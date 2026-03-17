U18s Report: Late leveller sees Palace denied all three points in London derby

In the early stages of the second half, Benetton was called into action as a cross was swung in and headed back across goal, forcing him to react quickly and parry Vally’s close-range effort around the post.
The pendulum soon swung in Palace’s favour as Fulham were forced to withstand a succession of Owoade deliveries, with one effort nearly sneaking in under the crossbar before the ‘keeper tipped it over. Palace were beginning to turn the screw.
Judd continued to lead a barrage from set-pieces, and despite a pinball-like scramble in the box that saw multiple efforts blocked, Palace were unable to extend their narrow advantage.
Approaching the hour mark, the contest remained evenly balanced with chances at both ends.
Frazer-Williams carved out an opportunity down the left channel but lashed his effort over, while Lee dragged a shot wide of the target. At the other end, Vally beat Benetton to a looping ball in behind, but his header drifted the wrong side of the post.
It was becoming apparent that possession was being conceded cheaply by both sides, making it difficult for either team to establish any real rhythm. Midway through the half, Martin almost threaded Owoade through on goal with a well-weighted pass.
As the game entered its final third, Alonso made a triple substitution in a bid to strengthen the midfield and attacking areas, looking to extend Palace’s advantage.