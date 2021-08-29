U18s Report: Last-gasp Ling header seals third win for young Eagles

The game started at a frenetic pace with Rob Quinn’s side pressing West Brom high, however it was the Baggies’ who had the opening chances.

Reyes Cleary the West Brom No. 9 looked dangerous from the off and in the fourth minute had his shot deflected wide of the post.

Only a few minutes after Cleary’s opening chance, the south Londoners almost took the lead following a lovely passage of play. Fionn Mooney played a nicely weighted pass to an overlapping Tayo Adaramola who stood up a nice cross which Victor Akinwale headed just past the right post.

In the 15th minute there were further signs that Reyes Cleary would pose the Palace defence problems as he looked certain to score but Joe Sheridan came in with an excellent sliding block to keep honours even.