U18s Report: Akinwale brace fires young Eagles back to winning ways

The two sides were evenly matched in the opening exchanges, though neither could fashion any clear cut chances. Fionn Mooney came closest to opening the scoring in the first half after his curling effort from 20-yards out cannoned off the post.

In-form Mooney was at the heart of Palace’s attacks in the first-half. He combined well with central midfielder David Ozoh in a fast flowing move half an hour in, though the latter couldn’t get his shot away.

As the first-half went on, both sides struggled to find a breakthrough. West Brom had the ball in the back of the net, though it was ruled out for offside. Jadan Raymond mustered Palace’s best chance of the half, however his goal bound shot after a surging run was blocked.

West Brom came racing out the blocks at the start of the second half, creating a flurry of chances. The pick of them came from right back Alex Williams, who rattled the crossbar after a counter attack in the 53rd minute.