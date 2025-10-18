U18s Report: Palace go top after emphatic London Derby victory

The result sees Palace go top of the U18 Premier League for now, level on 15 points with Leicester City (who have a game in hand) as Arsenal had their unbeaten run ended by West Brom.
There will be hopes that we can replicate this kind of performance next week against rivals Brighton.
Palace Under-18s: Whitworth, Judd ©, Fasida, Walker-Smith, Somade, Okoli, Oduro (Frazer-Williams, 87’), Danaher (Lamidi, 87’), Casey, Martin (Angibeaud, 83’), Bernard-Ferguson (Anderson, 83’).
Subs not used: Mason (GK).
Fulham Under-18s: Kaiser, Benchaita, Cooke ©, Gomins, Schutter (Sutton-Bangura, 62’), Khan, White, De-Gale (Hall, 80’), Evans, Platel (Morrison, 62’), Dair (Lubega, 62’).
Subs not used: Cavell.