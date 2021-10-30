U18s Report: Raymond brace secures Palace comeback victory over Arsenal

Palace pressed from the front as they looked to find an immediate response. David Ozoh, playing in a slightly more advanced midfield role won the ball well up the pitch and played in Ademola Ola-Adebomi. The Palace No. 9 did well to shrug off his marker, but he skewed his effort just wide across the face of goal.

The Gunners nearly doubled their lead 10 minutes in through Marcelo Flores, as he put one shot wide, though his later effort was charged down by full-back Cameron Lewis-Brown.

With just over 20 minutes gone, Palace found the equaliser with an incisive move from back to front. After winning the ball back inside our own half from a throw-in, Ozoh played it forward to Ola-Adebomi who in turn played an excellent curling ball over the Arsenal defence into the path of an onrushing Jadan Raymond.

Raymond made no mistake as he latched onto Ola-Adebomi’s inch-perfect ball - driving into the box and slotting the ball past a helpless Remy Mitchell in the Arsenal goal.

Arsenal responded immediately and reclaimed the lead almost straight after the restart, Flores found the back of the net from inside the box.