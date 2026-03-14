U18s Report: Bernard's hat-trick inspires comeback victory at Reading

Heading into the game, Javier Alonso’s Under-18s sat third in the U18 Premier League South on 31 points, level with Brighton & Hove Albion and with two games in hand on leaders Tottenham Hotspur.

The young Eagles arrived in strong form, having won three consecutive matches across league and cup to reach the Premier League Cup final and the FA Youth Cup semi-finals.

Reading began the day 13th in the division, three points above bottom side Ipswich Town, having won just once in their last seven league fixtures.

Alonso made five changes to the side that defeated Aston Villa in the Youth Cup, with several players stepping up to the U21s.

Daniel Owoade replaced Khyan Frazer-Williams, while U16 defender Hugo Bull made his second start for the U18s following Charlie Walker-Smith’s promotion.

In attack, Donte Martin and Stuart Oduro came in for Joel Drakes-Thomas and Benji Casey respectively, while Mylo Bernard started in place of David Angibeaud, whose minutes were being managed.