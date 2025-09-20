U18s Report: Young Eagles secure hard-fought victory over Reading

Following his departure, the momentum swung in Reading’s favour, and Palace were called upon to defend resolutely. Whitworth was exceptional, making a series of crucial saves. He first sprang high to tip over a curling effort aimed at the roof of the net. From the resulting corner, he then produced a diving stop to deny a powerful header from close-range.
The visitors probed the Palace backline but were repeatedly frustrated by a resolute defence marshalled expertly by Judd.
Palace’s next opportunity came in the 76th minute when Oduro curled a shot just wide of the post. To secure the victory, Alonso made three strategic changes, bringing on the midfield stability of Lamidi and McDonald, alongside the attacking threat of Seb Bonsu-Amako.
Chances became few and far between for Palace in the dying embers as the young Royals issued a couple of warning signs, with well-struck efforts that had Whitworth momentarily sprawling to cover his posts, alongside a sustained barrage of set pieces.
The close shaves continued, but our solid defending ensured a clean sheet. After five matches played, the young Eagles have secured four wins. Another great performance, hard-fought at times, but ultimately, the team got the job done.
Palace: Whitworth (GK), Judd ©, Frazer-Williams, Danaher, Somade, Walker-Smith (Lamidi, 83’), Oduro (Bonsu-Amako, 78’), Okoli, Casey (Angibeaud, 66’), Martin (Martin, 78’), Bernard-Ferguson
Subs not used: Mason (GK)
Reading: Borgnis (GK), Zie, St. Louis, Booth, Dove, Irish, Omoregie (Nour, 82’), Beacroft (Martin-Grant, 62’), Covus (Adjei, 62’), Fuller-Thompson, Ntege (Ntege, 74’)
Subs not used: Rose