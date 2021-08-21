U18s Report: Young Eagles secure back-to-back wins with victory over Hammers

The Eagles started their first home game of the new season brightly, enjoying the majority of the possession in the opening exchanges.

Jadon Raymond had Palace’s first notable chance of the game as he fired a shot from the edge of the box narrowly wide of the post.

Moments later, Fionn Mooney won Palace a penalty as he was brought down inside the box. Skipper Victor Akinwale stepped up from the spot and converted the penalty with ease, right into the top corner.