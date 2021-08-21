U18s Report: Young Eagles secure back-to-back wins with victory over Hammers

Summary
- Rob Quinn made three changes to the team that beat Leicester last weekend
- Palace take the lead early on through a Victor Akinwale penalty
- The visitors enjoyed most of the ball, but couldn’t muster any chances
- West Ham levelled just before half-time through George Earthy
- Half-time: Crystal Palace U18s 1-1 West Ham United
- The Irons start the second-half brightly, though Owen Goodman denied their efforts
- Maliq Cadogan puts the young Eagles back in front just before the hour mark
- West Ham could not break through the Eagles defence as they looked to level
- Scrappy final 10 minutes saw seven minutes of injury time added on
- The young Eagles held on to secure back-to-back wins
- Full-time: Crystal Palace U18s 2-1 West Ham United