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      U18s Report: Martin's brace helps young Eagles return to winning ways at Arsenal

      Match reports
      Arsenal U18
      2
      O’Neill 13'
      Zecevic-John 47'
      3
      Crystal Palace U18
      Anderson 30'
      Martin 60' 82'

      Donte Martin’s brace inspired Crystal Palace Under-18s to a 3-2 victory over Arsenal, as they returned to winning ways in the U18 Premier League South at the Sobha Reality Training Centre on Tuesday afternoon.

      Summary:

      • Javier Alonso makes five changes to the side that fell to defeat against Norwich City, with Lucca Benetton, Charlie Walker-Smith, Chuks Okoli, Raihaan Anderson and Kayden Moses all returning to the starting XI.
      • 6: Lucca Benetton gets down well to tip behind Alexsander Marciniak's effort from outside the area!
      • 7: Benetton is called into action once more, gathering Ceadach O'Neill's close-range volley.
      • 8: Donte Martin latches onto a lofted pass in behind and squares it across goal for Khyan Frazer-Williams, who is denied by a diving save from Remi Lupinski, before Martin is agonisingly close to converting the follow-up.
      • 13 – GOAL: Arsenal open the scoring from the spot, O'Neill.
      • 15: Chuks Okoli's low drive is cleared off the line!
      • 18: Walker-Smith drives into the box and pulls the ball back for Martin, who looks set to tap into the empty net, but the danger is scrambled clear...
      • 21: Our appeals for a penalty are waved away when Martin’s flick strikes Saurap Sampang’s arm…
      • 29 – GOAL: Raihaan Anderson drops the shoulder, drifts inside, and whips deliciously beyond the diving 'keeper and into the far corner
      • 39: Anderson's tenacity pays dividends as he beats Sampang to the ball in behind, works the shooting chance, but curls straight down the 'keepers throat.
      • 41: Walker-Smith makes a crucial intervention to deny a dangerous opportunity.
      • Four minutes are added on...
      • 45 (+4'): Anderson threatens once more – fashioning the ball onto his stronger right foot and curling just wide...
      • HT: Arsenal U18 1-1 Palace U18
      • 46 – GOAL: Arsenal retake the lead, Louis John.
      • 55: The majority of the ball is in Arsenal’s half, but Palace can’t carve out any meaningful chances.
      • 59 – GOAL: The corner is taken short, and the delivery crashes against the crossbar, before Martin reacts quickest to nod home from close range!
      • 63: Walker-Smith heads over Jacob Fasida’s cross to the back post.
      • 70: The match is finely posed for either side to win it as the onrushing forward strikes wide.
      • 82 – GOAL: Martin seals his brace and in turn the winner after converting AJ Greaves’ low delivery.
      • 12 minutes of added time ensues…
      • 92: The goalkeeper is forced on as Arsenal have used up all their substitutes…
      • 98: Benetton makes a huge stop at his near post!
      • 100: Brandon Bailey-Joseph lashes over the bar from range.
      • FT: Arsenal U18s 2-3 Palace U18s
      • Back to winning ways!

      Javier Alonso’s side had entered the contest in strong form across multiple fronts, balancing commitments in three competitions as the season reached its climax.

      Twelve wins from their opening 23 league fixtures had kept the young Eagles firmly in the mix near the top of the table, though a defeat to Norwich City last time out had halted their domestic momentum, leaving them sixth on 39 points.

      That result came with heavy rotation, as nine changes saw several Under-16s and first-year scholars handed opportunities.

      Palace had, however, been celebrating silverware just days earlier, lifting the U18 Premier League Cup for the first time.

      Arsenal, meanwhile, arrived off the back of a mixed week, following a 3-0 win over Reading with a narrow 4-3 defeat to West Ham United. With several players stepping up age groups, the Gunners were also relying on a youthful side.

      Alonso made five changes following the defeat against Norwich, with Thiago Speroni replaced by Lucca Benetton in goal. Charlie Walker-Smith came into the backline, Chuks Okoli returned in midfield, while Raihaan Anderson and Kayden Moses were introduced to add fresh attacking impetus in forward areas.

      Arsenal enjoyed the lion’s share of possession in the early stages, moving the ball sharply and probing the Palace backline.

      Benetton was first called into action, reacting well to get down and tip Alexsander Marciniak’s effort from distance behind, before gathering Ceadach O’Neill’s close-range volley moments later.

      At the other end, Donte Martin latched onto a lofted pass in behind and squared across goal for Khyan Frazer-Williams, whose effort was denied by a diving Remi Lupinski, with Martin agonisingly close to converting the follow-up.

