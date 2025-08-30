U18s Report: Clinical Casey fires Palace to thrilling win at Spurs

Much to every viewer’s enjoyment, the pace of the contest – once the second-half resumed – remained high.
Spurs were first to strike after the interval, equalising just after the restart when Reiss Elliott-Parris wriggled free in the corner of the box. His flat cross took a touch off the desperately unfortunate Fasida, and trickled over the line for an own-goal.
But Palace were still the more dangerous attacking outlet, and deservedly restored their lead just 10 minutes later.
Once again, it was Okoli with a clever chipped pass to find Casey, whose burst of speed took him away from the covering defender.
One-on-one, the young forward calmly stroked the ball past Thompson to complete his hat-trick – and his seventh goal of the season already, having netted in all four of the U18s’ matches so far this season.
The goal appeared to subdue Spurs’ threat in the subsequent portion of the game, with Palace looking the likelier side to score next – Fasida drove forwards on 68 minutes, and his fierce effort from the angle flashed across the box.
With 20 minutes remaining, Casey – always a livewire – could have had a fourth. With Judd shaping to shoot from a free-kick 25 yards out, the right-back instead rolled it into Casey’s feet, and the striker turned and shot instinctively – only for the low strike to beat the far post, with Thompson left flat-footed.
Despite all the opportunities for both sides, the game was still finely poised heading into injury time – with Oduro’s powerful first-time effort from the edge of the box parried clear on 90 minutes by Thompson.
Up the other end, Spurs had one final set-piece to attack, but their captain Elijah Upson could not bring the ball under control in front of goal, and the danger passed.
That was enough to see Palace over the line – a second win in North London for the Academy in just over a week, with our Under-21s having won against Spurs by the same scoreline last weekend, and two wins from Alonso’s first three league matches in charge.
Next up following the international break: Ipswich Town at home in two weeks’ time.
Palace: Hill (GK), Judd, Walker-Smith (Frazer-Williams, 75), Somade, Fasida (Bonsu-Amako, 75), Oduro, Danaher, Okoli, Bernard-Ferguson, Angibeaud (Martin, 75), Casey.
Subs not used: Mason (GK), Greaves.
Tottenham Hotspur: Thompson (GK), Sandiford, Upson, Thomas, Agyekum (Muslika, 65), Wellspring, Moncur, Adewole, Elliott-Parris, Salter (Myrtaj, 59), Boast (Olajide, 65).
Subs not used: Irow (GK).