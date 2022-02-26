U18s Report: Young Eagles see off Norwich to secure fourth straight win

Summary
Two changes were made for the young Eagles as Kanye Jobson and James Leonard came in for Joe Sheridan and Ryan Bartley
The hosts enjoyed most of the ball and early chances, though they were denied by Owen Goodman in the Palace goal
Victor Akinwale headed Palace in front from close range in the 36th minute
Half-time: Norwich City 0-1 Crystal Palace
Norwich were on top early in the second-half though Goodman and the Palace defence stood firm
Leonard headed just wide after getting on the end of a Maliq Cadogan free-kick
Akinwale had chances to add his and Palace’s second late on
Full-time: Norwich City 0-1 Crystal Palace
A week on from the resounding 5-0 victory over Arsenal, the young Eagles were back on the road to face Norwich City.
Rob Quinn made two changes, both at the back, to the side which thrashed Arsenal. James Leonard and Kanye Jobson came in for regular centre-backs Joe Sheridan and Ryan Bartley.