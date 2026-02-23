Skip navigation

      U21 Report: Palace suffer defeat at West Ham

      Match reports
      West Ham United U21
      3
      Cummings 61'
      Orford 80'
      Fearon 85'
      0
      Crystal Palace U21

      Crystal Palace Under-21s saw their three-match unbeaten run come to an end as West Ham United secured a 3-0 victory in Premier League 2 on Monday evening at Rush Green.

      Summary:

      • Darren Powell makes three changes from the side that faced Gladbach. Harry Lee replaces the injured Jackson Izquierdo, Craig Farquhar comes in for Dean Benamar, and Rio Cardines starts in place of Jasper Judd. Great to see Joel Drakes-Thomas back in the squad!
      • 6: Jemiah Umolu fashions the ball onto his left foot and whips the resulting shot inches wide of the far post!
      • 9 - SO CLOSE: Benji Casey latches onto a through ball in-behind, but his stabbed effort is denied one-on-one.
      • It’s clear both sides are extremely comfortable in possession and want to build.
      • 18: Dylan Reid sends Casey clear away, but the striker is adjudged offside.
      • 22: Rio Cardines’ low delivery flashes across the face of goal.
      • 25: Harry Lee races off his line to narrow the angle and make an excellent save one-on-one!
      • The game has developed into an exciting end to end affair
      • 33 - WHAT A SAVE: Lee at full stretch somehow claws away Cummings’ deflected effort to keep it out!
      • We reassert control and begin to dictate proceedings once more.
      • 39: Tyler Whyte is agonisingly close to giving us the lead, but the effort grazes the bottom right corner.
      • 42: Seb Williams drives low and hard from distance straight down the Hoopers throat.
      • 45 (+1): Williams forces the 'keeper into an acrobatic diving save to preserve parity.
      • HT: West Ham 0-0 Palace
      • 56: Ryan Battrum’s tightly-angled lashed effort forces Lee to parry away excellently.
      • 60 - GOAL: West Ham take the lead through Daniel Cummings.
      • Joel Drakes-Thomas replaces Cardines to make a welcomed return to proceedings.
      • 64: Umolu calls Hooper into action.
      • 68: Casey flashes a low drive from range wide of the post.
      • 74: Drakes-Thomas floats a dangerous delivery towards the far post, which just alludes Whyte.
      • 79 - GOAL: West Ham double their lead, Lewis Orford.
      • 83: Josh Ajala rattles the post.
      • 85 - GOAL: Preston Fearon grabs a third.
      • Five minutes added on...
      • FT: West Ham 3-0 Palace

      The young Eagles arrived in east London full of confidence after a 2–0 win over Borussia Mönchengladbach secured top spot in Group B and progression to the knockout stages of the Premier League International Cup.

      That result followed an impressive 2–1 Premier League 2 victory against Fulham, ending the Cottagers’ 13-game unbeaten run and boosting our play-off push.

      West Ham, meanwhile, were held to a frustrating 1–1 draw by Leicester City last time out in PL2, though a recent 2-1 win over Tamworth to reach the National League Cup final ensured they too came into the fixture with momentum.

      The sides kicked off level on 21 points in 12th place, firmly in the elimination play-off conversation.

      Darren Powell made three changes to the side that overcame Gladbach. Harry Lee replaced the injured Jackson Izquierdo, Craig Farquhar came in for Dean Benamar, and Rio Cardines took the place of Jasper Judd.

      There was also a welcome boost on the bench, with Joel Drakes-Thomas returning to the matchday squad following injury.

      Palace settled quickly, moving the ball with confidence and enjoying the lion’s share of possession in the early exchanges.

      The young Eagles first sight of goal came inside six minutes, when Jemiah Umolu cut in from the right, shifted onto his left foot and curled an effort narrowly wide of the far post.

      An even better opportunity soon followed. A defensive lapse sent Benji Casey through on goal, but he was unable to apply the decisive touch, with Finlay Hooper advancing smartly to block and preserve parity.

      It quickly became apparent that both sides were extremely comfortable in possession, each keen to build patiently and assert control with the ball.

      By the 20-minute mark, the contest was finely balanced. Dylan Reid nearly released Casey clear away on goal, but the striker was adjudged offside. A few minutes later, Umolu played a neat layoff to Cardines, whose low delivery flashed across the face of goal but failed to find a white shirt.

      Despite much of the play unfolding in the Hammers’ final third, the hosts struck on the counter after forcing a turnover.

      Josh Ajala drove forward and squared for Daniel Cummings, but Lee reacted superbly, racing off his line to claw the ball away one-on-one. The loose follow-up then flashed across goal, fortunately evading any further danger.

      As the game moved into the final third of the half, the momentum shifted – and it was West Ham who began to turn the screw, launching wave after wave of attack.

      Lee was equal to it. He dealt comfortably with Ajala’s first effort at his near post, but his next intervention was outstanding. When Cummings drifted inside and saw his strike take a deflection, Lee reacted superbly, diving full stretch to claw the ball away in spectacular fashion.

      Palace reasserted their control in the closing stages of the half and began to dictate proceedings once more. Tyler Whyte drifted inside and unleashed a fierce, flat drive that skimmed the outside of the far post – agonisingly close to breaking the deadlock.

      On the stroke of half-time, Seb Williams offered  a series of warnings for Palace, driving a low, powerful effort from distance that was held comfortably by Hooper, before forcing the shot-stopper into an acrobatic save to preserve parity.

      Palace started the second half brightly, looking to build sustained pressure. However, West Ham gradually grew into the game, disrupting the rhythm and turning it into a scrappier, more fragmented affair, with clear-cut chances few and far between.

      On the hour, the Hammers began to pile on sustained pressure, probing for a breakthrough and testing Palace’s defensive resolve. Ryan Battrum found himself in space to the right of the area and unleashed an effort that forced Lee into a sharp stop, the ‘keeper reacting quickly to parry clear.

      Moments later, Battrum delivered a precise cross across the face of goal, and Cummings’ first-time strike deflected off Judd and found its way in.

      Palace sought an immediate response, with Umolu drawing a save from Hooper and Casey flashing the ball wide of the post.

      Joel Drakes-Thomas came on for Rio Cardines, marking a welcome return from injury. He made an instant impact, sending a dangerous floated delivery towards the far post that just eluded Whyte.

      As Palace pressed hard for an equaliser, we were caught on the counter. The Hammers broke at rapid pace, and Lewis Orford rifled home from close range to punish the visitors.

      In the dying moments, the Hammers came close to extending their lead when Ajala's fierce effort rattled the post, before Preston Fearon added a third, sealing the win. It had been a tight contest at times, but West Ham proved clinical when it mattered.

      Palace will look to return to winning ways when they welcome Sunderland to Sutton’s VBS Community Stadium on Monday (2nd March, 19:00 GMT), in their next Premier League 2 fixture.

      Palace: Lee, Whyte, King, Walker-Smith, Farquhar (Judd, 45'), Reid, Cardines (Drakes-Thomas, 61'), Gibbard, Casey, Williams, Umolu (Dashi, 79').

      Subs not used: Hill, Brownlie.

      West Ham: Hooper, Battrum, Oyebade, Fearon, Leacock, Briggs, Lamadrid (Akpata, 75'), Orford, Cummings (Landers, 66'), Ajala, Clayton.

      Subs not used: Wooster, Caliste, Hargan.

      Related News

      Related News

      More News