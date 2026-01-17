U18s report & Highlights: Palace pressure fails to tell as West Brom stun the young Eagles

On the balance of play, the scoreline scarcely reflected Palace’s dominance for long periods. A goal at the start of each half knocked the wind out of the young Eagles’ sails, while Adam Okorodudu’s header put the contest beyond doubt. Jacob Fasida’s dismissal compounded a difficult afternoon, as West Brom claimed their biggest scalp of the season, despite Chuks Okoli’s late strike at the death.

Javier Alonso’s side signed off 2025 in scintillating fashion, claiming a statement 4-2 victory away at Southampton to remain top of the U18s Premier League South – level on points and goal difference with Chelsea.

West Brom, meanwhile, had shown marked improvement this season. After finishing bottom of the division last term, the Baggies had already surpassed last season’s win tally just over halfway through the 2025/26 campaign. Two of their four victories had come against last season’s top two, Arsenal and Aston Villa, underlining the challenge that faced the young Eagles.

Javier Alonso made two changes to the side that defeated Norwich City 4–2. Jack Mason came in between the sticks in place of Lucca Benetton, while Benji Casey returned to lead the line, replacing Donte Martin. On the bench, Ajean-Ray Greaves took the place of Raihaan Anderson, with Makai Bernard-Ferguson ruled out through injury.