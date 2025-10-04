U18s Report: Palace return to winning ways with comfortable win to top Premier League Cup group

Palace U18s stepped away from league action this week as attention turned to the Premier League Cup, with Group D wide open and everything still to play for.

The young Eagles last outing in the competition produced a thrilling 3-3 draw with Manchester City.

With all four sides – Palace, Chelsea, City and Sheffield United – level on one point, the clash loomed as a crucial opportunity to seize control in a finely balanced group.

Javier Alonso made just one change from the side that suffered a 3-1 league defeat to Aston Villa last week, David Angibeaud replaced Donte Martin out wide.

With rain lashing down, wind swirling, and autumn leaves dancing across the pitch, Palace were met with truly testing conditions in South Yorkshire – a proper English welcome for Alonso, a far cry from the sunshine of Madrid.

After a relatively quiet opening 15 minutes, it was the hosts who registered the first effort on target.

Sheffield’s Aaron Reid fired a low, driven effort towards goal, but Harry Whitworth got down smartly to make a sharp save.

Moments later, Whitworth was called into action again, producing another fine stop to deny Riley McLachlan – the Palace ‘keeper showing his class as Sheffield briefly adapted quicker to the stormy conditions.

Despite the young Blades enjoying a spell of attacking pressure, Alonso’s side held firm with impressive defensive concentration, showing maturity and resilience at the back in the face of swirling wind and rain.

It was from this solid foundation that Palace began to build. A slick move from deep began with some strong hold-up play from Stuart Oduro, who showed great power to swivel away from pressure and carry the ball forward.

He found Benji Casey in space, who picked the perfect pass to release Makai Bernard-Ferguson down the right channel.

The winger cut inside onto his favoured left foot and whipped a superb strike into the far corner – leaving Alfie Venners with no chance. That made it four goals for Bernard-Ferguson this campaign, and it was a beauty.