hill in goal.

      With ten minutes remaining, Palace were forced to withstand a spell of pressure, defending a series of Leicester set pieces, many delivered from the left channel. The ball eventually broke for Hutchinson, whose deflected strike seemed destined for the corner, but Hill reacted superbly, diving low to his right to turn it behind.

      Angibeaud put the game beyond doubt in the dying moments when Fasida launched a long throw into the penalty area. The clearance was mishit, allowing Angibeaud to pounce and drive his effort through the goalkeeper’s legs and into the back of the net. He wheeled away in celebration, darting over to embrace his teammates on the bench.

      Although Hutchinson pulled one back late on, Palace held firm to take all three points, remaining top of the U18 Premier League South on 18 points and extending their lead over the visitors ahead of next week’s trip to West Ham.

      Palace: Hill, Judd ©, Greaves (Frazer-Williams, 17'), Fasida, Somade (Owoade, 88'), Monk, Oduro, Bonsu-Amako, Bernard (Martin, 56'), Berrnard-Ferguson (Shittu, 88'), Angibeaud.

      Subs not used: Whitworth (GK).

      Leicester City: Marson (GK), Toko (Simons, 58'), Colangelo-Allen (Dignum, 58'), Adeo, Adedeji (Jacklin, 68'), Diallo, Owuso, Boothe, Hutchinson, Corden, Anugo (Fletcher, 64').

      Subs not used: Stretton.

