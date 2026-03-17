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      U18s Report: Late leveller sees Palace denied all three points in London derby

      Match reports
      Fulham U18
      2
      Vally 37'
      White 90+5'
      2
      Crystal Palace U18
      Montjen 16'
      Okoli 43'

      Crystal Palace Under-18s were denied all three points in a tense London derby, conceding a last-gasp equaliser from Alfie White in the U18 Premier League South on Tuesday evening at Motspur Park.

      Summary:

      • Javier Alonso makes three changes to the side that defeated Reading, with Jacob Fasida replacing Khyan Frazer-Williams, while Jamar Lee and David Angibeaud came into the forward line in place of Stuart Oduro and Mylo Bernard.
      • 1: Brodie Dair drifts inside but shoots straight down Lucca Benetton’s throat.
      • 3: Daniel Owoade strikes into the side netting.
      • Lewis Konadu-Wall goes down off the ball and eventually has to be stretchered off.
      • 15 – GOAL: David Angibeaud opens the scoring.
      • 21: Donte Martin has the ball in the back of the net, but he is adjudged offside.
      • 37 – GOAL: Fulham level proceedings, Khai Vally.
      • 42 – GOAL: Chuks Okoli guides Jasper Judd’s whipped delivery past Matthews Bagot with his head and Palace retake the lead.
      • Seven minutes are added on...
      • HT: Fulham 1-2 Palace
      • 47: A brilliant save from Benetton denies Vally from close-range.
      • 49: Owoade's dangerous cross is angling in under the crossbar and the 'keeper has to tip it over.
      • 52: Judd’s set piece barrage ensues pinball-like scrambles in the box.
      • 58: Frazer-Williams flashes a strike over the bar, before Lee drags wide.
      • 60: Vally beats Benetton to a looping ball in behind, fortunately he heads wide.
      • 65: Martin almost threads through Owoade.
      • 78: Hugo Bull grazes the post with a sweetly struck half-volley inside the area.
      • 82: Angibeaud volleys over Frazer-Williams’ floated delivery in behind.
      • 87: Logan Cooke miscues the free header.
      • Five minutes added on…
      • 90’ +4 – GOAL: Alfie White’s free-kick beats the wall and Benetton at his near post.
      • FT: Fulham 2-2 Palace

      The young Eagles arrived in strong form, having won four consecutive matches across league and cup competitions to reach both the Premier League Cup final and FA Youth Cup semi-finals, while remaining firmly in the U18 Premier League South title race.

      Most recently, Mylo Bernard’s hat-trick inspired a thrilling 4-2 comeback victory over Reading.

      Fulham, meanwhile, began the evening ninth in the league, having played 20 of their 21 fixtures so far.

      Traditionally among the division’s stronger sides, the young Cottagers have endured a mixed campaign, losing ten league matches.

      However, they arrived in confident form unbeaten in their previous three games, a run that included a notable comeback victory away to Chelsea – the only team to beat the league leaders at Cobham this season.

      Javier Alonso made three changes to the side that defeated Reading, with Jacob Fasida replacing Khyan Frazer-Williams, while Jamar Lee and David Angibeaud came into the forward line in place of Stuart Oduro and Mylo Bernard.

      Fulham threatened inside the opening minute at Motspur Park as Alfie White drove towards the area before laying the ball off to Brodie Dair, whose low, driven effort was held well by Lucca Benetton. Palace responded immediately, with Daniel Owoade seeing a strike deflected into the side netting in a breathless start.

      Play was soon halted for a lengthy period after a serious-looking injury to Lewis Konadu-Wall, who was eventually stretchered off. Everyone at Crystal Palace of course sends their best wishes to Lewis for a full and speedy recovery.

      A few minutes after the restart, Palace took the lead through David Angibeaud. Jasper Judd’s outswinging corner was only partially cleared to Owoade, whose shot from the right of the area deflected kindly into Angibeaud’s path for him to turn home with an instinctive flick. That goal takes him to 14 goals and four assists in 27 appearances so far this season.

      On 20 minutes, Palace came close to doubling their advantage. Raihaan Anderson surged down the left and fired a dangerous ball across goal for Donte Martin, who finished well but was adjudged to be offside.

      While clear-cut chances were limited, Palace were firmly on top, enjoying the majority of possession and moving the ball with confidence. As the half progressed, the contest became more cagey, with both sides’ high pressing nearly forcing costly mistakes from the 'keepers.

      Fulham drew level on 37 minutes when William Sutton-Bangura combined with White before squaring for Khai Vally, who in turn applied a simple finish into the roof of the net.

      However, Palace responded perfectly on the stroke of half-time. From a short corner, Judd linked up with Angibeaud before the skipper delivered an inviting cross into the area, where Chuks Okoli darted to the front post and guided the ball beyond Matthew Bagot and into the net.

      Seven minutes of added time followed due to the earlier injury, but despite a couple of long-range efforts testing both 'keepers, Palace held onto a narrow yet deserved lead heading into the break.

      In the early stages of the second half, Benetton was called into action as a cross was swung in and headed back across goal, forcing him to react quickly and parry Vally’s close-range effort around the post.

      The pendulum soon swung in Palace’s favour as Fulham were forced to withstand a succession of Owoade deliveries, with one effort nearly sneaking in under the crossbar before the ‘keeper tipped it over. Palace were beginning to turn the screw.

      Judd continued to lead a barrage from set-pieces, and despite a pinball-like scramble in the box that saw multiple efforts blocked, Palace were unable to extend their narrow advantage.

      Approaching the hour mark, the contest remained evenly balanced with chances at both ends.

      Frazer-Williams carved out an opportunity down the left channel but lashed his effort over, while Lee dragged a shot wide of the target. At the other end, Vally beat Benetton to a looping ball in behind, but his header drifted the wrong side of the post.

      It was becoming apparent that possession was being conceded cheaply by both sides, making it difficult for either team to establish any real rhythm. Midway through the half, Martin almost threaded Owoade through on goal with a well-weighted pass.

      As the game entered its final third, Alonso made a triple substitution in a bid to strengthen the midfield and attacking areas, looking to extend Palace’s advantage.

      In the dying embers, Palace pressed hard. Frazer-Williams’ corner fell kindly for Bull, whose half-volley grazed the post, and moments later, Frazer-Williams floated a ball over the top for Angibeaud, who side-footed narrowly over.

      The finale was nervy, with Fulham probing for a late leveller. Thankfully, Logan Cooke miscued his header in acres of space at the back post, allowing Benetton to gather securely. It was a tense, tight, and scrappy London derby from start to finish.

      Unfortunately, four minutes into stoppage time, White secured a late leveller for Fulham as a free kick found its way through the wall and past Benetton at the near post.

      The draw leaves Palace third on 35 points, while extending their unbeaten run to five matches ahead of a crucial league clash with rivals Brighton on Saturday (21st March, 11:00 GMT) at the Academy.

      Palace: Benetton, Judd ©, Frazer-Williams, Danaher (Bonsu-Amako, 72’), Bull, Okoli, Owoade (Greaves, 89’), Lee, Martin (Bernard, 72’), Anderson (Oduro, 72’), Angibeaud.

      Subs not used: Lamidi.

      Fulham: Bagot, Benchaita, Morrison, Cooke, Schutter, Konadu-Wall, Sutton-Bangura (Cavell, 74’), Obeng-John, Dair (Lubega, 65’), White, Vally.

      Subs not used: Batra, Driscoll, Evans.

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