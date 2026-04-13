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      U21 Report: Palace enter PL2 play-offs with comfortable win over Arsenal

      Match reports
      Crystal Palace U21
      2
      Gibbard 5'
      Rodney 63'
      0
      Arsenal U21

      Crystal Palace Under-21s concluded their Premier League 2 league phase and head into the play-offs on the back of a comfortable 2–0 victory over Arsenal on Monday evening (13th April) at the VBS Community Stadium.

      Summary:

      • Darren Powell makes five changes from the defeat to Nottingham Forest, with several U18s –including Charlie Walker-Smith, Dean Benamar and Benji Casey – unavailable due to preparations for the upcoming FA Youth Cup semi-final.
      • 1: It's been a strong start from Palace as Rio Cardines launches the long throw towards the far post and Joe Gibbard hits over on the half-volley from close-range.
      • 4 – GOAL: Gibbard’s tenacity pays off as he latches onto Harry Lee’s long goal kick, keeps his composure, and delicately lifts the ball over the onrushing ‘keeper.
      • 22: Since the opener, we've been pushing to extend our advantage, with the visitors surviving several shots and crosses.
      • 30: Neither ‘keeper has been seriously tested as the game develops into a scrappy contest.
      • 33: Cardines' inswinging corner is almost headed home by a rising Craig Farquhar.
      • 40: A well-worked move sees Cardines flash a low delivery across the face of goal that the defender manages to block on the slide.
      • Two minutes are added on...
      • HT: Palace U21s 1-0 Arsenal U21s
      • 53: Joel Drakes-Thomas drifts inside, but miscues over the bar.
      • 62 – GOAL: JDT’s trickery wins the penalty, and Kaden Rodney steps up to convert, sending the 'keeper the wrong way.
      • 70: Jemiah Umolu is nearly played through on goal, but has his momentum disrupted.
      • 80: Palace are in complete control, with Harry Lee yet to be seriously tested.
      • Five minutes are added on...
      • 90 (+2'): Rylan Brownlie forces a strong save from the 'keeper, who tips his effort around the post.
      • FT: Palace U21s 2-0 Arsenal U21s
      • Palace conclude the PL2 league phase in 10th place on 31 points. As it stands, we will face either Liverpool or Tottenham Hotspur in the play-offs...

      The young Eagles had already secured their place in the Premier League 2 play-offs for a third consecutive season heading into the game, following results elsewhere.

      While a top-eight finish was out of reach, Darren Powell’s side were still aiming to finish as high as possible to secure a more favourable seeding for the knockout stages.

      Palace sat 13th on 28 points, level with Leicester City, and went into the fixture looking to respond after a 2–0 defeat to Nottingham Forest, which ended a three-match unbeaten run.

      Arsenal arrived at the VBS in 11th on 29 points, still holding slim hopes of a top-eight finish but requiring a heavy win and a significant goal difference swing.

      Darren Powell made five changes from the defeat to Nottingham Forest. Craig Farquhar and George King came into defence, Rio Cardines and Tyle Whyte featured as wing-backs, Kaden Rodney returned in midfield, and Jerry Umolu led the line.

      Several U18s –including Charlie Walker-Smith, Dean Benamar and Benji Casey – were unavailable due to preparations for the upcoming FA Youth Cup semi-final.

      Powell’s side started brightly. King’s surging run from inside his own half, followed by a neat give-and-go with Cardines, won a throw-in. The latter delivered towards the far post, where Joe Gibbard fired over on the half-volley from close range.

      At the other end, Arsenal issued a warning as Ceadach O'Neill dragged a low effort wide from just outside the penalty area.

      That said, Palace made the breakthrough inside four minutes through Gibbard. His tenacity paid off as he chased down Harry Lee’s long goal kick, kept his composure, and delicately lifted the ball over the onrushing 'keeper.

      Buoyed by the early goal, the young Eagles applied sustained attacking pressure, with the visitors forced to withstand a flurry of shots, crosses and pinball-like scrambles in the box. Gradually, however, the pendulum swung as Arsenal began to enjoy a spell of possession.

      Approaching the latter stages of the first half, neither 'keeper had been seriously tested as the game developed into a scrappy affair. While Palace moved the ball well, they were unable to break down a disciplined Arsenal back line.

      The next notable chance fell the way of the hosts as Cardines – emerging as the young Eagles main attacking threat – delivered a pinpoint inswinging corner onto the head of a rising Farquhar, who narrowly missed the target.

      Palace continued to push for a second as a well-worked move saw Cardines free on the right to flash a dangerous low ball across the face of goal, which was scrambled away.

      Two minutes of additional time were indicated, and Palace went into the break cruising and with Arsenal yet to seriously test Lee.

      The early stages of the second half were evenly matched, with both sides enjoying spells of possession.

      On 53 minutes, Farquhar was replaced by Drakes-Thomas, who made an immediate impact, drifting inside before firing over from distance. After a relatively subdued start to the second period, his introduction injected fresh energy into Palace.

      Up to the hour mark, the only chance of note had been Umolu’s swivelled effort wide from the left channel. Drakes-Thomas soon changed that, causing persistent problems for the Arsenal defence before driving into the box and winning a penalty.

      Kaden Rodney stepped up and made no mistake, sending the 'keeper the wrong way and calmly finding the opposite corner.

      As the game moved into its final stages, Umolu was nearly played through on goal, but his run was disrupted, leading to a brief stoppage for treatment and instructions from Powell on seeing the game out. Arsenal, meanwhile, had still yet to call Lee into action.

      With ten minutes remaining, Palace were in complete control. Lee commanded his area with authority, claiming every Arsenal cross, while King tracked back superbly to make a crucial last-ditch challenge down the left.

      In midfield, Gibbard dictated the tempo, lifting passes in behind and driving the push for a third – near-perfect game management from the hosts.

      Five minutes of additional time were indicated, but the Gunners failed to mount any meaningful threat. Palace instead went closest to adding another, with substitute Rylan Brownlie forcing a strong save from the 'keeper, who tipped his effort around the post.

      The result sees Palace conclude the Premier League 2 league phase in 10th place on 31 points. As it stands, they will face either Liverpool or Tottenham Hotspur in the play-offs, with final positions to be confirmed on 17th April once all teams have completed their 20 matches.

      Palace: Lee, Cardines, Farquhar (Drakes-Thomas, 53’), Gibbard, Jemide, King, Reid, Rodney, Umolu (Brownlie, 79’), Whyte, Williams (Obou, 92’).

      Subs not used: Izquierdo, Adams-Collman.

      Arsenal: Ranson, Hamill (Ferdinand, 45’) Washington, Clarke ©, Salmon (Ogunnaike, 45’), Ibrahim, Stevens (Dudziak, 58’), Agustien, Mooney (Bailey-Joseph, 79’), O’Neill, Harriman-Annous

      Subs not used: Porter.

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