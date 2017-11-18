U18s Report: Crystal Palace 4-1 Barnsley

Paddy McCarthy's team have won each of their fixtures since their defeat by Millwall at the end of October, and after a steady start to the game , they turned on the style in the second half and outclassed their opponents.

Jude Russell returned to the starting line-up and almost marked his comeback with a goal in the opening minute, but his header was cleared off the line.

The next action of the first half which was dominated by the Barnsley midfield, was on 24 minutes when Palace took the lead through James Daly.

The Eagles attacked down the right and Russell's cross found the captain, who nodded home at the far post to put his side ahead.

Palace began to pressure the visitors and David Boateng went close 10 minutes later, but his shot was saved by the goalkeeper.

With five minutes of the half remaining, they doubled their lead after Tariq Ossai marauded down the right and found Brandon Oddy and he laid the ball off to Joseph Hungbo, who unleashed a ferocious half-volley into the top corner from just inside the area.

They found themselves pegged back on the stroke of half-time as Barnsley themselves attacked down the right and an excellent flowing move ended as Wilberforce Ocran powered an unstoppable header past Oliver Webber in goal.

The second half saw the Tykes begin to pile on the pressure but they failed to meaningfully test Webber, hitting several efforts over the crossbar.

Sean Robertson then went close just after the hour mark as he curling effort was turned behind, before David Boateng picked up a poor clearance 25 yards from goal and picked his spot, firing a sensational left-footed effort into the back of the net to make it 3-1 and put Palace firmly in the driving seat on 64 minutes.

That opened the floodgates as the impressive Daly knocked the ball past his man and stormed into the area to square the ball for Oddy to tuck in at the back post and make it 4-1 and put the result beyond doubt just four minutes later.

They were largely content to sit on their lead but did venture forward occasionally only to find the Barnsley defence stand firm. The Tykes failed to put any further pressure on and Palace ran out comfortable victors in a physical game.

Palace: Webber, Russell, Onoabhagbe, Lynch, Ossai (Matthews 71), Boateng, Demby, Daly (Malcolm 76), Robertson, Oddy, Hungbo (Aveiro 76)

Goals: Daly 24, Hungbo 40, Boateng 64, Oddy 68.