Academy report: Valiant young Eagles narrowly edged out of U17 Premier League Cup by West Ham

The hosts enjoyed the lion’s share of possession in the opening exchanges, probing patiently for an early breakthrough. However, the young Eagles remained disciplined and compact, restricting West Ham to little more than a deep, inswinging corner that briefly threatened Benetton’s goal.

Seven minutes in, Palace came agonisingly close to taking the lead when Anderson’s corner was flicked goalwards at the near post, only to be spectacularly cleared off the line.

Minutes later, an aggressive Palace press forced a mistake as the Hammers attempted to play out from the back, allowing Mylo Bernard to strike first-time, his effort flashing inches over the crossbar of the vacant net.

Palace’s compact shape continued to frustrate the hosts, while swift transitions saw Alonso’s side pose a consistent threat on the break. The momentum swung decisively in Palace’s favour, with sustained pressure leading to a flurry of shots – blocked at source – and dangerous deliveries into the penalty area.

Approaching the 20-minute mark, Benetton was called into action for the first time, gathering comfortably, before Palace responded with a well-worked move that ended with a squared ball just evading Martin inside the box.

Midway through the half, Palace launched a barrage of set-pieces, forcing West Ham into a series of hurried clearances, and Anderson’s deflected long-range effort drifted narrowly wide of Tommy Goodger’s near post.

Despite Palace’s dominance, West Ham struck against the run of play in the final third of the half, Joel Kerr driving down the right and firing in off the far post.

Palace again controlled possession thereafter but were unable to find a way through, and the hosts’ threat on the counter told once more when Jephthah Medine was brought down in the area and converted the resulting penalty.

Pushing to halve the deficit before the break, Palace were again denied by West Ham’s defensive resolve. Martin did find the back of the net, but celebrations were cut short as the flag was raised for offside.