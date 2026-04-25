U18s Report: Late goals deny rotated Eagles deserved point at Norwich

The second half began in sloppy fashion. There was an immediate scare from the restart as Speroni’s clearance struck an onrushing striker, but Bull was on hand to spare his blushes and clear.
Moments later, Norwich drew level when Reuben Copper rifled home Hugo Collins’ squared pass from close range.
Palace continued to be their own worst enemies, as a loose pass from Jacob Fasida eventually allowed the ball to drop kindly for Maxwell Adedeji, who volleyed over from the left side of the area.
The young Eagles’ first effort of the second half saw Martin strike tamely into the goalkeeper’s arms.
On the hour mark, AJ Greaves replaced Owoade and immediately combined with Martin to race in behind down the right channel, only to be denied by the outstretched boot of Bullen.
Midway through the half, Khyan Frazer-Williams stood up his marker and delivered a dangerous cross across the face of goal, with Greaves arriving to head over from point-blank range. Greaves, in particular, had added real energy since his introduction.
Bernard then drove into the area and teed up Martin, who was dispossessed just as he shaped to shoot. The loose ball fell to Greaves, who went to ground and appealed for a penalty, but his claims were waved away.
That said, the hosts were beginning to build pressure and took the lead on 73 minutes when Adedeji nodded home an inswinging corner.