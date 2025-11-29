U18s Report & Highlights: Palace triumph in top-of-the-table clash with Southampton

Palace returned to league action on the back of an emphatic 4-0 victory over Chelsea, a result that secured their place in the Premier League Cup knockout stages. Hopes were high that the young Eagles could bounce back in the league and extend their slender lead at the top after a narrow 3-2 defeat to West Ham before the international break.

Southampton arrived at the Academy sitting third in the table but with two games in hand on leaders Palace. Having finished just two points behind champions Aston Villa last season, the Saints carried the look of a side determined to push even harder this time around.

Javier Alonso made three changes to the team that defeated Chelsea last weekend. Jack Mason started in goal, replacing Marcus Hill, while Joel Drakes-Thomas came in for Stuart Oduro. Benji Casey also returned to the U18s ranks, taking the place of Donte Martin.

Palace produced the game’s first warning when Makai Bernard-Ferguson was brought down just outside the penalty area. Joel Drakes-Thomas stepped up and drove the resulting free-kick low and firmly on target, though Oscar Abbotson was equal to it.

The young Eagles needed only six minutes to break the deadlock, and it came through David Angibeaud’s fifth goal in six games. Intense pressure from Drakes-Thomas and Angibeaud forced a turnover high up the pitch, allowing Angibeaud to glide past several yellow-and-blue shirts before expertly lifting the ball over Abbotson in the one-on-one.

The momentum shifted, as expected, with Southampton pushing for an immediate reply. The Saints began to probe, and Max Little was released down the right channel, but his effort flew wide of the far post – Mason had the angle covered with a confident dive.