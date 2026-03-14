U18s Report: Bernard's hat-trick inspires comeback victory at Reading

The young Eagles carried their attacking intent into the second half, probing Reading’s defence with purpose. Chuks Okoli and Owoade combined, with the latter delivering a teasing cross that grazed the head of the rising Martin.
Moments later, Jacob Fasida’s outswinging corner was met by the towering Hugo Bull, whose header flew just inches over the bar, before some trickery from Raihaan Anderson sparked a pinball-like scramble in the box.
By the hour mark, Palace enjoyed the lion’s share of possession, dominating play in Reading’s half and looking increasingly on top. Yet, as in the first half, Reading struck against the run of play.
A cleared corner fell to substitute Billy Doy, who unleashed a spectacular half-volley into the roof of the net to give the young Royals the lead.
Alonso responded by bringing on talisman David Angibeaud, who nearly made an instant impact with a towering header that went just over the bar. Despite dominating territory, Palace struggled to create any clear-cut chances as they pushed in search of an equaliser.
We carried on pushing to level proceedings, Euan Danaher drove towards the area and produced a venomous strike that forced Yensu into a diving parry. Okoli then drove low and hard for Yensu to gather, and Owoade’s cross / shot stung the palms of the Reading shot-stopper at his near post.
On 79 minutes, Bernard struck for a second. Frazer-Williams surged down the left flank and delivered a cross that was cleared only as far as Daniel Owoade, who set up Bernard to control and curl a superb finish into the far corner from outside the area.