U18s Report: Raymond brace secures Palace comeback victory over Arsenal

Summary
-
Rob Quinn named a strong starting XI, with Cameron Lewis-Brown coming in for Victor Akinwale
-
The hosts started brightly and took the lead four minutes in through Sagoe Junior
-
Palace fought back and equalised through Jadan Raymond 20 minutes in
-
Three minutes later, Arsenal were back in front through Marcleo Flores
-
The young Eagles pegged the Gunners back immediately through Fionn Mooney
-
Raymond fired just over the bar from a free-kick 35-yards out
-
Half-time: Arsenal 2-2 Crystal Palace
-
Early Palace corners saw Lewis-Brown’s effort from 25-yards deflected out
-
The Gunners started the second-half brightly, testing Owen Goodman
-
Just past the hour mark, Raymond secured his brace after curling one in from the edge of the box
-
Palace survived a late Arsenal push to secure all three points
-
Full-time: Arsenal 2-3 Crystal Palace
A week on from the agonising late defeat against Birmingham City, Rob Quinn's young Eagles were back on the road to face Arsenal.
The hosts started the game brightly, winning a succession of corners in the opening two minutes. They made their early pressure count by taking the lead through Sangoe Junior’s deflected shot.