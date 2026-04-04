U18s Report & Highlights: Youthful Palace U18s slip to spirited defeat at title-chasing Chelsea

Approaching the final third, Judd’s quick thinking teed up Bernard in behind, but his strike was blocked. The resulting corner was swung in and narrowly evaded the head of the onrushing Martin.
On the 78th minute, Kayden Moses replaced Bernard up front for Palace, making his U18 competitive debut. The young Eagles pushed hard to halve the deficit, with Martin coming close on a couple of occasions, but the ball just wouldn’t fall for him.
In the latter stages, momentum shifted to Palace, who forced several pinball-like scrambles in the penalty area, yet never seriously tested the young Blues’ ‘keeper.
A big chance went begging for Chelsea five minutes from time as Landon Emenalo turned the white shirts and curled wide. Play was briefly paused so Martin could receive treatment, frustrating Palace further and making the closing moments stop-start.
Six minutes of additional time were indicated, and despite a final roll of the dice that saw Jayden McDonald added to bolster the forward line, the young Blues held firm, denying Palace a late breakthrough.
A youthful Under-18s side, we suffered a spirited defeat away at Chelsea, bringing an end to our six-match unbeaten run. The 16-man squad included eight U16s and three first-year scholars – a tremendous effort from all the lads.
The result leaves us third in the U18 Premier League South on 36 points, level with fierce rivals Brighton. There will now be hopes that we can return to winning ways when we travel to face Southampton on Friday, 10th April (12:00 BST) in the league.