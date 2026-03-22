Skip navigation

      U21 Report & Highlights: Five-star Palace thrash in-form Liverpool to boost play-off hopes

      Match reports
      Liverpool U21
      1
      Morrison 11'
      5
      Crystal Palace U21
      Benamar 7'
      Whyte 16'
      Walker-Smith 47'
      Rodney 78'
      Umolu 81'

      Crystal Palace Under-21s delivered a five-star performance to thump 2026’s in-form side Liverpool 5-1, boosting our play-off hopes with just two games remaining in Premier League 2, on Sunday afternoon (22nd March) at the Liverpool Academy.

      Summary:

      • Darren Powell makes five changes from the side that suffered defeat to Real Sociedad, with George King returning from suspension and first-team midfielder Cheick Doucouré among the most notable inclusions.
      • 3 - SO CLOSE: Dean Benamar whips a pinpoint delivery onto the head of Zach Marsh, who in turn forces a strong diving save from the 'keeper.
      • 7 – GOAL: Dean Benamar latches onto George King’s lofted free-kick in behind and slots past the onrushing ‘keeper on the half-volley.
      • 11 – GOAL: Kieran Morrison levels for Liverpool.
      • 13: Doucoure slides a beautifully weighted line-breaking pass to send Marsh one-on-one, but he is denied!
      • 15 – GOAL: Seb Williams’ outswinging corner is flicked goalbound by Charlie Walker-Smith, before an alert Tyler Whyte bundles home.
      • 29: Harry Lee launches the ball long and slips through Marsh, who sees his resulting strike denied by the outstretched boot of the defender.
      • 41: Matteo Dashi cuts it back to Doucouré, who sees his half-volley blocked from just inside the area.
      • Four minutes added on...
      • 45 (+2'): Josh Lambie drifts inside and lashes goalbound, before Morrison curls a tame effort wide.
      • HT: Liverpool U21s 1-2 Palace U21s
      • 46 – GOAL:**** Williams' inswinging corner is turned home by the towering header of the onrushing Walker-Smith!
      • 48: Lambie volleys wide off Morrison’s threatening delivery.
      • 54: Lee denies Will Wright at the far post.
      • 62: Whyte’s effort is saved by a diving Pecsi, before Benamar’s acrobatic effort sails over the bar.
      • 68: Dashi's effort is tipped around the post by a diving Pecsi.
      • 72: Substitute Benji Casey races clear and forces a good save from Pecsi from close-range.
      • 77 – GOAL: Joe Gibbard does really well to win the penalty, and Rodney steps up to drive it powerfully past Pecsi into the right corner.
      • 81 – GOAL: Mofe Jemide carries the ball upfield and sends Casey racing through one-on-one, he is denied, before Jemiah Umolu is alive for the follow-up.
      • Six minutes added on...
      • FT: Liverpool U21s 1-5 Palace U21s

      Heading into the fixture, Palace sat 13th in Premier League 2 on 25 points with three matches remaining, targeting a top-16 finish to secure a play-off spot and keep their title hopes alive.

      They were four points clear of Everton, who sat just outside the play-off places on 21 points, with Palace also holding a game in hand over several sides around them.

      Liverpool, meanwhile, occupied third on 35 points, level with Fulham, having won 11, drawn two and lost six of their 19 matches – the most played in the division. They had suffered their first defeat of 2026 on Monday, losing 2-0 to Manchester City. Since the turn of the year, Liverpool had won eight and drawn three of their 11 matches.

      Darren Powell made five changes following the Premier League International Cup exit, with Jacob Fasida dropping down to the Under-18s and Joel Drakes-Thomas sidelined through injury.

      Dylan Reid and Joe Gibbard moved to the bench, while George King returned from suspension. Tyler Whyte, Dean Benamar, Matteo Dashi and first-team midfielder Cheick Doucouré all came into the side.

      The first chance of the game fell to Palace. Seb Williams battled down the left before releasing Benamar, whose pinpoint delivery found Zach Marsh, forcing an excellent diving save from Armin Pecsi. Moments later, Williams tested the 'keeper again from a dangerous free-kick, but his low effort was gathered comfortably.

      The young Eagles’ bright start paid off inside seven minutes. George King reacted quickly to take a free-kick from inside his own half, spotting the run of Dean Benamar and lifting a precise ball over the top. Benamar brought it down superbly before calmly slotting past the advancing Pecsi on the half-volley.

