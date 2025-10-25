Skip navigation

      U18s report: Palace rally in the second half but fall short against Brighton

      Match reports
      Brighton and Hove Albion U18
      4
      Ibrahim 3'
      Brett 22'
      Kasvosve 87'
      Ademola 90+3'
      0
      Crystal Palace U18

      It was a tough afternoon for Crystal Palace Under-18s as they fell 4-0 to rivals Brighton at the Amex Elite Training Centre on Saturday. After a challenging first half, Palace came into the second period with renewed energy, creating several opportunities, particularly through main attacking threat David Angibeaud, but the ball just wouldn’t find the net. A late flurry of red cards saw the scoreline balloon, masking an otherwise competitive performance. The Seagulls subsequently became the first team to prevent Palace from scoring this season.

      Summary:

      • Alonso makes two changes to the starting XI, bringing Khyan Frazer-Williams and Seb Bonsu-Amako into the side.
      • 1 – GOAL: Younes Ibrahim gives Brighton the lead following an early spot-kick.
      • 15 – RED CARD: Donte Martin receives a red card for kicking out.
      • 21 – GOAL: Adam Brett scrambles the ball over the line.
      • HT: Brighton 2-0 Palace
      • 54: Angibeaud's header forces a diving save from the 'keeper.
      • 62: The 'keepers fingertips diverts the inswinging corner away from Angibeaud's head.
      • 73: Quick reactions from Whitworth, blocking a fierce close-range volley.
      • 80: Oduro's snap shot is brilliantly saved.
      • 85 – RED CARD: Daniel Owoade is brandished a second yellow and departs proceedings.
      • 87 – GOAL: Henry Kasvosve makes it three.
      • 89 – RED CARDS: Judd is shown a second yellow and is sent off, while Somade receives a straight red.
      • 90 (+3) – GOAL: Seb Ademola makes it four for Brighton.
      • FT: Palace 0-4 Brighton

      Heading into the clash, Javier Alonso’s young Eagles sat proudly at the summit of the U18 Premier League South table, buoyed by an emphatic 4–0 victory over Fulham in Saturday’s London derby at Copers Cope (18th October).

      That result extended Palace’s fine run of form – just one defeat in their last seven league outings, a stretch that included five impressive wins.

      For Brighton, it had been a more mixed start to the campaign. The Seagulls occupied eighth place, level on points with Reading but adrift of the leading pack, with several sides above them holding games in hand.

      Alonso made five changes to the side that swept past Fulham last time out. First-year scholar Khyan Frazer-Williams replaced Jacob Fasida at left wing-back, while Seb Bonsu-Amako came in for Euan Danaher.

      Ajean-Ray Greaves was named on the bench, with Daniel Owoade and Josh Muwana both back from injury and earning a first squad inclusion of the 2025/26 season. Oladotun Lamidi and Raihaan Anderson missed out.

      After a delayed kick-off, Palace endured a frustrating start to the much-anticipated clash. In attempting to launch a swift counter, Harry Whitworth’s quick throw drifted out of play, allowing Brighton to regain possession.

      A rapid exchange down the right released Zach Brennan, who burst into the area before Frazer-Williams was adjudged to have fouled him on entrance to the box. Whitworth dived the right way, but Ibrahim’s penalty crept into the bottom-right corner to hand Brighton an early lead inside the opening minute.

      Palace looked for an instant response as Stuart Oduro brought down a curling delivery, only to see his close-range effort blocked by a desperate defensive lunge. Donte Martin’s follow-up was then hacked clear amid heavy pressure.

      The Seagulls pressed high and aggressively, making it difficult for Palace to find rhythm in the early stages.

      Jasper Judd marshalled a backline that expertly weathered a brief set-piece barrage from the hosts. Moments later, play was temporarily halted for Whitworth to receive treatment, giving Alonso the chance to pass on instructions to his players.

      Amid the chaos, Martin was brandished a red card for a kick-out, prompting Alonso to sacrifice Makai Bernard-Ferguson for the physical presence of David Angibeaud.

