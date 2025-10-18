Skip navigation

      U18s Report: Palace go top after emphatic London Derby victory

      Match reports
      Crystal Palace U18
      4
      Oduro 53'
      Casey 69'
      Montjen 84'
      Judd 90+1'
      0
      Fulham U18

      Crystal Palace went top of the U18 Premier League table with an emphatic 4-0 win over Fulham in the London derby on Saturday morning (18th October) at Copers Cope. Despite dominating the first half, creating numerous chances and striking the post twice, the young Eagles went into the break goalless. Stuart Oduro broke the deadlock with a simple finish on 52 minutes, before Benji Casey doubled the lead midway through the second half. Late goals from substitute David Angibeaud and a stunning strike from skipper Jasper Judd rounded off a dominant performance to seal all three points.

      SUMMARY:

      • Javier Alonso makes three changes to the side that beat Sheffield United 3-1.
      • 8: Donte Martin rattles the post from a tight-angle.
      • 11: Benji Casey's pull-back almost falls kindly for Stuart Oduro.
      • 20: Oduro skips past the defender, before driving into the box and striking the post.
      • 25: Martin is denied one-on-one after a wonderful surging run.
      • 26: Martin's curling effort is acrobatically tipped over the bar.
      • 44: Casey is sent clear away on goal but the assistant raises his flag for offside.
      • HT: Palace U18s 0-0 Fulham U18s
      • GOAL - 52: Casey arrows the ball across goal for Oduro to apply the simplest of finishes.
      • GOAL - 68: Judd's low-driven delivery is calmly slotted home by the onrushing Casey.
      • 72: Fulham clear Oduro's strike off the line.
      • 76: Nazim Benchaita is shown a second yellow and given his marching orders.
      • GOAL - 83: Oduro's teasing cross eventually falls to substitute David Angibeaud, who is alive to turn home.
      • GOAL - 90: Jasper Judd's flashes the ball into the top corner to cap off a wonderful display.
      • FT: Palace U18s 4-0 Fulham U18s

      Javier Alonso’s side returned to U18 Premier League action after a two-week international break, with Benji Casey and Charlie Walker-Smith having been away on duty. Before the pause, Palace had topped Premier League Cup Group D with a 3-1 win over Sheffield United, edging Manchester City on goal difference.

      They headed into the clash fourth in the league with 12 points, trailing leaders Arsenal (14), while second-placed Chelsea held a game in hand. Their last league outing had ended in a 3-1 defeat to Aston Villa.

      Fulham, meanwhile, have finished just ahead of Palace in each of the past two seasons, claiming fifth both times. In 2022/23, they again edged the young Eagles by a single point to secure second place.

      With so little separating these sides, matches like this can prove decisive in shaping the final standings.

      Alonso made three changes to the side that defeated the young Blades 3-1. Jacob Fasida came in for Khyan Frazer-Williams at wide defender, Donte Martin was preferred to David Angibeaud on the left flank, and Oladotun Lamidi was named on the bench. Ajean-Ray Greaves and Jayden McDonald were not included in the matchday squad.

      After a balanced opening spell in which both sides enjoyed periods of possession, the young Eagles suddenly sprang into life.

      Fulham nearly gifted Palace an opener when their goalkeeper, Dino Kaiser, played a loose pass out from the back. Donte Martin pounced on it, driving a fierce low shot that struck the outside of the post from a tight angle just yards out.

      Palace ramped up the pressure, forcing Fulham to weather a relentless spell of attacks. Euan Danaher’s tenacity saw him win the ball deep in Palace’s half before surging forward and finding Stuart Oduro on the left.

      Oduro threaded a pass through to Benji Casey, whose cutback from the byline was intercepted just before reaching the onrushing Oduro.

      Fasida then delivered a teasing cross aimed at Makai Bernard-Ferguson, only for a Fulham defender to crucially flick it away at the last second, as Oduro drifted inside and whipped an effort just wide of the far top corner.

      Fulham briefly regained control, probing Palace’s backline, but failed to produce anything of note.

