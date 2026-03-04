U18s Report: Palace edge Spurs to reach PL Cup Final

It was a lively start to proceedings. Lucca Benetton was forced to deal with a dangerous inswinging delivery early on, while Benamar won possession high up the pitch soon after, only to overhit his cross towards the far post.

With several players recently operating across different age groups, there was a brief spell where cohesion needed to click back into place.

Palace survived an early scare inside five minutes when Reiss Elliot-Parris raced onto a ball in behind and lifted it over the advancing Benetton, but Dylan Monk recovered superbly to clear off the line. A succession of threatening set-pieces followed, testing the visitors’ defensive resolve in the opening exchanges.

However, as the quarter-hour mark approached, Palace began to grow in confidence and assert control. Spurs were forced to withstand a barrage of deliveries into the box from the likes of Jasper Judd and Benamar, with Dylan Thompson called into action amid the mounting pressure.

By the 20-minute mark, clear-cut chances were at a premium at both ends, the best again falling to Elliott-Parris. Tynan Thompson drifted inside and unleashed a fierce effort, but Monk reacted superbly, throwing himself into a well-timed sliding block.

Midway through the half, frustration was beginning to creep in for the young Eagles, with much of the play confined to their own half. Despite Spurs’ territorial dominance – and Elliott-Parris firing over the bar – Benetton had still not been seriously tested.

Jacob Fasida delivered a dipping delivery into the penalty area that demanded a brave, diving headed clearance from a Spurs defender, before Euan Danaher showed great recovery pace to race back and produce an excellent block at the other end.

After a single minute of added time, the sides went into the break goalless, with nothing to separate them.