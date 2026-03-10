U18s report: Young Eagles reach Youth Cup semi-finals after beating holders Villa

Palace entered their first Youth Cup quarter-final in over 15 years – last reaching this stage against Hull City in February 2010 – in strong form, having recently booked a place in the U18 Premier League Cup final against Manchester United with a 1–0 win away at Tottenham Hotspur.

That result followed an impressive 3–2 league victory over West Ham United, further boosting the confidence of Javier Alonso’s side.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, arrived as reigning champions and five-time winners of the competition, though with many of last season’s treble-winning side – Premier League South, national final and Youth Cup – now progressed to their Under-21s, it had been more of a transitional year for Richard Beale’s side.

Alonso made two changes to the side that defeated Tottenham, with Khyan Frazer-Williams and Raihaan Anderson coming in for Dylan Monk and Dean Benamar. Daniel Owoade and Jamar Lee were also named among the substitutes as Palace made use of the two additional bench spots.