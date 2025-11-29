Skip navigation

      U18s Report & Highlights: Palace triumph in top-of-the-table clash with Southampton

      Crystal Palace U18
      4
      Montjen 7'
      Bernard-Ferguson 46'
      Casey 59'
      Somade 68'
      2
      Southampton U18
      Gathercole 38'
      Hawe 79'

      Crystal Palace claimed an impressive 4-2 victory over Southampton in their top-of-the-table U18 clash on Saturday (29th November) at the Academy.

      Summary:

      • Javier Alonso makes three changes from Chelsea last weekend, with Jack Mason, Joel Drakes-Thomas, and Benji Casey all coming into the side – U16s 'keeper Lucca Benetton earned a place on the bench.
      • 6 – GOAL: David Angibeaud dinks the ball over the 'keeper one-on-one to pick up his fifth goal in six games.
      • 16: Makai Bernard-Ferguson's sweetly struck volley is inches wide of the far post.
      • 25: Drakes-Thomas beats his marker and goes to ground inside the penalty area – his appeals for a penalty are waved away.
      • 33: Benji Casey is sent clear away on goal, but the assistant raises his flag for offside.
      • 37 – GOAL: Harry Gathercole levels for Southampton, arrowing a strike beyond a diving Mason.
      • 45: Casey is denied on the slide one-on-one.
      • HT: Palace 1-1 Southampton
      • 45 – GOAL: Bernard-Ferguson restores our lead, and in style...
      • 58 – GOAL: Palace counter swiftly, and Casey is teed up by Angibeaud to fire into the roof of the net.
      • 68 – GOAL: Sean Somade fires into the back of the net from close-range.
      • 79 – GOAL: Luke Hawe halves the deficit for Southampton.
      • 83: Angibeaud headers down into the ground to produce a wonderful diving stop from the 'keeper.
      • 85: Mason denies Harry Gathercole with his finger tips.
      • 87: Thierry Rohart-Brown's audacious dipping effort sails wide.
      • Five minutes additional time is indicated...
      • FT: Palace 4-2 Southampton
      U18 Highlights: Crystal Palace 4-2 Southampton

      Palace returned to league action on the back of an emphatic 4-0 victory over Chelsea, a result that secured their place in the Premier League Cup knockout stages. Hopes were high that the young Eagles could bounce back in the league and extend their slender lead at the top after a narrow 3-2 defeat to West Ham before the international break.

      Southampton arrived at the Academy sitting third in the table but with two games in hand on leaders Palace. Having finished just two points behind champions Aston Villa last season, the Saints carried the look of a side determined to push even harder this time around.

      Javier Alonso made three changes to the team that defeated Chelsea last weekend. Jack Mason started in goal, replacing Marcus Hill, while Joel Drakes-Thomas came in for Stuart Oduro. Benji Casey also returned to the U18s ranks, taking the place of Donte Martin.

      Palace produced the game’s first warning when Makai Bernard-Ferguson was brought down just outside the penalty area. Joel Drakes-Thomas stepped up and drove the resulting free-kick low and firmly on target, though Oscar Abbotson was equal to it.

      The young Eagles needed only six minutes to break the deadlock, and it came through David Angibeaud’s fifth goal in six games. Intense pressure from Drakes-Thomas and Angibeaud forced a turnover high up the pitch, allowing Angibeaud to glide past several yellow-and-blue shirts before expertly lifting the ball over Abbotson in the one-on-one.

      The momentum shifted, as expected, with Southampton pushing for an immediate reply. The Saints began to probe, and Max Little was released down the right channel, but his effort flew wide of the far post – Mason had the angle covered with a confident dive.

      A few minutes later, Jasper Judd drove down the right flank and floated a precise delivery to Bernard-Ferguson at the back post. The No. 10 struck a sweet volley that sailed just inches wide of the far post, forcing Abbotson into a frantic scramble.

      Twenty minutes in, Alonso would have been purring at his side’s performance – efficient in attack and disciplined at the back. The young coach’s instructions were clear: employ the high block, and Alonso’s vocal presence on the touchline was as prominent as ever.

      Midway through, Drakes-Thomas was threaded through down the right channel and burst into the box, expertly beating his marker before being shoved to the ground – his penalty appeals were waved away.

      The game was opening up, with Southampton enjoying more possession, but Palace remained firmly in control. As the half entered its final third, Mason had been called into action only for a tame shot straight at him, while a few pinball-like scrambles in the penalty area were met with a resolute Palace defence.

      Casey was almost sent through clean on goal, only for the assistant to flag for offside.

      Having survived wave after wave of pressure, the Saints finally drew level on 37 minutes thanks to dangerous midfielder Harry Gathercole. After patient build-up play, the ball was worked to Gathercole on the left of the penalty area, and he arrowed a strike across Mason into the far corner. The goalkeeper had no chance – it was an excellent finish.

      Casey came agonisingly close to giving the young Eagles a deserved lead heading into the break. On the stroke of half-time, he unleashed one of his trademark aggressive runs in behind and latched onto a lofted pass, only to be denied in a one-on-one.

      Within seconds of the second half, Bernard-Ferguson restored Palace’s lead in style. Drakes-Thomas threaded him through down the right channel; the forward squared up his marker, darted between two defenders, and curled the ball effortlessly into the top corner – a lovely strike to regain the advantage.

      Moments later, Angibeaud created a shooting opportunity in the box, but his low, powerful effort was comfortably saved. Judd then delivered a threatening delivery across the face of goal, before Charlie Walker-Smith’s 30-yard free-kick was spilled by the Abbotson, almost presenting a gift for the onrushing attackers in white.

      Just before the hour, Palace were rewarded for their persistence. On a swift counter, Angibeaud slipped a precise pass through to Casey, who fired into the roof of the net – the striker’s 13th goal in nine games.

      The young Eagles continued to dominate possession and probe the Southampton defence. On 68 minutes, the ball fell kindly for Sean Somade, who slotted home from close range to put the game beyond doubt.

      After Euan Danaher shot high over the bar from a tight angle, Alonso introduced Oduro and Martin in an attempt to freshen things up. However, the Saints halved the deficit thanks to Luke Hawe’s cushioned volley with ten minutes until time.

      Palace responded immediately, with Angibeaud heading down into the ground to force a stunning reaction save from Abbotson, keeping the visitors in check.

      In the dying embers, Southampton piled on the pressure. Gathercole attempted to bend one into the bottom-right corner but was denied by Mason’s excellent fingertip save, while Thierry Rohart-Brown’s audacious dipping effort from 35 yards forced Mason into a frantic backtrack – fortunately, it sailed the wrong side of the post.

      Five minutes of additional time were indicated, and the intensity remained high. The action was end-to-end, with both sides calling their 'keepers into action, though all the stops were routine.

      The result keeps Palace top of the U18 Premier League South with 21 points, although their nearest challengers boast several games in hand. Next up for Alonso’s side is the highly anticipated third-round tie against Bradford City at Selhurst Park on Friday, 5th December (18:00 GMT).

      Palace: Mason (GK), Judd ©, Fasida, Walker-Smith, Somade, Okoli, Drakes-Thomas (Oduro, 76'), Danaher, Casey (Martin, 76'), Bernard-Ferguson (Frazer-Williams, 85'), Angibeaud.

      Subs not used: Benetton, Anderson.

      Southampton: Abbotson, Sainsbury, Vallance (Sewell, 69'), Day, Goremusandu, Nutter, Newman (Duffy, 69'), McMullan, Hawe, Little (Rohart-Brown, 55'), Gathercole.

      Subs not used: Robinson, Wells.

