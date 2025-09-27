U18s Report: Fighting Spirit Shines in Captivating Contest

Seeking to continue their exquisite recent form, Crystal Palace U18s once again travelled north to Birmingham in the 2025/26 season, this time to face Aston Villa.

After returning from their previous visit to the West Midlands with a resounding 8-0 victory against Birmingham City, the young Eagles arrived at Bodymoor Heath full of confidence, determined to repeat the feat.

It was Villa who settled quickest, however, immediately demonstrating that Palace could expect a more challenging clash. The hosts dominated possession in the early stages, creating opportunities from the opening whistle.

The first chance of the match fell to Villa marksman Markie Meade, after Teddie Bloomfield’s impressive run down the left side. Upon receiving a square ball from the full-back, Meade swivelled and shot, firing a low effort into the hands of Harry Whitworth.

The Palace goalkeeper’s early work wasn’t finished there. Throughout the first half, Max Jenner’s deliveries from corners caused problems for the Palace defence, and Whitworth was forced into a sharp save after Woody Burgess’ close-range volley, just six minutes into the match.