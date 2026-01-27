Skip navigation

      Academy report: Valiant young Eagles narrowly edged out of U17 Premier League Cup by West Ham

      Crystal Palace’s young Eagles were denied a place in the U17 Premier League Cup final on Tuesday at Rush Green, falling 3-2 after a last-gasp winner sealed a narrow semi-final defeat.

      Summary:

      • Javier Alonso names a youthful side, featuring a mix of first-year U18s and U16s
      • 7: Raihaan Anderson’s dangerous inswinging corner is met with a glancing header, only for it to be cleared off the line.
      • 9: Palace’s aggressive press forces a mistake on the edge of the area, but Mylo Bernard’s first-time side-footed effort skims the crossbar.
      • 17: A slick, well-worked move almost presents Donte Martin with a tap-in from close range.
      • 22: West Ham are forced to withstand sustained pressure as Palace deliver a barrage of set-pieces.
      • 25: Anderson’s deflected strike from distance flashes inches wide of the near post.
      • 29 – GOAL: West Ham break the deadlock through Joel Kerr.
      • 40 – GOAL: Jephthah Medine doubles the hosts’ advantage from the penalty spot.
      • 45: Donte Martin turns the ball home, but it’s ruled out for offside.
      • HT: West Ham United 2–0 Palace
      • 51: Lamidi does just enough to prevent Kerr from getting a shot away as he drives into the penalty area.
      • 64: Martin miscues a side-footed volley from close range and comes agonisingly close to halving the deficit.
      • 66: Kairo Smith-Phillips forces a smart reaction save from the ‘keeper.
      • 70 – GOAL: Martin reacts quickest to a loose goal-kick and calmly slots home to halve the deficit.
      • 72 – GOAL: Bernard is played through one-on-one and calmly side-foots under the ‘keeper to level.
      • 80: Anderson floats a dangerous cross across the face of goal, which is scrambled away.
      • 85: A diving Benetton is alert to parry a low strike from a cut-back on the byline.
      • 90 (+5) - GOAL: Palace suffer late heartbreak as Montague slotted home a last-gasp winner.
      • FT: West Ham 3-2 Palace
      • Palace exit the U17 Premier League Cup at the semi-final stage

      On a relatively clear but biting Tuesday at West Ham United’s Rush Green Academy complex, Palace U17s were handed a stern examination as they contested a Premier League Cup semi-final with a place in the final on the line.

      Javier Alonso named a strikingly youthful starting XI, placing faith in several first-year U18s, including Ajean-Ray Greaves, Oladotun Lamidi, Khyan Frazer-Williams, Daniel Owoade, Raihaan Anderson and Donte Martin. They were complemented by players who have recently stepped up to U18 level, such as Lucca Benetton, Dylan Monk and Mylo Bernard, while U16 talents Jamar Lee and Hugo Bull added further youth to the side.

      The substitutes’ bench was similarly young, dominated by U16s, though U18s Thiago Speroni and Jayden McDonald provided experience in reserve.

      Now in its fifth season, the Premier League Cup – introduced ahead of the 2020/21 campaign – brings together Category 1 academies and select Category 2 sides, progressing from a regional group stage to knockout football.

      For Palace’s developing squad, this semi-final represented both a major challenge and a valuable opportunity on a demanding stage, coming up against a more seasoned Hammers side largely comprised of established U18 players.

      The hosts enjoyed the lion’s share of possession in the opening exchanges, probing patiently for an early breakthrough. However, the young Eagles remained disciplined and compact, restricting West Ham to little more than a deep, inswinging corner that briefly threatened Benetton’s goal.

      Seven minutes in, Palace came agonisingly close to taking the lead when Anderson’s corner was flicked goalwards at the near post, only to be spectacularly cleared off the line.

      Minutes later, an aggressive Palace press forced a mistake as the Hammers attempted to play out from the back, allowing Mylo Bernard to strike first-time, his effort flashing inches over the crossbar of the vacant net.

      Palace’s compact shape continued to frustrate the hosts, while swift transitions saw Alonso’s side pose a consistent threat on the break. The momentum swung decisively in Palace’s favour, with sustained pressure leading to a flurry of shots – blocked at source – and dangerous deliveries into the penalty area.

      Approaching the 20-minute mark, Benetton was called into action for the first time, gathering comfortably, before Palace responded with a well-worked move that ended with a squared ball just evading Martin inside the box.

      Midway through the half, Palace launched a barrage of set-pieces, forcing West Ham into a series of hurried clearances, and Anderson’s deflected long-range effort drifted narrowly wide of Tommy Goodger’s near post.

      Despite Palace’s dominance, West Ham struck against the run of play in the final third of the half, Joel Kerr driving down the right and firing in off the far post.

      Palace again controlled possession thereafter but were unable to find a way through, and the hosts’ threat on the counter told once more when Jephthah Medine was brought down in the area and converted the resulting penalty.

      Pushing to halve the deficit before the break, Palace were again denied by West Ham’s defensive resolve. Martin did find the back of the net, but celebrations were cut short as the flag was raised for offside.

      Five minutes into the second half, Lamidi did just enough to prevent Kerr from getting a shot away as he drove into the penalty area from the right. Jude Longman’s follow-up effort was then saved by Benetton.

      Passing the hour mark, Dylan Monk had been the standout among the Palace defenders, continuing to thwart West Ham’s attacks and marshal the backline with composure. A triple substitution followed, aimed at giving the young Eagles a route back into the contest, and it nearly paid off immediately.

      Midway through the period, Bernard drove at pace down the right flank and arrowed a low cross across the face of goal. Substitute Kairo Smith-Phillips met it on the far side, sized up his marker, and laid it on for Anderson, whose header found Martin, only for the striker to miscue the volley from close range – agonisingly close to halving the deficit.

      Moments later, Anderson’s pull-back found Smith-Phillips, who forced a smart reaction save from the 'keeper, but no Palace player could latch onto the rebound. The pressure was mounting.

      On 70 minutes, the persistence paid off. Martin reacted quickest to a loose goal-kick, pounced on the rebound, and calmly slotted home to halve the deficit. Shortly after, Palace drew level. Bernard was played through one-on-one and calmly side-footed under the ‘keeper to make it 2-2.

      All of a sudden, the game opened up, and it felt anyone’s to win. Anderson floated a dangerous cross across the face of goal, but under pressure from a sea of white shirts, the defender managed to clear. At the other end, a diving Benetton was alert to parry a low strike from a cut-back on the byline, keeping the scores level.

      With extra time looming, West Ham began to create a series of frantic, pinball-like scrambles in Palace’s box, while the young Eagles looked dangerous on the break, ready to send Bernard in behind at pace.

      Unfortunately, Palace suffered heartbreak in the dying moments of extra time, as Montague slotted home a last-gasp winner from a low cross...

      The young Eagles exit the U17 Premier League Cup at the semi-final stage, edged out by the narrowest of margins after coming agonisingly close to completing an impressive comeback. Unlucky, lads – heads up! A spirited performance to be proud of.

      Palace: Benetton, Greaves, Lamidi (Smith-Phillips, 58’), Frazer-Williams, Monk, Bull (Bonsu-Amako, 66’), Owoade (Moses, 58’), Lee, Martin, Anderson, Bernard.

      Subs not used: Speroni, McDonald.

      West Ham: Goodger, Perkins, Scanlon, Fejokwu, Montague, Agymang ©, Kerr (Peychev, 75’), Thomas, Obi, Longman ( Omotoye, 65’), Medine.

      Subs not used: Hooper, Jonyla, Smith.

