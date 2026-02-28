U18s Report: Young Eagles close gap on top two with crucial West Ham win

A narrow 1-0 defeat to Leicester City last time out ended Palace’s five-match unbeaten run.

Prior to that, the young Eagles had impressed in league and cup, reaching their first FA Youth Cup quarter-final in over 15 years with a 2-1 win at Stevenage and recording a dominant 5-0 league victory over Birmingham City. A 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur, however, slowed their pursuit of leaders Chelsea.

West Ham, meanwhile, arrived in strong form despite a 2-1 defeat to Ipswich Town last weekend – their first league loss of the calendar year. Before that, the young Hammers had collected an impressive 24 points from nine matches to climb into the top four.

With both sides level on 28 points and chasing Spurs and Chelsea, there was plenty at stake.

Javier Alonso made six changes from the side that faced Leicester. Lucca Benetton returned from England U16 duty to start between the sticks in place of Jack Mason.

Elsewhere, captain Jasper Judd was restored to the line-up, Hugo Bull stepped up from the U16s to make his first U18 start, and Joel Drakes-Thomas made his first start since sustaining an injury in the warm-up against Newcastle last month.