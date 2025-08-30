Skip navigation

      U18s Report: Clinical Casey fires Palace to thrilling win at Spurs

      Match reports
      Tottenham Hotspur U18
      2
      Boast 7'
      Fasida 50'
      3
      Crystal Palace U18
      Casey 21' 23' 59'

      Benji Casey’s first hat-trick of the season saw Crystal Palace Under-18s emerge 3-2 winners at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday lunchtime – making it two wins from two matches on the road this season.

      Summary:

      • One change for Palace from midweek, with Bernard-Ferguson in for Drakes-Thomas.
      • 7 – GOAL: Boast races from the halfway line to give Spurs an early lead.
      • 12: Angibeaud attempts to divert Somade’s effort goalwards.
      • 21 – GOAL: Bernard-Ferguson’s clever ball is prodded in by Casey for the equaliser.
      • 22: Bernard-Ferguson dribbles through but is denied by the ‘keeper’s legs.
      • 23 – GOAL: Casey taps home from close range to complete quickfire turnaround.
      • 28: Okoli chips behind for Casey but his finish, this time, is off target.
      • 30: Boast is twice denied by Hill in quick succession.
      • 42: Casey is found by Judd, but heads over the bar.
      • HT: Tottenham 1-2 Palace
      • 50 – GOAL: Spurs equalise through Fasida’s unfortunate own-goal.
      • 59 – GOAL: Casey completes his hat-trick to restore the Eagles’ advantage.
      • 68: Fasida drives goalwards, but his fierce effort flashes wide.
      • 70: Casey is inches from a fourth following a clever set-piece routine with Judd.
      • 90: Oduro’s excellent first-time effort is parried away by Thompson.
      • FT: Tottenham 2-3 Palace

      The Eagles had played a proverbial ‘game of two halves’ against last season’s U18 Premier League North winners Manchester City in midweek – dominant, and three goals to the good, at half-time, but eventually drawing 3-3 in the U18 Premier League Cup.

      With Joel Drakes-Thomas with the Under-21s on Friday night, U18s coach Javier Alonso restored Makai Bernard-Ferguson to the starting XI in his place at Spurs – but his side were otherwise unchanged from the midweek match.

      And just as that cup clash had proven, it was an exciting, end-to-end game from the off.

      After seven minutes, Spurs took the lead, with Oliver Boast’s clever spin on the halfway line setting him goalwards. Palace defender Charlie Walker-Smith, off-balance, could not keep his footing, and Boast had time to hit the post with a deft chip over Marcus Hill, before tapping in the rebound.

      The opportunities continued to flow freely. Moments later, short free-kick from Jacob Fasida found Jasper Judd – ever a threat for Palace down the right-hand side – in space.

      His delivery was only half-cleared to Sean Somade on the edge of the area, and when the defender fired it back into the box, David Angibeaud reacted sharply – but couldn’t get enough on it to deflect it goalwards for Palace.

      Palace were well on top by that stage – and soon turned the half around in a madcap three-minute spell.

      The deserved equaliser arrived on 21 minutes when Bernard-Ferguson’s delightfully flighted pass in behind put Benji Casey in a footrace with Spurs goalkeeper Dylan Thompson.

      Casey won it – nicking the ball beyond the ‘keeper and, despite an attempted goalline clearance, over the white paint to draw us level.

      Seconds later, provider almost turned goalscorer as Bernard-Ferguson slalomed his way through two challenges and ran clean through – only to see his low effort kicked away by Thompson.

      But Palace were not to be denied the lead and – to cap a remarkable spell of Palace pressure – Stuart Oduro won the ball high, Angibeaud squared and Casey – albeit initially appearing to trip on the ball – improvised well to turn home his and the Young Eagles’ second of the game.

      He might even have completed a first-half hat-trick moments later, running in behind to be picked out by a fine Chuks Okoli pass – but leaning back, his rising finish from the angle ended up clearing the crossbar.

      For the last 15 minutes of the half, the pendulum swung Spurs’ way once more, and Palace were indebted to two strong saves in quick succession from Hill to deny Boast an equaliser for the hosts.

      There was to be one final opportunity in a frantic first-half when Angibeaud did well to link up with Judd on the right, and his flashed cross reached Casey on the penalty spot – but the forward could not direct it on target.

      Much to every viewer’s enjoyment, the pace of the contest – once the second-half resumed – remained high.

      Spurs were first to strike after the interval, equalising just after the restart when Reiss Elliott-Parris wriggled free in the corner of the box. His flat cross took a touch off the desperately unfortunate Fasida, and trickled over the line for an own-goal.

      But Palace were still the more dangerous attacking outlet, and deservedly restored their lead just 10 minutes later.

      Once again, it was Okoli with a clever chipped pass to find Casey, whose burst of speed took him away from the covering defender.

      One-on-one, the young forward calmly stroked the ball past Thompson to complete his hat-trick – and his seventh goal of the season already, having netted in all four of the U18s’ matches so far this season.

      The goal appeared to subdue Spurs’ threat in the subsequent portion of the game, with Palace looking the likelier side to score next – Fasida drove forwards on 68 minutes, and his fierce effort from the angle flashed across the box.

      With 20 minutes remaining, Casey – always a livewire – could have had a fourth. With Judd shaping to shoot from a free-kick 25 yards out, the right-back instead rolled it into Casey’s feet, and the striker turned and shot instinctively – only for the low strike to beat the far post, with Thompson left flat-footed.

      Despite all the opportunities for both sides, the game was still finely poised heading into injury time – with Oduro’s powerful first-time effort from the edge of the box parried clear on 90 minutes by Thompson.

      Up the other end, Spurs had one final set-piece to attack, but their captain Elijah Upson could not bring the ball under control in front of goal, and the danger passed.

      That was enough to see Palace over the line – a second win in North London for the Academy in just over a week, with our Under-21s having won against Spurs by the same scoreline last weekend, and two wins from Alonso’s first three league matches in charge.

      Next up following the international break: Ipswich Town at home in two weeks’ time.

      Palace: Hill (GK), Judd, Walker-Smith (Frazer-Williams, 75), Somade, Fasida (Bonsu-Amako, 75), Oduro, Danaher, Okoli, Bernard-Ferguson, Angibeaud (Martin, 75), Casey.

      Subs not used: Mason (GK), Greaves.

      Tottenham Hotspur: Thompson (GK), Sandiford, Upson, Thomas, Agyekum (Muslika, 65), Wellspring, Moncur, Adewole, Elliott-Parris, Salter (Myrtaj, 59), Boast (Olajide, 65).

      Subs not used: Irow (GK).

