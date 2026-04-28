U18s Report: Martin's brace helps young Eagles return to winning ways at Arsenal

Javier Alonso’s side had entered the contest in strong form across multiple fronts, balancing commitments in three competitions as the season reached its climax.

Twelve wins from their opening 23 league fixtures had kept the young Eagles firmly in the mix near the top of the table, though a defeat to Norwich City last time out had halted their domestic momentum, leaving them sixth on 39 points.

That result came with heavy rotation, as nine changes saw several Under-16s and first-year scholars handed opportunities.

Palace had, however, been celebrating silverware just days earlier, lifting the U18 Premier League Cup for the first time.

Arsenal, meanwhile, arrived off the back of a mixed week, following a 3-0 win over Reading with a narrow 4-3 defeat to West Ham United. With several players stepping up age groups, the Gunners were also relying on a youthful side.

Alonso made five changes following the defeat against Norwich, with Thiago Speroni replaced by Lucca Benetton in goal. Charlie Walker-Smith came into the backline, Chuks Okoli returned in midfield, while Raihaan Anderson and Kayden Moses were introduced to add fresh attacking impetus in forward areas.