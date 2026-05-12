U18s Report: Young Eagles’ valiant fightback falls just short against Villa

However, the momentum gradually shifted in Villa’s favour as the visitors began to grow into the game. Finlay Bernard went close after a quick interchange on the edge of the area, but his close-range effort was comfortably gathered by Mason.

The warning signs soon materialised into the opening goal. Against the run of Palace’s pressure, Markie Meade arrived to turn home a driven cross across the face of goal and hand Villa the lead.

Buoyed by the breakthrough, the visitors continued to threaten and almost doubled their advantage moments later, only for Meade to lose his footing at the crucial moment inside the box.

Villa were now enjoying the better of possession and territory, while Palace were forced into several important defensive interventions to halt quick transitions.

The visitors eventually doubled their lead in the closing stages of the half through McGrath. Drakes-Thomas appeared to be bundled over in the build-up, but play continued as McGrath drove towards the edge of the area before shifting onto his left foot and seeing his strike take a deflection beyond the diving Mason.

Palace nearly found an immediate route back into the contest before the break. Drakes-Thomas once again burst beyond Lennon Melhuish down the right and picked out Benamar inside the area, but the wing-back’s powerful low strike was brilliantly cleared off the line with Villa clinging onto their two-goal advantage.

Palace continued to push for a route back into the contest before the interval, but were unable to find the decisive final pass or finishing touch in the final third.

There was then a lengthy stoppage in play late in the half after Finlay Bernard went to ground following a challenge involving Raihaan Anderson. After receiving extensive treatment on the pitch, the Villa midfielder was stretchered off. Everyone at Crystal Palace wishes Finlay a speedy recovery.

Following the delay, the young Eagles headed into the half-time interval trailing by two goals.