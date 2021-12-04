U18s Report: Young Eagles stun Spurs to seal three points

With just two minutes on the clock, England Under-18 international Jack Wells-Morrison put Palace ahead. The midfielder made an instant impact in his first appearance of the season at Under-18 level, having featured in every Under-23 game so far, drilling in an effort from inside the box on his left foot.

Moments later, Palace found themselves two in front as Ademola Ola-Adebomi found the back of the net. The striker danced his way through challenges from the Spurs defence to find just enough space to get a fierce shot away inside the box.

The whirlwind start for Palace saw them press for more and almost added a third with just under 10 minutes on the clock. Victor Akinwale found the back of the net after a brilliant through ball from a Wells-Morrison free-kick, however the goal was ruled out after the strike was deemed to be offside in the build-up.

Akinwale was through on goal once more 15 minutes in, however the Palace No. 9 was again ruled offside by the narrowest of margins as he was one on one with the ‘keeper. Adler Nascimento faced the same fate 20 minutes later as he too put the ball in the back of the net only for it to be ruled offside.

Nascimento was in on goal moments after his previous chance was chalked off for offside, after dashing into the box to get on the end of an Ola-Adebomi ball pass.