U18s Report & Highlights: Youthful Palace U18s slip to spirited defeat at title-chasing Chelsea

Palace welcomed Chelsea with both sides firmly in contention at the top of the U18 Premier League South as the season entered its decisive phase.

The young Eagles sat third on 36 points from 20 games, holding two games in hand on leaders Tottenham Hotspur, coming into the fixture off the back of a hard-fought 0–0 draw with rivals Brighton & Hove Albion.

Chelsea occupied second on 43 points, four behind Tottenham, also with two games in hand. The young Blues started the campaign strongly, going unbeaten in their opening seven matches, but results have been mixed in recent weeks.

Palace had beaten Chelsea 4–0 earlier in the U18 Premier League Cup group stage, while Chelsea responded with an eight-game winning run before suffering cup and league defeats. Their last match saw a dramatic 3–2 win over Reading from two goals down.

Javier Alonso made three changes from the side that faced Brighton, with Daniel Owoade, Euan Danaher, and Donte Martin coming into the starting XI in place of Jacob Fasida, Raihaan Anderson, and Stuart Oduro.

The bench featured a youthful look, largely made up of Under-16 players, including Jamar Lee, Kairo Smith-Phillips, Kayden Moses, and Natheniel Kalembo.