U18s Report & Highlights: Palace run riot at Newcastle in Youth Cup fourth round

In extremely blustery – but thankfully dry – conditions at the exposed Whitley Park, proceedings began at a frantic, open pace. Newcastle dangerman Matheos Ferreira was the first to test the elements, trying his luck from distance, but his swirling effort flew straight down the throat of Jack Mason.

The early momentum soon swung in Palace’s favour. David Angibeaud pounced on a stray back pass and squared dangerously across the face of goal, but there was nobody arriving to apply the finishing touch. Moments later, Stuart Oduro went to ground just inside the penalty area – it looked a certain penalty – but the referee was unmoved and waved away the appeals.

A Charlie Walker-Smith long throw then sparked a pinball-like scramble inside the box, with Benji Casey almost carving out a shooting opportunity from just a few yards out. As the 20-minute mark approached, the young Eagles were well on top, Newcastle clinging on as wave after wave of Palace pressure rolled in.

The wind was beginning to wreak havoc, holding the ball up in the air and manufacturing chances for both sides out of nothing. Midway through the half, the Magpies started to show signs of threat at the other end – Michael Mills used his pace to get in behind, but Mason was alert and quick off his line to snuff out the danger.

After a brief spell of Newcastle probing, Palace again found some nice patterns of play, coming close to penetrating what was proving a resolute Newcastle backline. It felt like an important moment in the game – one where Palace will have wanted to make their pressure count.