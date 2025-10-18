U18s Report: Palace go top after emphatic London Derby victory

Javier Alonso’s side returned to U18 Premier League action after a two-week international break, with Benji Casey and Charlie Walker-Smith having been away on duty. Before the pause, Palace had topped Premier League Cup Group D with a 3-1 win over Sheffield United, edging Manchester City on goal difference.

They headed into the clash fourth in the league with 12 points, trailing leaders Arsenal (14), while second-placed Chelsea held a game in hand. Their last league outing had ended in a 3-1 defeat to Aston Villa.

Fulham, meanwhile, have finished just ahead of Palace in each of the past two seasons, claiming fifth both times. In 2022/23, they again edged the young Eagles by a single point to secure second place.

With so little separating these sides, matches like this can prove decisive in shaping the final standings.

Alonso made three changes to the side that defeated the young Blades 3-1. Jacob Fasida came in for Khyan Frazer-Williams at wide defender, Donte Martin was preferred to David Angibeaud on the left flank, and Oladotun Lamidi was named on the bench. Ajean-Ray Greaves and Jayden McDonald were not included in the matchday squad.