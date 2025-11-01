U18s Report: Bernard nets on debut as Palace extend lead at top of table

It was a tough afternoon for the Palace last time out, as they fell 4-0 to rivals Brighton at the Amex Elite Football Performance Centre.

A flurry of late red cards distorted the scoreline, masking what had otherwise been a competitive encounter, with the Seagulls becoming the first side this season to keep Palace off the scoresheet. Despite that setback, the young Eagles remained top of the table heading into this fixture, but joint with Leicester.

The young Foxes have enjoyed a strong turnaround this season after finishing second from bottom last year. The visitors came into the match in fine form, having lost just once since mid-August – a 2-0 defeat to Spurs that ended an impressive five-game winning streak.

Following last week’s match against the Seagulls, Jasper Judd, Daniel Owoade, Donte Martin, and Sean Somade all served suspensions picked up from that fixture. Each completed their respective bans during the week – whether one or three matches – making them available for selection in this game.

Marcus Hill replaced Harry Whitworth in goal, while U16 defender Dylan Monk partnered the returning Somade in central defence. Ajean-Ray Greaves started wide in place of Khyan Frazer-Williams, with Jacob Fasida and Seb Bonsu-Amako anchoring the midfield.

Up front, David Angibeaud was joined by U16 striker Mylo Bernard. Benji Casey, Charlie Walker-Smith, and Chuks Okoli were unavailable – Casey having featured for the U21s against Aston Villa the previous Friday, and Okoli continuing his recovery from a minor injury.