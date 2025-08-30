U18s Report: Clinical Casey fires Palace to thrilling win at Spurs

The Eagles had played a proverbial ‘game of two halves’ against last season’s U18 Premier League North winners Manchester City in midweek – dominant, and three goals to the good, at half-time, but eventually drawing 3-3 in the U18 Premier League Cup.

With Joel Drakes-Thomas with the Under-21s on Friday night, U18s coach Javier Alonso restored Makai Bernard-Ferguson to the starting XI in his place at Spurs – but his side were otherwise unchanged from the midweek match.

And just as that cup clash had proven, it was an exciting, end-to-end game from the off.

After seven minutes, Spurs took the lead, with Oliver Boast’s clever spin on the halfway line setting him goalwards. Palace defender Charlie Walker-Smith, off-balance, could not keep his footing, and Boast had time to hit the post with a deft chip over Marcus Hill, before tapping in the rebound.

The opportunities continued to flow freely. Moments later, short free-kick from Jacob Fasida found Jasper Judd – ever a threat for Palace down the right-hand side – in space.

His delivery was only half-cleared to Sean Somade on the edge of the area, and when the defender fired it back into the box, David Angibeaud reacted sharply – but couldn’t get enough on it to deflect it goalwards for Palace.

Palace were well on top by that stage – and soon turned the half around in a madcap three-minute spell.

The deserved equaliser arrived on 21 minutes when Bernard-Ferguson’s delightfully flighted pass in behind put Benji Casey in a footrace with Spurs goalkeeper Dylan Thompson.

Casey won it – nicking the ball beyond the ‘keeper and, despite an attempted goalline clearance, over the white paint to draw us level.

Seconds later, provider almost turned goalscorer as Bernard-Ferguson slalomed his way through two challenges and ran clean through – only to see his low effort kicked away by Thompson.

But Palace were not to be denied the lead and – to cap a remarkable spell of Palace pressure – Stuart Oduro won the ball high, Angibeaud squared and Casey – albeit initially appearing to trip on the ball – improvised well to turn home his and the Young Eagles’ second of the game.

He might even have completed a first-half hat-trick moments later, running in behind to be picked out by a fine Chuks Okoli pass – but leaning back, his rising finish from the angle ended up clearing the crossbar.

For the last 15 minutes of the half, the pendulum swung Spurs’ way once more, and Palace were indebted to two strong saves in quick succession from Hill to deny Boast an equaliser for the hosts.

There was to be one final opportunity in a frantic first-half when Angibeaud did well to link up with Judd on the right, and his flashed cross reached Casey on the penalty spot – but the forward could not direct it on target.