U18s Report: Late goals deny rotated Eagles deserved point at Norwich

Donte Martin gave the young Eagles the lead inside 13 minutes, but Norwich responded after the break, with Reuben Copper levelling early in the second half before Maxwell Adedeji put the hosts ahead with a header from a corner in the final quarter of the game.

Hugo Collins then added a late third, flicking home a stoppage-time cross to seal the win.

Fresh from making history by lifting the U18 Premier League Cup for the first time, Palace returned to league action with a trip to Norwich.

It had been a memorable week for the young Eagles, who secured the trophy with a dramatic under-the-lights victory over Manchester United on Wednesday evening at Selhurst Park.

Attention turned back to the U18 Premier League South, where Palace sat fifth on 39 points, with at least two games in hand on the sides above them.

Norwich, meanwhile, arrived in improved form. The Canaries had been unbeaten in six before a 3–0 defeat to West Bromwich Albion, but had taken four points from their previous two matches to sit 12th heading into the game.

Javier Alonso made nine changes to the side that triumphed over United, aiming to give his players a well-earned rest after two major occasions – the FA Youth Cup semi-final and the PL Cup Final – within the space of five days.

There was a first competitive U18 start for Thiago Speroni, while Mylo Bernard returned from England U16 duty after helping them win the inaugural Vertex Cup in Miami, scoring in a 5–1 victory over Mexico.