      U18s Report & Highlights: Palace run riot at Newcastle in Youth Cup fourth round

      Match reports
      Newcastle United U18
      0
      4
      Crystal Palace U18

      Crystal Palace Under-18s sealed their place in the fifth round of the FA Youth Cup following an emphatic 4-0 victory over Newcastle United on a very wet and blustery Tuesday evening (22nd January) at Whitley Park.

      Summary:

      • Javier Alonso makes one change from the side that suffered defeat to West Brom, with Daniel Owoade replacing the suspended Jacob Fasida.
      • 8: David Angibeaud latches onto a stray back pass and squares it across the face of goal, but nobody is there to tap home.
      • 9: Stuart Oduro's appeals for a penalty are waved away.
      • 11: Walker-Smith's long throw ensues a pinball-like scramble, before the ball is cleared.
      • 15: The young Eagles are very much the team in the ascendancy as the Magpies survive wave after wave of attack.
      • 20: Mason is quick off his line to prevent Mills being sent clear away on goal.
      • 29 - GOAL: Jasper Judd's inswinging corner ensues pinball, before Angibeaud rifles home from close-range.
      • 35: Benji Casey almost makes it two, but he is denied one-on-one.
      • Two minutes are added - Newcastle are testing our defensive resolve in these final few moments.
      • HT: Newcastle U18s 0-1 Palace U18s
      • 51: Palace launch a set piece barrage as Jasper Judd's delivery is nodded goalwards but smartly saved.
      • 65 - GOAL: Oduro threads through Benji Casey, who lashes into the roof of the net one-on-one!
      • 71: A diving Mason does brilliantly to palm away Mills' close-range half-volley.
      • 75 - GOAL: Benamar arrows the ball across the face of goal and David Angibeaud turns home into the empty net.
      • 80 - GOAL: Oduro slips through Casey again, and our striker does the rest!
      • FT: Newcastle U18s 0-4 Palace U18s
      • We progress through into the fifth round of the FA Youth Cup.

      Palace Under-18s entered the FA Youth Cup fourth-round determined to return to winning ways, following defeat to West Brom in our 2026 curtain-raiser – a result that saw the young Eagles relinquish top spot in the U18s Premier League South.

      Newcastle, meanwhile, arrived in strong domestic form, sitting third in the U18s Premier League North with 25 points from 13 matches, just four points behind leaders Manchester City.

      The Magpies also boast a proud FA Youth Cup pedigree, having lifted the trophy on two occasions – first in 1962 and again in 1985, when a side inspired by future England international Paul Gascoigne, alongside Joe Allon, secured their place in club folklore.

      Javier Alonso made one change from the side that faced West Brom, with Daniel Owoade stepping in for the suspended Jacob Fasida, who was shown a red card for a late challenge against the Baggies. Oladotun Lamidi made way for Joel Drakes-Thomas on the bench, while Dylan Monk and Khyan Frazer-Williams were also included among the substitutes.

      In extremely blustery – but thankfully dry – conditions at the exposed Whitley Park, proceedings began at a frantic, open pace. Newcastle dangerman Matheos Ferreira was the first to test the elements, trying his luck from distance, but his swirling effort flew straight down the throat of Jack Mason.

      The early momentum soon swung in Palace’s favour. David Angibeaud pounced on a stray back pass and squared dangerously across the face of goal, but there was nobody arriving to apply the finishing touch. Moments later, Stuart Oduro went to ground just inside the penalty area – it looked a certain penalty – but the referee was unmoved and waved away the appeals.

      A Charlie Walker-Smith long throw then sparked a pinball-like scramble inside the box, with Benji Casey almost carving out a shooting opportunity from just a few yards out. As the 20-minute mark approached, the young Eagles were well on top, Newcastle clinging on as wave after wave of Palace pressure rolled in.

      The wind was beginning to wreak havoc, holding the ball up in the air and manufacturing chances for both sides out of nothing. Midway through the half, the Magpies started to show signs of threat at the other end – Michael Mills used his pace to get in behind, but Mason was alert and quick off his line to snuff out the danger.

      After a brief spell of Newcastle probing, Palace again found some nice patterns of play, coming close to penetrating what was proving a resolute Newcastle backline. It felt like an important moment in the game – one where Palace will have wanted to make their pressure count.

      Dean Benamar was causing real problems down the left flank, repeatedly whipping balls in behind and lashing efforts goalwards as Palace continued to push for the opener.

      Eventually, the young Eagles received their just rewards on 29 minutes, and it was David Angibeaud who made the breakthrough. Jasper Judd’s inswinging corners had been causing problems in the build-up, and once again he delivered into a dangerous area. A pinball-like scramble ensued inside the box, before Angibeaud reacted quickest to rifle home from close range – his seventh goal in nine games.

      Just minutes later, Palace almost doubled their advantage. Benji Casey raced in behind the Newcastle defence, but despite his tenacity, he was denied in a one-on-one situation.

      As the half drew to a close, the Magpies began to turn the screw. Although they failed to seriously test Mason, they did fire into the side netting and forced Jasper Judd into a crucial clearance to remove a dangerous ball flashed across the face of goal. Palace, however, stood firm, and their defensive resolve paid dividends as they headed into the interval holding a slender one-goal advantage.

      The rain worsened in the second half, beating down at some rate of knots. Palace nonetheless came out on the front foot, launching a barrage of set pieces early after the restart, with one Jasper Judd delivery nodded goalwards but well saved by the Magpies’ goalkeeper.

      As the hour mark approached, the young Eagles gradually wrestled back control, moving the ball sharply and enjoying the lion’s share of possession.

      Clear-cut chances were at a premium for both sides, however, as the contest developed into a cagey affair – crunching challenges flew in, the high presses were intense, and the rain continued to pour.

      Midway through the second half, Newcastle began to show a few warning signs. Palace were pinned back in their own half for a spell as the Magpies enjoyed a period in the ascendancy, though without seriously troubling Mason.

      Just as it seemed Newcastle were edging back into the contest, Palace struck a decisive second. Oduro picked up the ball just outside the penalty area and threaded a perfectly weighted pass through to Benji Casey. The forward showed composure to let it run before lashing a fierce finish into the roof of the net, leaving the goalkeeper helpless in the one-on-one.

      Despite holding a two-goal advantage, Palace were briefly threatened when Newcastle came agonisingly close to halving the deficit, only for a superb reaction save from Mason to deny Mills’ half-volley.

      That moment proved decisive. Palace flipped a switch and ran riot to put the tie beyond doubt. Dean Benamar surged down the left channel and arrowed a flat delivery across the face of goal for David Angibeaud to turn home into an empty net. Moments later it was four, as Stuart Oduro slipped Benji Casey in behind, the forward latching onto the through ball and flashing a strike past the onrushing goalkeeper.

      The result seals our place in the fifth round of the FA Youth Cup, where we will travel to take on Stevenage. What a performance!

      Palace: Mason, Judd, Benamar (Frazer-Williams), Walker-Smith, Somade (Monk), Okoli, Owoade (Greaves), Danaher, Casey (Bernard), Oduro (Martin), Angibeaud.

      Subs not used: Whitworth, Drakes-Thomas.

      Newcastle: Dowell, Morgan, Durrant, Moran, Johnson ©, Finneran, Ferreira (Patterson), Miley, Wooster, Taylor (Pinnington), Mills (Hutchinson).

      Subs not used: Mair, Tika-Lemba, Lucas, Ndiweni.

