U18s Report: Young Eagles stun Spurs to seal three points

Summary
-
Rob Quinn named a strong side, with Tayo Adaramola and Jack Wells-Morrison coming in from the Under-23s amongst four changes
-
Wells-Morrison put Palace ahead in the opening two minutes
-
Ademola Ola-Adebomi doubled Palace’s lead moments later
-
Victor Akinwale and Adler Nascimento had chances to add a third, but were both ruled out for offside
-
Akinwale managed to add a third for Palace just before half-time
-
Half-Time: Crystal Palace 3-0 Tottenham Hotspur
-
Spurs had their first chance of note 52 minutes in, a long range effort from distance which Owen Goodman held
-
Kaden Rodney blocked Spurs’ best chance on the hour mark
-
David Ozoh nearly added a fourth with a solo run from inside the Palace half in the 70th minute
-
Nascimento hit the post with 10 minutes remaining
-
Full-time: Crystal Palace 3-0 Tottenham Hotspur
After the young Eagles’ Under-18 Premier League Cup run came to an end with a 3-1 victory over Aston Villa last weekend, normal service was resumed as they lined up to face Tottenham Hotspur in the U18 Premier League South.
This was the Palace’s fourth consecutive derby against an opponent from the capital, having recorded a win, loss and draw against Arsenal, Chelsea and Fulham respectively.