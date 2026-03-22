U21 Report & Highlights: Five-star Palace thrash in-form Liverpool to boost play-off hopes

Heading into the fixture, Palace sat 13th in Premier League 2 on 25 points with three matches remaining, targeting a top-16 finish to secure a play-off spot and keep their title hopes alive.

They were four points clear of Everton, who sat just outside the play-off places on 21 points, with Palace also holding a game in hand over several sides around them.

Liverpool, meanwhile, occupied third on 35 points, level with Fulham, having won 11, drawn two and lost six of their 19 matches – the most played in the division. They had suffered their first defeat of 2026 on Monday, losing 2-0 to Manchester City. Since the turn of the year, Liverpool had won eight and drawn three of their 11 matches.

Darren Powell made five changes following the Premier League International Cup exit, with Jacob Fasida dropping down to the Under-18s and Joel Drakes-Thomas sidelined through injury.

Dylan Reid and Joe Gibbard moved to the bench, while George King returned from suspension. Tyler Whyte, Dean Benamar, Matteo Dashi and first-team midfielder Cheick Doucouré all came into the side.