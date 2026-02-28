U18s Report: Young Eagles close gap on top two with crucial West Ham win

Summary:
- Javier Alonso makes six changes from Leicester, with Lucca Benetton returning from England duty, Hugo Bull making his first competitive U18 start, and Joel Drakes-Thomas starting for the first time since his injury last month.
- 5 – GOAL: David Angibeaud rounds the ‘keeper and converts into the empty net to open the scoring.
- 7: Lucca Benetton palms away a dangerous low cross.
- 9: Hugo Bull heads over Jasper Judd’s outswinging corner.
- 11: Donte Martin’s header at the back post fails to trouble Olanrewaju Awesu in goal.
- 13: Angibeaud’s swivelled effort grazes the ‘keepers bottom right corner.
- 14 – GOAL: Martin bundles over the line to double our lead.
- 26: Benetton makes a fine reaction stop from close-range.
- 35: Joel Drakes-Thomas rattles the outside of the post.
- 38 – GOAL: Jacob Fasida lashes a spectacular strike from 20 yards into the roof of the net.
- 40 – GOAL: West Ham pull one back through Chuk Obi.
- 43 – GOAL: Andre Dike grabs another for West Ham.
- 45: Raihaan Anderson is clear away on goal, but shoots wide.
- 45 (+2): A goalmouth scramble sees Angibeaud’s header cleared off the line.
- HT: Palace 3-2 West Ham
- 52: Benetton does well to push away Joel Kerr's effort!
- 59: We've been forced into plenty of defensive work early in the second half, but have successfully rode the pressure so far!
- 65: Despite their West Ham’s dominance, clear-cut chances remained at a premium.
- 70: Medine appeals for a penalty are waved away and he is booked for simulation…
- 76: Oduro is sent clear away, he rounds the 'keeper, delays, before seeing his low strike blocked on the line.
- 79: Owoade arrows a delivery across the face of goal, Awesu spills, but Angibeaud can't force it home.
- 83 – RED CARD: Tensions flair and West Ham's Lewis Beckford is sent off.
- We're into five minutes of stoppage time!
- 90 (+2): Chuks Okoli whips inches wide of the far post.
- FT: Palace 3-2 West Ham
- A crucial three points in our pursuit of the U18 title!