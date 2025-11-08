Skip navigation

      U18s report: Palace suffer late heartbreak at West Ham

      Match reports
      West Ham United U18
      3
      Obi 52'
      Leacock 75'
      Dike 90+6'
      2
      Crystal Palace U18
      Fasida 32'
      Montjen 66'

      Crystal Palace Under-18s were narrowly defeated 3-2 by West Ham in a dramatic U18 Premier League South clash at Little Heath Sports Centre on Saturday (8th November). Mylo Bernard went close early, but Palace took the lead on 31 minutes when Jacob Fasida brilliantly finished at the far post from an Euan Danaher outswinging corner. After the restart, David Angibeaud restored parity with a composed finish off the post, marking his third goal and second assist in four games. Palace were undone late as Callum Leacock levelled for West Ham, before Andre Dike snatched a 95th-minute winner, leaving the young Eagles frustrated after a strong performance.

      Summary:

      • Javier Alonso made four changes to the Leicester-winning side, with skipper Jasper Judd and talisman Benji Casey unavailable after U21s duty on Friday (7 November).
      • 10: Mylo Bernard goes close one-on-one!
      • 18: Danaher curls a delicious delivery onto the head of Angibeaud in acres of space, but he is flagged offside.
      • 24: Brilliant last-ditch defending from Sean Somade, Chuks Okoli, and Josh Muwana keeps us safe!
      • 28: Harry Whitworth pulls off a brilliant diving save from close-range.
      • 31 – GOAL: Euan Danaher's outswinger finds Fasida, who picks out the far corner.
      • 41: Bernard-Ferguson volleys over the bar.
      • HT: Palace 1-0 West Ham
      • 52 – GOAL: Chukwuemeka Obi levels for West Ham.
      • 65 – GOAL: David Angibeaud rounds the 'keeper and fires in off the post.
      • 74 – GOAL: West Ham equalise through Callum Leacock.
      • 82: Donte Martin goes to ground in the penalty area, but the referee waves away the appeals for a penalty.
      • 95 – GOAL: Andre Dike's last-gasp strike seals the victory for West Ham.
      • FT: Palace 2-3 West Ham

      Palace entered the London Derby having further strengthened their grip on top spot in the U18 Premier League South.

      A week earlier, they had defeated Leicester City 4–2 at the Academy (Saturday, 1st November), extending their lead at the summit to 18 points and widening the gap over their nearest challengers, the young Foxes.

      West Ham’s U18s, meanwhile, arrived in equally impressive form, riding a three-match winning streak in all competitions – a run capped by a commanding 8–2 triumph over Ipswich Town.

      Javier Alonso made four changes to the side that beat Leicester. Skipper Jasper Judd, who featured for the U21s in Friday’s (7th November) 2–2 draw with Stoke, was unavailable, so Joshua Muwana came in. An injury ruled out Ajean-Ray Greaves from last week’s top-of-the-table clash, allowing Charlie Walker-Smith to return.

      Euan Danaher, a midfielder, replaced U16s centre-back Dylan Monk, while Chuks Okoli returned to midfield in place of Seb Bonsu-Amako as Alonso tweaked the formation to accommodate his lineup.

      Proceedings begin on a very sunny day in East London, with a strong crowd of around 200 in attendance. The Hammers had the first chance of the half as Vinnie Perkins whipped a dangerous delivery across the face of goal, but the onrushing Lewis Beckford couldn't connect at the back post.

      Chukwuemeka Obi drove towards the byline and floated a cross over Whitworth to the back post, only for it to be cleared. Some early defensive work from Palace, but Alonso’s side managed to ride out the pressure.

      After a slow start, the young Eagles grew in confidence. The first chance for the visitors came when Stuart Oduro intercepted a loose pass from the back and immediately threaded Mylo Bernard through one-on-one. The U16s forward tried to pick out the far corner, but his side-footed effort was denied by Finley Hooper.

      West Ham’s Lewis Beckford curled an effort wide of Whitworth’s far post, though the Palace No. 1 had it well covered. On 18 minutes, Jacob Fasida delivered an inswinging corner that was cleared before finding Euan Danaher out wide. He curled a delightful delivery onto the head of Angibeaud, who had acres of space, but was adjudged offside.

