U18s Report: Crystal Palace 3-0 Ipswich Town

The young Eagles played out an even first half, but found themselves thankful to goalkeeper Ollie Webber for keeping the scores level. Tariq Ossai was adjudged to have fouled an Ipswich player on 14 minutes, but Webber got down well to his left to make a superb save from the resulting penalty, pushing it away and out for a corner.

The game ebbed and flowed but neither side were able to create any significant opportunities of note as they cancelled each other out.

Joseph Hungbo (pictured) had a penalty appeal turned down as Palace tried to find a breakthrough, and also went close on the cusp of half-time when Under 16 Brandon Aveiro - making his first Under 18 start of the season - did well down the right and played him in, but his shot was blocked, before Francis Baptiste fired an effort wide.

McCarthy changed things up at half-time, bringing on another Under 16 in defender Jude Russell, and his introduction helped the Eagles build from the back as he put in a composed performance.

Sean Robertson curled a free-kick narrowly over the crossbar early in the second half, before Baptiste saw an effort go wide as Palace upped the tempo.

On the hour mark, the deadlock was finally broken. Hungbo's corner was not cleared and he placed an excellent cross into the penalty area for Ossai to glance home the opening goal.

The Tractor Boys looked to respond positively and began to spread the ball well, but the defence dealt with it well.

With 11 minutes remaining, Palace doubled their lead after a fine move. Russell was confident in bringing the ball out defence and found Baptiste with an excellent pass, who in turn squared to Hungbo and the Eagles No10 made no mistake to stroke the ball side footed into the bottom corner.

Baptiste almost added a third with a powerful low strike from 20 yards but it was well saved by the goalkeeper.

But the striker was not to be denied a goal, and with just two minutes remaining he added Palace's third as be touched home Hungbo's free-kick to cap an excellent second half and put the result beyond doubt.

Goalkeeper Webber was taken off on a stretcher at full-time after suffering a head injury bravely coming to take a cross in the last action of the game.

Palace: Webber, Onoabhagbe (Russell 45), Lynch, Robertson, Hanson (Gurung 29) Demby, Ossai, Daly (c) Hungbo, Aveiro (Malcolm 73), Baptiste

Goals: Ossai 60, Hungbo 79, Baptiste 88.