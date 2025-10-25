U18s report: Palace rally in the second half but fall short against Brighton

Heading into the clash, Javier Alonso’s young Eagles sat proudly at the summit of the U18 Premier League South table, buoyed by an emphatic 4–0 victory over Fulham in Saturday’s London derby at Copers Cope (18th October).

That result extended Palace’s fine run of form – just one defeat in their last seven league outings, a stretch that included five impressive wins.

For Brighton, it had been a more mixed start to the campaign. The Seagulls occupied eighth place, level on points with Reading but adrift of the leading pack, with several sides above them holding games in hand.

Alonso made five changes to the side that swept past Fulham last time out. First-year scholar Khyan Frazer-Williams replaced Jacob Fasida at left wing-back, while Seb Bonsu-Amako came in for Euan Danaher.

Ajean-Ray Greaves was named on the bench, with Daniel Owoade and Josh Muwana both back from injury and earning a first squad inclusion of the 2025/26 season. Oladotun Lamidi and Raihaan Anderson missed out.

After a delayed kick-off, Palace endured a frustrating start to the much-anticipated clash. In attempting to launch a swift counter, Harry Whitworth’s quick throw drifted out of play, allowing Brighton to regain possession.

A rapid exchange down the right released Zach Brennan, who burst into the area before Frazer-Williams was adjudged to have fouled him on entrance to the box. Whitworth dived the right way, but Ibrahim’s penalty crept into the bottom-right corner to hand Brighton an early lead inside the opening minute.