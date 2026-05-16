U18s Report & Highlights: Ten-man Palace end season with hard-fought Arsenal draw

Eager to conclude a historic 2025/26 campaign on a positive note, Palace entered their final Academy fixture of the season looking to respond after recent defeats against West Bromwich Albion and Aston Villa, having previously recorded impressive victories over Arsenal and Ipswich Town.

With several key players sidelined through injury and a number of Under-16 squad members unavailable due to GCSE commitments, securing a top-five finish in the U18 Premier League South remained the objective for Javier Alonso’s side heading into the final day.

Arsenal arrived in South London seeking revenge for Palace’s dramatic 3-2 victory at Hale End earlier this month, with the visitors knowing a win could lift them above Fulham into 10th place.

Alonso made three changes for the Academy’s final outing of the campaign. Hugo Bull replaced Remi Shittu on the right side of the back three, AJ Greaves came into the side for suspended forward Joel Drakes-Thomas, while U18 Player of the Season Chuks Okoli returned from injury to captain the young Eagles in place of Stuart Oduro in midfield.