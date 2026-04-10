U18s report: Walker-Smith's brace inspires comeback win over Southampton

A youthful Palace side were narrowly beaten 2–0 away at Chelsea last time out, bringing an end to a six-match unbeaten run across league and cup. The 16-man matchday squad featured eight Under-16 players alongside three first-year scholars.

Southampton arrived in confident form, sitting 10th in the table with 26 points from 19 matches. With games in hand over several rivals, the Saints remained well placed to climb the standings, having built momentum from a convincing 5–1 win over Ipswich Town at Staplewood Training Ground.

Javier Alonso made five changes to the side that faced Chelsea. Sean Somade returned from a lengthy injury lay-off to partner Charlie Walker-Smith in central defence, while Jacob Fasida came into the back line. Further forward, Raihaan Anderson and Benji Casey were also introduced.

Both Walker-Smith and Casey, regulars for the U21s, were drafted into the U18s due to a lighter fixture schedule, adding valuable experience to the young Eagles’ ranks.