U18s Report & Highlights: Ten-man Palace end season with hard-fought Arsenal draw

Midway through the half, disaster struck for Palace as Zecevic-John raced in behind and was brought down by the onrushing Mason, who was shown a straight red card. With no goalkeeper on the bench, defender Benamar was forced to take the gloves.
Benamar’s first involvement was to produce an excellent save from the resulting free-kick, before immediately launching a superb long pass upfield to relieve pressure.
Momentum swung firmly in Arsenal’s favour, with the visitors enjoying long spells of possession but struggling to create clear-cut chances. Palace remained a threat on the counter but were largely forced into a prolonged spell of defensive resilience.
With ten minutes remaining, Zecevic-John pulled the ball back to spark a scramble inside the box, with Palace producing a series of blocks before Greaves made a crucial goal-line intervention to deny a certain goal.
Zecevic-John then fired towards the near corner, only for Benamar to react with an outstretched boot to turn it away as Arsenal continued to pile on the pressure.
In the dying embers, 10-man Palace were pinned deep inside their own half, but remained compact and disciplined. Zecevic-John, Arsenal’s main attacking threat, drifted inside and struck a low effort straight at Benamar, who held well.
Four minutes of additional time were indicated, and Palace almost snatched a winner when Greaves pulled the ball back into the path of the onrushing Bernard, but he rolled his effort into the gloves of the diving goalkeeper.