U18s Report: Last-gasp Ling header seals third win for young Eagles

The second-half started as chaotically as the first had, in the 50th minute a low cross from Adaramola came in and after a scramble eventually fell to Fionn Mooney who fired narrowly the bar.
Kanye Jobson won the ball for Palace in the middle of the park and threaded a nice pass through to Akinwale as the Baggies’ defence tried to play him offside. Akinwale nearly sealed his hat-trick but Hollingshead made a smart save to keep the score at 2-1.
The Baggies grew in confidence searching for an equalising goal which they would indeed find 12 minutes from time. Layton Love won the ball in the box and squared the ball to Cleary and the striker fired it into the right corner of the net.
Palace continued to press for chances and in the 94th minute substitute Joe Ling scored the winning goal at the death in dramatic fashion.
Fionn Mooney lofted an exquisite cross into the box as the West Brom defenders tried to step up and Ling held his run and headed the ball into the keeper’s bottom right and wheeled away celebrating a great winning goal in added time.
A fantastic performance from Crystal Palace, in what was a competitive game of football, in which they had to be resilient in order to continue their perfect start in the league.
Crystal Palace: Goodman, Barton, Adaramola, Ozoh (Dixon, 85) Sheridan, Jobson, Cadogan, Rodney, Akinwale (Ola-Adebomi, 76) Raymond (Ling, 68) Mooney.
Subs not used: Izquierdo, Lewis-Brown.
West Bromwich Albion: Hollingshead, Williams, Humphries, Phillips, Machisa, Chidi, Tobi (Higgins, 58) Hoard, Cleary, Lamb, Love.
Subs not used: Oliver, Hudd, Hurlock.