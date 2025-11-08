U18s report: Palace suffer late heartbreak at West Ham

Palace entered the London Derby having further strengthened their grip on top spot in the U18 Premier League South.

A week earlier, they had defeated Leicester City 4–2 at the Academy (Saturday, 1st November), extending their lead at the summit to 18 points and widening the gap over their nearest challengers, the young Foxes.

West Ham’s U18s, meanwhile, arrived in equally impressive form, riding a three-match winning streak in all competitions – a run capped by a commanding 8–2 triumph over Ipswich Town.

Javier Alonso made four changes to the side that beat Leicester. Skipper Jasper Judd, who featured for the U21s in Friday’s (7th November) 2–2 draw with Stoke, was unavailable, so Joshua Muwana came in. An injury ruled out Ajean-Ray Greaves from last week’s top-of-the-table clash, allowing Charlie Walker-Smith to return.

Euan Danaher, a midfielder, replaced U16s centre-back Dylan Monk, while Chuks Okoli returned to midfield in place of Seb Bonsu-Amako as Alonso tweaked the formation to accommodate his lineup.