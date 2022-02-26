U18s Report: Young Eagles see off Norwich to secure fourth straight win

The hosts had a spring in their step in the opening exchanges. After recording their first victory of the season against Birmingham City last weekend, they enjoyed the lion’s share of possession and looked to find a breakthrough straight from kick-off

Owen Goodman was called into action in the first minute, pulling off a remarkable double save to deny Norwich’s Oscar Thorn inside the box.

The young Eagles hardly had a chance to get out of their own half as the Canaries kept the pressure on in the opening 10 minutes. An excellent sliding challenge from new January signing Joshua Addae to deny Kenny Coker inside the box ensured that the scores stayed level.

After the initial surge from Norwich, Palace grew into the game and started to shape chances of their own. Halfway through the first-half, central midfielder David Ozoh combined well with Adler Nascimento before the latter slipped in the in-form Ademola Ola-Adebomi.

The Palace No. 11 nearly fended off three defenders as he made his way into the box, though he was crowded out before he could get a shot away.