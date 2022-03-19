U18s Report: Akinwale brace fires young Eagles back to winning ways

Summary
-
Rob Quinn made three changes to the side that faced West Ham, with Joe Sherdian, Matty Vigor and Freddie Bell coming in to the side
-
Fionn Mooney hit the post with a curling effort 17 minutes in
-
West Brom had the ball in the back of the net, but it was ruled out for offside
-
Half-time: West Bromwich Albion 0-0 Crystal Palace
-
Hurlock hit the bar early on in the second-half
-
Victor Akinwale put Palace in front just past the hour mark
-
Second-half substitute David Obou made it two moments later
-
Akinwale secured his brace with just over 15 minutes remaining
-
Full-time: West Bromwich Albion 0-3 Crystal Palace
Under-18s manager Rob Quinn made three changes to the side that narrowly lost out against West Ham last weekend, with Joe Sheridan and Matty Vigor coming in for James Leonard and Junior Dixon. Freddie Bell was handed his first start of the season, coming in for Maliq Cadogan.