      The hosts took the lead on 13 minutes when Saurap Sampang went to ground following a late challenge from Dylan Monk, with the referee immediately pointing to the spot. O’Neill stepped up to convert, despite Benetton going agonisingly close to getting a hand to it.

      Palace almost responded instantly, as an aggressive high press forced an error from the Arsenal defence. Okoli pounced on the turnover inside the area, but his low drive was cleared off the line.

      On the 20-minute mark, Arsenal survived sustained Palace pressure, with Walker-Smith driving into the box and cutting the ball back from the byline for Martin, who looked set to tap into an empty net, only for the danger to be scrambled clear.

      There were then further appeals for a penalty as Martin’s flick inside the area struck Sampang’s arm, but the referee waved play on.

      As the first half moved into its final third, Palace began to assert themselves and were rewarded with a deserved equaliser through Raihaan Anderson.

      Frazer-Williams drove purposefully towards the edge of the area and, despite being crowded out by red shirts, managed to pick out Anderson to the left of the box. The forward dropped his shoulder, shifted inside, and curled a fine finish beyond the diving Lupinski into the far corner.

      With five minutes remaining until the break, Anderson’s tenacity paid dividends as he beat Sampang to the ball in behind, controlled inside the area, and fashioned a shooting opportunity, but he could only curl his effort straight into the 'keeper’s gloves.

      On the stroke of half-time, Walker-Smith made a crucial intervention to snuff out a threaded through ball aimed at a forward lurking just a few yards from goal.

      There was then a stoppage for treatment to Arsenal’s Callan Hamill, resulting in three minutes of added time.

      During that period, Monk produced an important sliding clearance to deal with an inviting ball flashed across the face of goal, before Anderson threatened once more – fashioning the ball onto his stronger right foot and curling just wide as the sides went in level at the break.

      It was a disastrous start to the second half for Palace, as O’Neill was played through on goal, but Benetton produced a strong one-on-one save to deny him. However, from the resulting inswinging corner, Louis John rose unmarked to meet the delivery and nodded home, restoring Arsenal’s lead.

      Despite Palace seeing the majority of possession in Arsenal’s half, it was the Gunners who posed the greater threat on the break.

      Brandon Bailey-Joseph fired straight at Benetton, before Elyon Mbala and O’Neill combined to create an opening, with the latter side-footing narrowly wide. Patrick Stachow then went close from distance, his effort whistling just past the far top corner.

      On the hour mark, Martin brought Palace level. The corner was worked short, and the resulting delivery crashed against the crossbar, before Martin reacted quickest to nod home from close range.

      Moments later, Palace came close to taking the lead for the first time, as Jacob Fasida lifted a teasing ball towards the far post, where Walker-Smith rose but could only head over.

      It remained finely poised, with cynical fouls disrupting the rhythm and breaking up momentum for both sides.

      As the contest entered the final 20 minutes, it felt like either side could find a winner, with one onrushing forward flashing an effort just the wrong side of the post. Arsenal signalled their intent by introducing Gabriel Arteta and exciting Under-16 forward Kyran Thompson, adding fresh attacking impetus as the game opened up.

      But it was Palace who struck at the crucial moment. In the dying stages, Benetton launched a goal kick over the Arsenal defence, AJ Greaves latched onto it and squared across goal for Martin to apply the simplest of finishes, completing his brace and turning the game on its head.

      The closing stages were frantic. Smith-Phillips was forced off following a nasty collision, with Jayden McDonald introduced, before Arsenal threw everything forward – even sending 'keeper James Talbot upfield – as 12 minutes of stoppage time were added.

      Palace had to withstand intense pressure, with Benetton producing a huge save to deny Thompson at his near post, while Bailey-Joseph lashed over and another dangerous delivery flashed across the face of goal.

      But the young Eagles stood firm to secure a hard-fought victory, returning to winning ways and moving up to fifth on 42 points – just one behind Brighton and West Brom, with games in hand on both.

      Our U18s now enjoy a well-deserved extended break before returning to action against Ipswich Town on Wednesday (6th May, 13:00 BST) – a game LIVE on Palace TV+!

      Palace U18s: Benetton, Greaves, Walker-Smith (Bonsu-Amako,  Okoli, Monk, Bull, Frazer-Williams, Moses (Smith-Phillips, 64’, Jayden McDonald), Anderson (Lamidi, 96’), Martin.

      Subs not used: Shittu.

      Arsenal U18s: Lupinski, Sampang, Mbala, Hamill (Talbot, 90’), Stachow, Murisa, John (Arteta, 77’), Julienne (Thompson, 77’) O’Neill (Hashi, 81’), Marciniak (Nduka, 45’), Bailey-Joseph.

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