      Midway through the half, the young Eagles produced some brilliant last-ditch defending. Obi turned Walker-Smith to the left of the penalty area, creating a pinball-like scramble in the box. Somade made an excellent block, before Okoli slid in to clear on the line. Moments later, Whitworth pulled off a superb diving save from close range to keep Palace in the contest.

      As the half progressed into the final third, the momentum shifted in Palace’s favour. Danaher, taking over corner duties from captain Judd, delivered a clever low cross to Oduro, who fired first-time, only for his effort to be blocked.

      From the resulting corner, Danaher swung the ball into a crowded area. Okoli saw his initial strike denied but cleverly laid the ball off to Fasida, who drove low into the far corner. He wheeled away in celebration, delighted to score his first goal of the season.

      A few minutes later, Angibeaud came close to connecting with a dangerous Bernard cross, before Bernard-Ferguson attempted a side-footed effort over the bar from a difficult angle.

      On the stroke of half-time, Palace survived another scare as Muwana was called into action, heading away a shot destined for an empty net from a tight angle. It had been an end-to-end first 45 minutes and a relatively even contest, but Fasida proved the difference.

      The second half started at a fast pace. Okoli cut out the keeper’s loose throw and immediately threaded Bernard, who swivelled and struck, only for his tame effort to go straight down the keeper’s throat – he was flagged offside. Palace continued to apply pressure with a series of crosses.

      However, West Ham drew level on 52 minutes through Obi, who slotted past Whitworth one-on-one, very much against the run of play.

      Just after the hour mark, Alonso’s side squandered a golden opportunity. Following a West Ham corner and a fast break, a four-on-one developed. Oduro drove upfield and, as he entered the final third, laid off to Angibeaud, whose tightly angled side-footed effort was denied by a crucial sliding block.

      That said, on 65 minutes, Palace retook the lead thanks to Angibeaud, who has been unstoppable since the Fulham game a few weeks ago. Donte Martin battled through a sea of Hammers bodies, and Angibeaud timed his run perfectly, rounded the keeper, and fired in off the post.

      He celebrated in front of the camera, justifiably delighted – it was his third goal in four games, alongside two assists. Fasida pushed for a third, applying pressure through inswinging corners in Judd’s absence.

      The thriller continued, but unfortunately not in Palace’s favour. Callum Leacock fell back and inadvertently ricocheted the ball off substitute Monk and into the net; the young defender was unlucky not to keep it out.

      West Ham almost made it three, had it not been for heroic defending from Whitworth and Somade, who combined to scramble the ball off the line.

      With ten minutes remaining, Martin went to ground in the penalty area under pressure from the defender, but the referee waved away appeals for a spot-kick. As both sides probed for a decisive goal, it seemed the match might not end level.

      Palace had enjoyed a prolonged spell in the Hammers’ final third, applying considerable pressure, but they could not fashion any meaningful chances. Entering five minutes of additional time, Alonso’s side were disciplined and compact, frustrating the hosts’ attempts to find a winner.

      Frustratingly, after riding the pressure for most of the six minutes of added time, Andre Dike struck at the death. In the 95th minute, he battled through a sea of Palace bodies, slalomed through the defence, and although Somade seemed to scramble the ball clear, it found the back of the net, delivering the killer blow.

      Despite the late disappointment, the young Eagles remain top of the table on 18 points, albeit by the narrowest of margins. Tottenham sit second on 17 points and Southampton third on 16, with Palace having played a game more than their nearest rivals. There is plenty to be encouraged by, and the performance showed the squad’s resilience and quality as they continue their push to remain at the summit.

      Palace: Whitworth, Muwana (Monk, 53’), Fasida, Walker-Smith, Somade, Okoli, Oduro (Lamidi, 91’), Danaher (Bonsu-Amako, 73’), Bernard (Martin, 53’), Bernard-Ferguson, Angibeaud.

      Subs not used: Mason.

      West Ham: Hooper, Perkins, Scanlon, Fejokwu (Jonyla, 58’), Leacock, Agymang (Thomas, 70’), Dike, Brooks (Unwin, 45’), Obi (Kerr, 70’), Beckford, Medine.

      Subs not used: Ayesta.

      Related News

      Related News

      More News