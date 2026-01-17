U18s report & Highlights: Palace pressure fails to tell as West Brom stun the young Eagles

Just after the 70-minute mark, Mason produced an excellent acrobatic save, springing high to push away French’s header. At the other end, Casey continued to be frustrated, firing straight at Blackshields after the stand-in ‘keeper had spilled, before sliding another effort into the side netting moments later.
Blackshields then produced another impressive stop for a makeshift ‘keeper, diving low to his left to deny Walker-Smith’s header. Despite enjoying the majority of possession and lengthy spells on the ball, Palace were struggling to find a way through a resolute Baggies defence.
In the closing stages, Jasper Judd drilled a free-kick from a promising position into the wall as Palace continued to push, with goal difference potentially important. In stoppage time, Okoli finally pulled one back for Palace, his deflected effort finding the net to give the hosts a deserved consolation.
The result sees Palace drop to second level on 24 points in the U18s Premier League South, with Tottenham, while Chelsea move into top spot on 27 points with two games in hand.
Attention now turns to the FA Youth Cup, where there will be hopes the young Eagles can return to winning ways when they travel to face Newcastle United in the fourth round on Thursday, 22 January.