      Then, on 20 minutes, Oduro nearly broke the deadlock with a moment of individual brilliance. He raced down the left wing, skipped past his marker, and drove into the box along the byline.

      With just the ‘keeper to beat, he rolled it under Kaiser – only to see the ball agonisingly rattle the outside of the post.

      Martin continued to lead the charge midway through the half. He latched onto Harry Whitworth’s flicked long kick and surged into the penalty area, only to be denied one-on-one by Kaiser – there were some pushes and pulls that seemingly impeded Martin on his way through.

      Minutes later, Oduro squared it to Martin again, this time just inside the area. Martin took a touch, then curled a shot towards the top corner, forcing an outstanding acrobatic save from the Fulham ‘keeper.

      As the game approached the half-hour mark, it was hard to believe the score remained level, with Palace creating wave after wave of dangerous chances.

      Following a brief pause for treatment, the main challenge was for Palace to rediscover the rhythm that put them in the ascendancy.

      On the stroke of half-time, Palace carved out a couple more golden opportunities. Stuart Oduro surged forward and was clipped by a defender, but managed to release Casey, who raced through on goal and side-footed his effort onto the post.

      The assistant’s flag was eventually raised for offside – perhaps the foul delayed the pass just enough to catch Casey beyond the last defender.

      Not long after, Danaher’s sidewinder almost picked out a sliding Oduro at the back post, nearly the perfect end to a dominant half – but we went into the break goalless.

      The young Eagles finally received their just deserts on 52 minutes thanks to Oduro.

      A bit of magic from Casey saw him skip past his marker and aim a shot towards the bottom corner. He succeeded in beating the ‘keeper, but Oduro had to make sure it crossed the line, firing confidently into the empty net.

      By the hour mark, the visitors had begun to grow into the game.

      Since the goal, momentum had shifted slightly, and Whitworth was called into action – though only to deal with a routine, tame effort. Moments later, a scramble from a Fulham corner caused panic in the box, and a visiting attacker fired a half-volley over the bar from close range.

      That said, Palace made them pay on the counter-attack. Alonso’s side broke at pace, with Judd expertly teed up down the right channel. He arrowed a precise delivery across the face of goal for the onrushing Benji Casey, who calmly slotted home first-time.

      That goal takes Benji’s tally to 13 for the 25/26 season.

      As the game approached the final third, Palace came agonizingly close to a third.

      Judd cut inside and whipped in a powerful shot, which the keeper managed to parry – only for the ball to fall kindly to Oduro. Unfortunately, he was caught on the ground and couldn’t convert the chance.

      Nazim Benchaita was then shown his marching orders following a mistimed challenge that earned him a second yellow card, reducing Fulham to 10 men – and Palace made the advantage count.

      Angibeaud was introduced with 10 minutes to play, and the forward wasted no time making an impact.

      Oduro whipped in a teasing cross to the back post, where Casey rose to nod it down, and Angibeaud reacted quickest to turn it home. His goal sparked jubilant celebrations, with teammates rushing over to bundle him in clear delight.

      To cap off a dominant performance, captain Judd cut inside onto his stronger left foot and unleashed a stunning strike into the far top corner – a goal worthy of sealing any win.

      The result sees Palace go top of the U18 Premier League for now, level on 15 points with Leicester City (who have a game in hand) as Arsenal had their unbeaten run ended by West Brom.

      There will be hopes that we can replicate this kind of performance next week against rivals Brighton.

      Palace Under-18s: Whitworth, Judd ©, Fasida, Walker-Smith, Somade, Okoli, Oduro (Frazer-Williams, 87’), Danaher (Lamidi, 87’), Casey, Martin (Angibeaud, 83’), Bernard-Ferguson (Anderson, 83’).

      Subs not used: Mason (GK).

      Fulham Under-18s: Kaiser, Benchaita, Cooke ©, Gomins, Schutter (Sutton-Bangura, 62’), Khan, White, De-Gale (Hall, 80’), Evans, Platel (Morrison, 62’), Dair (Lubega, 62’).

      Subs not used: Cavell.

