U18s Report: Young Eagles secure hard-fought victory over Reading

Palace headed into the clash in strong form, sitting second in the U18 Premier League South after a dominant 8-0 win over Ipswich. Meanwhile, Reading remained winless from their opening four games and sat 12th, following a heavy 4-0 defeat to Brighton last time out.

Javier Alonso named an unchanged starting XI, with the only change to the squad seeing Jayden McDonald replace Ajean-Ray Greaves on the bench.

The visitors enjoyed a bright spell in the opening exchanges. Rabbi Ntege raced through on goal, only to be denied by the excellent recovery pace and timing of Charlie Walker-Smith, who strode in to make a crucial challenge before the forward could make his way into the penalty area.

Reading looked to disrupt Palace’s rhythm with a few physical challenges, particularly targeting the in-form Benji Casey and Makai Bernard-Ferguson by staying touch tight.

However, Palace settled into possession confidently, building well through the thirds with Walker-Smith dictating proceedings from deep.

Their patience was rewarded in the seventh minute. A long, searching pass from Walker-Smith forced a defensive error – a misjudged header followed by a wayward backpass – which presented Stuart Oduro with a golden opportunity.

Alert and lively, Oduro used his pace to get in behind the defence, showed great composure, and stretched to prod the ball home — giving the young Eagles a deserved lead with his fifth goal of the 2025/26 campaign.