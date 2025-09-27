U18s Report: Fighting Spirit Shines in Captivating Contest

SUMMARY:
- 1: Aston Villa U18 begin the game, with Palace looking to win their fourth game in a row.
- 2: Meade’s low shot is saved comfortably by Whitworth.
- 6: Whitworth is called into action again to deny Burgess’ close-range volley.
- 13: Jack McGrath has a powerful strike tipped over the crossbar.
- 22: Asemota denies Bernard-Ferguson in Palace’s biggest chance of the half.
- 23: Casey has a looping header saved by Asemota.
- 27 – GOAL: Meade converts a one-on-one to give Aston Villa the lead.
- 41 – GOAL: Boyd makes it 2-0 with a goal scored from by the halfway line.
- HT: Villa 2-0 Palace
- 53: Okoli nearly scores a header from a Palace corner.
- 57: Martin hits the post with a shot from outside the box.
- 58 – GOAL: Judd halves the deficit with a goal from outside the area.
- 75 – GOAL: Wilson scores a header to make it 3-1.
- FT: Villa 3-1 Palace