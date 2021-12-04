Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner

U18s Report: Young Eagles stun Spurs to seal three points

Match reports
3
Wells-Morrison 2'
Ola-Adebomi 6'
Akinwale 43'
0

On a cold Saturday morning at Copers Cope, Crystal Palace Under-18s put in a performance of the highest quality to dispatch London rivals Tottenham Hotspur thanks to goals from Jack Wells-Morrison, Ademola Ola-Adebomi and Victor Akinwale.

Summary

  • Rob Quinn named a strong side, with Tayo Adaramola and Jack Wells-Morrison coming in from the Under-23s amongst four changes

  • Wells-Morrison put Palace ahead in the opening two minutes

  • Ademola Ola-Adebomi doubled Palace’s lead moments later

  • Victor Akinwale and Adler Nascimento had chances to add a third, but were both ruled out for offside

  • Akinwale managed to add a third for Palace just before half-time

  • Half-Time: Crystal Palace 3-0 Tottenham Hotspur

  • Spurs had their first chance of note 52 minutes in, a long range effort from distance which Owen Goodman held

  • Kaden Rodney blocked Spurs’ best chance on the hour mark

  • David Ozoh nearly added a fourth with a solo run from inside the Palace half in the 70th minute

  • Nascimento hit the post with 10 minutes remaining

  • Full-time: Crystal Palace 3-0 Tottenham Hotspur

After the young Eagles’ Under-18 Premier League Cup run came to an end with a 3-1 victory over Aston Villa last weekend, normal service was resumed as they lined up to face Tottenham Hotspur in the U18 Premier League South.

This was the Palace’s fourth consecutive derby against an opponent from the capital, having recorded a win, loss and draw against Arsenal, Chelsea and Fulham respectively.

With just two minutes on the clock, England Under-18 international Jack Wells-Morrison put Palace ahead. The midfielder made an instant impact in his first appearance of the season at Under-18 level, having featured in every Under-23 game so far, drilling in an effort from inside the box on his left foot.

Moments later, Palace found themselves two in front as Ademola Ola-Adebomi found the back of the net. The striker danced his way through challenges from the Spurs defence to find just enough space to get a fierce shot away inside the box.

The whirlwind start for Palace saw them press for more and almost added a third with just under 10 minutes on the clock. Victor Akinwale found the back of the net after a brilliant through ball from a Wells-Morrison free-kick, however the goal was ruled out after the strike was deemed to be offside in the build-up.

Akinwale was through on goal once more 15 minutes in, however the Palace No. 9 was again ruled offside by the narrowest of margins as he was one on one with the ‘keeper. Adler Nascimento faced the same fate 20 minutes later as he too put the ball in the back of the net only for it to be ruled offside.

Nascimento was in on goal moments after his previous chance was chalked off for offside, after dashing into the box to get on the end of an Ola-Adebomi ball pass.

Palace looked comfortable with a two goal cushion as half-time was approaching, however with just a few minutes to go before the interval Akinwale won and converted a penalty to secure a third.

The striker received the ball after great pressing from David Ozoh on the edge of the box, and was consequently brought down. He made no mistake from 12-yards to score his 11th goal of the season.

The young Eagles went into the break three goals to the good and were in complete control over their north London counterparts.

Spurs looked to find a foothold into the game after the restart, following Palace’s dominant showing in the first-half, though they did not muster any chances to worry Owen Goodman in the Palace goal.

Brandon Bryan-Waugh had the visitors’ first chance of the game 52 minutes in with a long-range shot from 30-yards out which Goodman smothered. The Palace ‘keeper was almost tested again on the hour mark through second-half substitute Thomas Bloxham, but a recovering block from Kaden Rodney saw the ball cleared away.

Chances were few and far between for both sides in the final half hour. Palace almost added a fourth through a surging Ozoh solo run and a Joe Sheridan header from a corner, though those efforts didn’t particularly test Luka Gunter in the Spurs goal.

The south Londoners came agonisingly close to a fourth with 10 minutes remaining. Wells-Morrison played a defence splitting ball over the top which Fionn Mooney latched onto and squared across to Nascimento, however the Palace No. 7’s shot was deflected onto the post and out for a corner.

The young Eagles saw off a late Spurs show of resilience in added time to secure all three points and their first clean sheet since a 1-0 victory over Southampton in mid-September.

Rob Quinn’s side now sit fourth in the Under 18 Premier League South, four points behind Chelsea and Southampton and a point behind Leicester City with 11 games played.

Crystal Palace: Goodman, Rodney (Leonard 63), Adaramola, Ozoh, Sheridan, Bartley (Barton 45), Nascimento, Wells-Morrison, Akinwale, Mooney, Ola-Adebomi (Vigor 67).

Subs not used: Izquierdo, Dixon.

Tottenham Hotspur: Gunter, Bryan-Waugh, Andiyapan, Kyerematen, Dorrington, Sayers, McKnight, Heaps, Williams, Amo (Bloxham 58), Owen (Torraj 58).

Subs not used: Hayton, Willhoft-King, Linton.

Related News

More News