U18s report: Young Eagles reach Youth Cup semi-finals after beating holders Villa

Under the bright lights of Villa Park, the young Eagles stepped onto the 43,205-capacity stage before a raucous crowd – largely backing Villa – determined to seize a historic opportunity for the Academy.
Disaster struck early for Palace, however, when Bradley Burrows was slipped in behind the left channel and cut the ball back to Jack McGrath just inside the penalty area. His strike took a cruel deflection off Jasper Judd, wrong-footing Lucca Benetton as it looped into the net.
The young Eagles began to settle as the game approached the quarter-hour mark, growing in confidence while moving the ball with increasing purpose.
Despite Palace’s territorial dominance, the young Lions threatened through Junior Wilson, who drove into the area and fired a tight-angled effort into the side-netting.
Moments later, Anderson forced a turnover inside Villa’s area and squared for Chuks Okoli, whose lay-off just evaded David Angibeaud – a promising move from Palace and a warning sign.
Mid-way through, the game was coming alive. Villa thought they had a second when an alert Teddie Bloomfield rifled into the empty net from close-range, but he was fortunately adjudged offside.
On 29 minutes, Palace’s goal machine Benji Casey drew the young Eagles level. Joel Drakes-Thomas showed great tenacity to keep the ball alive on the byline before floating a delicious delivery across the face of goal.
David Angibeaud’s header bounced goalwards and was tipped onto the bar by a diving Owen Asemota, but Casey reacted quickest to nod home the rebound for his fourth goal in the Youth Cup.