U21 Report: Palace enter PL2 play-offs with comfortable win over Arsenal

The young Eagles had already secured their place in the Premier League 2 play-offs for a third consecutive season heading into the game, following results elsewhere.

While a top-eight finish was out of reach, Darren Powell’s side were still aiming to finish as high as possible to secure a more favourable seeding for the knockout stages.

Palace sat 13th on 28 points, level with Leicester City, and went into the fixture looking to respond after a 2–0 defeat to Nottingham Forest, which ended a three-match unbeaten run.

Arsenal arrived at the VBS in 11th on 29 points, still holding slim hopes of a top-eight finish but requiring a heavy win and a significant goal difference swing.

Darren Powell made five changes from the defeat to Nottingham Forest. Craig Farquhar and George King came into defence, Rio Cardines and Tyle Whyte featured as wing-backs, Kaden Rodney returned in midfield, and Jerry Umolu led the line.

Several U18s –including Charlie Walker-Smith, Dean Benamar and Benji Casey – were unavailable due to preparations for the upcoming FA Youth Cup semi-final.