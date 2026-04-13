U21 Report: Palace enter PL2 play-offs with comfortable win over Arsenal

Summary:
- Darren Powell makes five changes from the defeat to Nottingham Forest, with several U18s –including Charlie Walker-Smith, Dean Benamar and Benji Casey – unavailable due to preparations for the upcoming FA Youth Cup semi-final.
- 1: It's been a strong start from Palace as Rio Cardines launches the long throw towards the far post and Joe Gibbard hits over on the half-volley from close-range.
- 4 – GOAL: Gibbard’s tenacity pays off as he latches onto Harry Lee’s long goal kick, keeps his composure, and delicately lifts the ball over the onrushing ‘keeper.
- 22: Since the opener, we've been pushing to extend our advantage, with the visitors surviving several shots and crosses.
- 30: Neither ‘keeper has been seriously tested as the game develops into a scrappy contest.
- 33: Cardines' inswinging corner is almost headed home by a rising Craig Farquhar.
- 40: A well-worked move sees Cardines flash a low delivery across the face of goal that the defender manages to block on the slide.
- Two minutes are added on...
- HT: Palace U21s 1-0 Arsenal U21s
- 53: Joel Drakes-Thomas drifts inside, but miscues over the bar.
- 62 – GOAL: JDT’s trickery wins the penalty, and Kaden Rodney steps up to convert, sending the 'keeper the wrong way.
- 70: Jemiah Umolu is nearly played through on goal, but has his momentum disrupted.
- 80: Palace are in complete control, with Harry Lee yet to be seriously tested.
- Five minutes are added on...
- 90 (+2'): Rylan Brownlie forces a strong save from the 'keeper, who tips his effort around the post.
- FT: Palace U21s 2-0 Arsenal U21s
- Palace conclude the PL2 league phase in 10th place on 31 points. As it stands, we will face either Liverpool or Tottenham Hotspur in the play-offs...