      On the 20-minute mark, Brighton doubled their advantage, with Adam Brett scrambling the ball over the line from a few yards out.

      Palace rallied despite the setback, and approaching the final third of the half, Benji Casey came agonisingly close to pulling one back, stabbing just wide amid a pinball-like scramble inside the box.

      In the closing stages, the young Eagles began to assert more attacking pressure. Charlie Walker-Smith’s long throw caused confusion in the Brighton box before the ball was played back out to him down the right flank.

      He whipped it towards the back post, Casey flicked it on, and Oduro’s effort ricocheted inches wide of the near post. A resulting corner from Judd sparked a flurry of headers in the area, each begging to be smashed home, but to no avail.

      On the stroke of half-time, Casey sized up his marker and laid the ball off to Bonsu-Amako, who let fly, only for the effort to be deflected for a corner. It brought to a close a first half that, unfortunately, won’t live long in the memory for Palace.

      At the break, Alonso reshuffled his side. Walker-Smith moved into midfield from centre-back, Judd shifted inside from the flank, and Ajean-Ray Greaves came on as Okoli was substituted. Palace switched from a five-man to a four-man backline in a bid to spark a comeback.

      A few minutes after the restart, the young Eagles began to take control. A floated corner was met with a downward header from Angibeaud, forcing a smart diving save from the goalkeeper.

      At the opposite end, Judd’s inswinging delivery flashed across the face of goal, with Walker-Smith rising highest but unable to direct it on target.

      Just after the hour mark, Palace began to turn the screw, piling on sustained attacking pressure. The Seagulls were forced into desperate defending as a flurry of crosses and frantic goalmouth scrambles tested their resolve.

      Frazer-Williams whipped in a teasing inswinging corner that was inches away from finding Angibeaud at the back post, only for the 'keeper to get the faintest of touches to divert it clear.

      It was a bright and promising spell for the young Eagles as the game reached its midpoint.

      Frazer-Williams continued to impress, producing an excellent sliding challenge to block a dangerous effort on goal.

      However, the momentum soon swung back in Brighton’s favour, prompting Alonso to make a change on 70 minutes – Casey was withdrawn for Owoade, who came on to make his first appearance of the U18s season.

      With ten minutes remaining, Palace created a flurry of chances to halve the deficit. Walker-Smith dropped his shoulder and curled an effort just wide, while Oduro had the best opportunity of the game, only for the 'keeper to produce a brilliant tip over the bar.

      Angibeaud then drove into the left side of the penalty area, but his shot sailed over the bar. The opportunities were coming thick and fast, yet it increasingly felt like it wasn’t going to be our day.

      Owoade was then shown a second yellow and departed the field in the 85th minute, but Palace continued to battle. Brighton extended their lead through Henry Kasvosve, making it three, before further red cards saw Judd sent off with a second yellow and Sean Somade shown a straight red.

      Whitworth produced a series of superb saves in the dying moments of the game. Three minutes into added time, however, Seb Ademola sealed the win with a fourth goal, bringing a tough afternoon to a close for the young Eagles.

      Despite the final scoreline, Palace had moments of promise, particularly in a strong second half where they were largely on top. Brighton became the first team to prevent Palace from scoring this season, but the Eagles will be looking to bounce back and return to winning ways against Leicester next Saturday (1st November, 11:00 BST).

      Palace: Whitworth, Judd, Frazer-Williams, Walker-Smith, Somade, Okoli (Greaves, 45’), Oduro (Muwana, 91’), Bonsu-Amako, Casey (Owoade, 70’), Martin, Bernard-Ferguson (Angibeaud, 19’).

      Subs not used: Mason.

      Brighton: Rutter, Outen, Anah (Alakiu, 72’), Ademola, Ferdinand, Brennan (Newnham-Reeve, 55’), Morby (Kasvosve, 55’), A. Palmer (Cullinane, 35’), Brett, Ibrahim, B. Palmer (Widdop, 34’).

      Subs not used: Non.

      Red cards for Palace: Donte Martin (15'), Daniel Owoade (85'), Jasper Judd and Sean Somade (89').

