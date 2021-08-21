Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner

U18s Report: Young Eagles secure back-to-back wins with victory over Hammers

Match reports
David Ozoh and Victor Akinwale v West Ham 2021
2
Akinwale 8'
Cadogan 59'
1
Earthy 43'

Crystal Palace Under-18s emerged 2-1 winners against West Ham United at a rainy Copers Cope on Saturday morning, thanks to goals from Maliq Caodgan and Victor Akinwale.

Summary

  • Rob Quinn made three changes to the team that beat Leicester last weekend
  • Palace take the lead early on through a Victor Akinwale penalty
  • The visitors enjoyed most of the ball, but couldn’t muster any chances
  • West Ham levelled just before half-time through George Earthy
  • Half-time: Crystal Palace U18s 1-1 West Ham United
  • The Irons start the second-half brightly, though Owen Goodman denied their efforts
  • Maliq Cadogan puts the young Eagles back in front just before the hour mark
  • West Ham could not break through the Eagles defence as they looked to level
  • Scrappy final 10 minutes saw seven minutes of injury time added on
  • The young Eagles held on to secure back-to-back wins
  • Full-time: Crystal Palace U18s 2-1 West Ham United

The Eagles started their first home game of the new season brightly, enjoying the majority of the possession in the opening exchanges.

Jadon Raymond had Palace’s first notable chance of the game as he fired a shot from the edge of the box narrowly wide of the post.

Moments later, Fionn Mooney won Palace a penalty as he was brought down inside the box. Skipper Victor Akinwale stepped up from the spot and converted the penalty with ease, right into the top corner.

The visitors tried to find a way back into the game after the young Eagles took the lead, as they enjoyed the lion’s share of possession, but they couldn’t break through the astute Palace defence.

Owen Goodman denied a Junior Robinson shot from a tight angle, whilst straight down the other end Maliq Cadogan had a similar chance for the Eagles which was also saved.

Just before half-time, the Irons found a route back into the game as George Earthy scored from inside the box after a high-press.

The young Eagles went into the break level, with chances few and far between for both sides.

The Hammers started the second-half well and nearly took the lead through Sonny Perkins, but Goodman saved brilliantly to turn his effort within the six-yard box onto the post.

Just before the hour mark, the young Eagles pulled ahead once more through Cadogan. Palace’s No.7 dropped his shoulder and darted into the box before rifling in a shot past the helpless West Ham defence.

The Irons weren’t going down without a fight, however their efforts were no match for Goodman in the Palace net. The young goalkeeper’s succession of saves, along with excellent defending from centre-back pairing Kaden Rodney and Kanye Jobson, kept the scores level.

With 10 minutes to go Perkins looked set to level for the Hammers after an incisive breakaway, though he dragged his shot wide of the post.

Approaching full-time, the game became very scrappy with players from both teams going down after incessant fouling. The Eagles managed a few half-chances, with David Ozoh seeing his shot inside the box blocked after excellent build up from Akinwale and Cadogan.

The young Eagles held on through seven minutes of stoppage time, and a late West Ham charge, to seal a 2-1 victory.

Palace: Goodman, Barton, Williams, Ozoh, Rodney, Jobson, Cadogan, Ling, Akinwale, Raymond (Nascimento 64), Mooney (Ola-Adebomi 84).

Subs not used: Leonard, Izquierdo, Lewis Brown.

West Ham: Knightsbridge, Robinson, Clayton, Tarima, Casey, Forbes, Orford, Woods, Earthy, Scarles (Kodua 75), Perkins.

Subs not used: Evans, Terry, Falase, Lisbie.

Related News

More News