      U18s Report: Young Eagles secure hard-fought victory over Reading

      Match reports
      Crystal Palace U18
      2
      0
      Reading U18

      Crystal Palace Under-18s secured a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Reading on an overcast Saturday morning at Copers Cope, making it four wins from five matches. Stuart Oduro opened the scoring with a stretched finish after capitalising on a defensive error, before the in-form Benji Casey doubled the lead, rising to head home into the far corner with precision.

      SUMMARY:

      • Javier Alonso names an unchanged starting XI from the side that beat Ipswich 8-0.
      • 7 – GOAL: Oduro’s stabs home one-on-one to give young Palace the lead.
      • 11: Casey’s side-footed strike finds the bottom corner but it’s ruled out for offside.
      • 20: Makai Bernard-Ferguson clears a dipping header acrobatically off the line.
      • 35: Euan Danaher and Donte Martin emerge as the main attacking threats for Alonso’s side.
      • 36: Casey rounds the keeper and has the ball in the back of the net, but he is adjudged offside again.
      • 42: Flurry of chances for Palace on the stroke of half-time.
      • HT: Palace U18s 1-0 Reading U18s
      • 64: Casey’s towering header finds the far top corner.
      • 69: Whitworth makes a string of fine saves.
      • 76: Oduro whips an effort just wide of the post.
      • 90: Palace’s resolute defending sees them soak up a sustained period of attacking pressure from Reading.
      • FT: Palace U18s 2-0 Reading U18s

      Palace headed into the clash in strong form, sitting second in the U18 Premier League South after a dominant 8-0 win over Ipswich. Meanwhile, Reading remained winless from their opening four games and sat 12th, following a heavy 4-0 defeat to Brighton last time out.

      Javier Alonso named an unchanged starting XI, with the only change to the squad seeing Jayden McDonald replace Ajean-Ray Greaves on the bench.

      The visitors enjoyed a bright spell in the opening exchanges. Rabbi Ntege raced through on goal, only to be denied by the excellent recovery pace and timing of Charlie Walker-Smith, who strode in to make a crucial challenge before the forward could make his way into the penalty area.

      Reading looked to disrupt Palace’s rhythm with a few physical challenges, particularly targeting the in-form Benji Casey and Makai Bernard-Ferguson by staying touch tight.

      However, Palace settled into possession confidently, building well through the thirds with Walker-Smith dictating proceedings from deep.

      Their patience was rewarded in the seventh minute. A long, searching pass from Walker-Smith forced a defensive error – a misjudged header followed by a wayward backpass – which presented Stuart Oduro with a golden opportunity.

      Alert and lively, Oduro used his pace to get in behind the defence, showed great composure, and stretched to prod the ball home — giving the young Eagles a deserved lead with his fifth goal of the 2025/26 campaign.

      Reading responded quickly and tested Harry Whitworth with a deflected strike, but the Palace 'keeper was equal to it, claiming calmly.

      At the other end, Casey thought he had doubled the hosts’ advantage with a sharp side-footed finish into the far corner one-on-one, but the flag was up for offside.

      The visitors' main threat, Ntege, continued to look lively and curled a decent effort just wide of the far post, underlining his danger in transition.

      Moments later, Larry Omoregie met a teasing cross from T'Shay St. Louis but glanced his header narrowly wide – Reading’s best chance of the half so far.

      A hallmark of Alonso’s side is their relentless high press, and it nearly paid off on 16 minutes when Euan Danaher pounced on a loose touch on the edge of the area — but his heavy final touch allowed the goalkeeper to smother.

      That said, on 20 minutes, a dangerous inswinging corner from Reading caused a real scare — a header across goal looked destined for the net, only for attacker-turned-defender Bernard-Ferguson to react brilliantly and produce an athletic goal-line clearance.

      As the half wore on, the game opened up. Danaher again disrupted the visitors build-up with an aggressive press and carried the ball forward with intent, setting up Donte Martin for a snapshot that flew just over the bar.

      Minutes later, a clever knockdown from Casey allowed Martin another opportunity, but his effort was unfortunately tame and straight at the keeper.

      Palace looked to have doubled their lead before the break when Oduro turned provider, threading a lovely ball through to Casey, who rounded the goalkeeper and slotted home – only to be denied again by the offside flag.

      There was a flurry of chances late in the half as Alonso’s side pushed to extend their lead. Walker-Smith, popping up unexpectedly on the byline from his defensive role, drove a low effort from a tight angle, forcing a smart stop from the goalkeeper with his legs.

      On the stroke of half-time, Oduro arrowed a threatening ball across the face of goal to find Bernard-Ferguson at the far post, but the header was mistimed. Casey looked to keep the move alive, but Reading were able to clear their lines.

      The visitors weathered a sustained spell of Palace pressure — including a series of shots, crosses, and set pieces — to ensure it remained all to play for heading into the break.

      In truth, the Young Royals began the second half as the more proactive side, enjoying a spell of early possession.

      Both teams had a handful of half-chances, but neither were able to carve out anything clear-cut in the opening exchanges.

      One of Palace’s more effective weapons was Walker-Smith’s long throw-in, which he launched deep into the box — often reaching the six-yard area and causing chaotic, pinball-like scrambles in front of goal.

      Just after the hour mark, Palace doubled their lead — no surprise it was the free-scoring Casey.

      Judd delivered a beautiful looping corner into the penalty area, and despite several defenders tugging at his shirt, Casey rose highest and made no mistake, directing a powerful header into the far top corner off the post.

      Having got himself on the scoresheet, Casey was substituted, making way for David Angibeaud.

      Following his departure, the momentum swung in Reading’s favour, and Palace were called upon to defend resolutely. Whitworth was exceptional, making a series of crucial saves. He first sprang high to tip over a curling effort aimed at the roof of the net. From the resulting corner, he then produced a diving stop to deny a powerful header from close-range.

      The visitors probed the Palace backline but were repeatedly frustrated by a resolute defence marshalled expertly by Judd.

      Palace’s next opportunity came in the 76th minute when Oduro curled a shot just wide of the post. To secure the victory, Alonso made three strategic changes, bringing on the midfield stability of Lamidi and McDonald, alongside the attacking threat of Seb Bonsu-Amako.

      Chances became few and far between for Palace in the dying embers as the young Royals issued a couple of warning signs, with well-struck efforts that had Whitworth momentarily sprawling to cover his posts, alongside a sustained barrage of set pieces.

      The close shaves continued, but our solid defending ensured a clean sheet. After five matches played, the young Eagles have secured four wins. Another great performance, hard-fought at times, but ultimately, the team got the job done.

      Palace: Whitworth (GK), Judd ©, Frazer-Williams, Danaher, Somade, Walker-Smith (Lamidi, 83’), Oduro (Bonsu-Amako, 78’), Okoli, Casey (Angibeaud, 66’), Martin (Martin, 78’), Bernard-Ferguson

      Subs not used: Mason (GK)

      Reading: Borgnis (GK), Zie, St. Louis, Booth, Dove, Irish, Omoregie (Nour, 82’), Beacroft (Martin-Grant, 62’), Covus (Adjei, 62’), Fuller-Thompson, Ntege (Ntege, 74’)

      Subs not used: Rose

