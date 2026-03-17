U18s Report: Late leveller sees Palace denied all three points in London derby

The young Eagles arrived in strong form, having won four consecutive matches across league and cup competitions to reach both the Premier League Cup final and FA Youth Cup semi-finals, while remaining firmly in the U18 Premier League South title race.

Most recently, Mylo Bernard’s hat-trick inspired a thrilling 4-2 comeback victory over Reading.

Fulham, meanwhile, began the evening ninth in the league, having played 20 of their 21 fixtures so far.

Traditionally among the division’s stronger sides, the young Cottagers have endured a mixed campaign, losing ten league matches.

However, they arrived in confident form unbeaten in their previous three games, a run that included a notable comeback victory away to Chelsea – the only team to beat the league leaders at Cobham this season.

Javier Alonso made three changes to the side that defeated Reading, with Jacob Fasida replacing Khyan Frazer-Williams, while Jamar Lee and David Angibeaud came into the forward line in place of Stuart Oduro and Mylo Bernard.