      However, a lapse in concentration just four minutes later allowed Liverpool back into the contest, as Kieran Morrison capitalised on a loose pass while playing out from the back to fire home the equaliser.

      Palace responded well. Doucouré threaded a beautifully weighted pass through to Marsh, who raced clear but was denied from a tight angle.

      The pressure soon told, as Palace restored their lead on 15 minutes. Williams’ outswinging corner was flicked goalwards by Charlie Walker-Smith, and Tyler Whyte reacted quickest – initially miscuing a volley before bundling the ricochet home off the red-shirted defender.

      From there, Palace were content to concede possession, remaining compact and organised while looking to threaten on the counter.

      Despite Liverpool’s territorial dominance, Pecsi was the busier goalkeeper as Harry Lee sent a long ball that split the defence, finding Marsh clear – but the defender recovered well to block the resulting effort.

      Rob Page’s side continued to withstand a series of shots and crosses from a probing Palace, who were looking to extend their advantage.

      After a frantic opening with three goals in the first 15 minutes, the game settled, and clear-cut chances became scarce.

      On the stroke of half-time, Palace looked the more dangerous side. Dashi cut the ball back to Doucouré, whose half-volley was blocked, before Williams flashed a flat effort across the face of goal that Pecsi gathered and then tested the 'keeper again from distance.

      Four minutes of added time saw Liverpool push forward, with Josh Lambie drifting inside to fire at goal and Morrison curling a tame strike just wide. Palace headed into the break with a deserved lead.

      Palace enjoyed a dream start to the second half, as Williams’ inswinging corner was met by the towering header of the onrushing Walker-Smith, who turned it home.

      Liverpool looked to respond immediately from the restart, with Morrison cutting the ball onto his left foot and curling a delivery into the path of Lambie, whose volley went the wrong side of the post.

      The pendulum swung in Liverpool’s favour as Morrison picked out Will Wright at the far post, but Lee stood tall to deny him before Whyte scrambled clear, weathering a spell of pressure from the hosts.

      On the hour mark, Dashi drifted inside and flashed a well-struck shot that was blocked.

      Moments later, he fed Whyte down the right channel; the wing-back’s strike ricocheted off the outstretched boot of Lucas Pitt and forced a diving save from Pecsi, while Benamar’s acrobatic follow-up sailed over the bar.

      A sudden flurry of chances fell Palace’s way as Whyte’s curling delivery was parried, eventually landing at Dashi, whose half-volley was tipped around the post by Pecsi.

      Palace made a triple substitution as we entered the final third to try and put the game beyond doubt, and one of the incoming substitutes, Benji Casey, almost made an immediate impact.

      Seconds after coming on, he capitalised on a turnover and was sent clear one-on-one with Pecsi, only for the ‘keeper to make the stop. Casey had a second opportunity when Walker-Smith’s long throw was deflected into his path by Umolu, but he miscued over the bar.

      On 77 minutes, Joe Gibbard did well to win a penalty after a reckless sliding challenge from Michael Laffey down the right channel. Kaden Rodney stepped up and fired a powerful shot into the right corner, beyond Pecsi’s reach.

      A few minutes later, Palace made it five. Mofe Jemide embarked on a marauding run upfield and played a brilliant line-breaking pass. Pecsi rushed off his line to make the initial stop, but Jemiah Umolu was first to the rebound and calmly slotted into the empty net.

      In the latter stages, the hosts won a free-kick in a dangerous position but fortunately fired wide. Six minutes of added time saw Darren Powell’s side withstand wave after wave of pressure to see out the win.

      The victory lifts Palace into the top 10 with 28 points and, crucially, five points inside the play-off places with just two games remaining. The squad now enters the international break before returning to action against Nottingham Forest on Friday, 3rd March (19:00 GMT) at the Nigel Doughty Academy.

      Simply sensational, lads!

      Palace: Lee, Whyte, King, Rodney, Farquhar (Jemide, 56’), Walker-Smith, Benamar, Dashi (Casey, 70’), Marsh (Umolu, 70’), Williams (Gibbard, 70’), Doucoure (Reid, 62’).

      Subs not used: All used.

      Liverpool: Pecsi, Ramsay, Pinnington (Ndiaye, 45’), Nallo, Pitt, Kelly (Laffey, 80’), Morrison, Pilling, Wright, Lambie (Ahmed, 80’), Onanuga (Bradshaw, 45’).

      Subs not used: Misciur.

      Related News

      Related News

      More News