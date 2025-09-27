Skip navigation

      U18s Report: Fighting Spirit Shines in Captivating Contest

      Aston Villa U18
      3
      Meade 28'
      Boyd 41'
      Wilson 75'
      1
      Crystal Palace U18
      Judd 58'

      Crystal Palace U18s had their recent unbeaten spell ended, following a 3-1 defeat away from home against Aston Villa. Jasper Judd responded to first-half goals from Markie Meade and Fletcher Boyd with a strike of his own, but a late Junior Wilson header secured the three points for Villa.

      SUMMARY:

      • 1: Aston Villa U18 begin the game, with Palace looking to win their fourth game in a row.
      • 2: Meade’s low shot is saved comfortably by Whitworth.
      • 6: Whitworth is called into action again to deny Burgess’ close-range volley.
      • 13: Jack McGrath has a powerful strike tipped over the crossbar.
      • 22: Asemota denies Bernard-Ferguson in Palace’s biggest chance of the half.
      • 23: Casey has a looping header saved by Asemota.
      • 27 – GOAL: Meade converts a one-on-one to give Aston Villa the lead.
      • 41 – GOAL: Boyd makes it 2-0 with a goal scored from by the halfway line.
      • HT: Villa 2-0 Palace
      • 53: Okoli nearly scores a header from a Palace corner.
      • 57: Martin hits the post with a shot from outside the box.
      • 58 – GOAL: Judd halves the deficit with a goal from outside the area.
      • 75 – GOAL: Wilson scores a header to make it 3-1.
      • FT: Villa 3-1 Palace

      Seeking to continue their exquisite recent form, Crystal Palace U18s once again travelled north to Birmingham in the 2025/26 season, this time to face Aston Villa.

      After returning from their previous visit to the West Midlands with a resounding 8-0 victory against Birmingham City, the young Eagles arrived at Bodymoor Heath full of confidence, determined to repeat the feat.

      It was Villa who settled quickest, however, immediately demonstrating that Palace could expect a more challenging clash. The hosts dominated possession in the early stages, creating opportunities from the opening whistle.

      The first chance of the match fell to Villa marksman Markie Meade, after Teddie Bloomfield’s impressive run down the left side. Upon receiving a square ball from the full-back, Meade swivelled and shot, firing a low effort into the hands of Harry Whitworth.

      The Palace goalkeeper’s early work wasn’t finished there. Throughout the first half, Max Jenner’s deliveries from corners caused problems for the Palace defence, and Whitworth was forced into a sharp save after Woody Burgess’ close-range volley, just six minutes into the match.

      Palace enjoyed a short period of dominance shortly after the 20-minute mark, creating chances for Makai Bernard-Ferguson and Benji Casey. Unfortunately for Palace, the forwards were unable to convert, and Villa quickly returned to the ascendancy.

      The fast start from the hosts was eventually rewarded when they took the lead through Meade. Receiving the ball by the halfway line, Jack McGrath completed a clever dribble before playing a neat through ball to his number nine. Approaching the one-on-one with Whitworth confidently, Meade prodded the ball past the Palace ‘keeper into the bottom corner.

      Although it was a well-worked goal, the strike was shortly overshadowed by a moment of magic from Villa’s Fletcher Boyd.

      The young midfielder picked up the ball in his own half, and after driving a matter of steps over the halfway line, struck a wonderful long-range shot over the retreating Whitworth. It nestled just under the crossbar, and Aston Villa took a 2-0 lead into the half-time break.

      Contrasting the opening phases of the first 45 minutes, Palace began the second half potently. Chuks Okoli went close with a short-range header, Donte Martin hit the post from outside the area, but it was Jasper Judd who brought the young Eagles to within one goal again.

      As an attacking full-back, Judd enjoys playing in the final third, and a left-footed strike into the bottom corner conveyed the skills he possesses when pushing forward.

      Aston Villa swiftly managed to regain control of the match’s momentum, however, and they restored their two-goal lead with 15 minutes left to play. Getting on the end of another floated cross from Jenner, Junior Wilson headed the ball powerfully past Whitworth, low and into the corner.

      David Angibeaud's intimidating physical presence provided Palace with another dynamic going forward, though Villa’s defence, led by the commanding Owen Asemota, stayed strong, seeing the game out to end Palace’s impressive unbeaten streak.

      Palace: Whitworth (GK), Judd, Frazer-Williams, Walker-Smith, Somade, Okoli, Oduro (Montjen, 69), Danaher, Casey, Martin (Lamidi, 69), Bernard-Ferguson.

      Subs not used: Mason (GK), Greaves, Bonsu-Amako.

      Aston Villa: Asemota (GK), Burgess, Bloomfield (Melmuish, 96), Addey, Wilson, Jenner, Green (Atkins, 84), Lynskey, Meade, Boyd (Ramsey, 84), McGrath.

      Subs not used: Houston (GK), Bindley.

