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      U21 Report: Palace's PL2 play-off run ends at quarter-final stage after Manchester United defeat

      Match reports
      Crystal Palace U21
      0
      2
      Manchester United U21
      Armer 39'
      Obi 73'

      Crystal Palace Under-21s’ Premier League 2 play-off journey came to an end following a spirited 2-0 defeat to Manchester United on Bank Holiday Monday at Sutton’s VBS Community Stadium.

      Summary:

      • Darren Powell makes three changes from the side that beat Liverpool, with Rylan Brownlie, Tyler Whyte and Charlie Walker-Smith replacing Dean Benamar, Kaden Rodney and Zach Marsh.
      • 7: George King’s flicked header from Walker-Smith’s long throw is safely gathered.
      • 12: Shea Lacey lashes the right-channel free-kick over the wall, but it’s past the post.
      • 17: It’s been an even start here, with both sides probing but without any clear chances created as of yet.
      • 19: Brownlie nearly slips through Joe Gibbard, before Whyte’s driven cross is scrambled away.
      • 22: Victor Musa is sent clear away on goal, but Lee is quick off his line to nullify the threat.
      • 23: Whyte makes an important challenge to divert a dangerous low driven cross behind for a corner.
      • 27: Jim Thwaites slips through Chido Obi, who sees his strike tipped over the bar by Lee.
      • 31: Brownlie's whipped strike from just outside the area is gathered by William Murdock.
      • 35: King dispossesses Tyler Fletcher with an excellently timed challenge, before Walker-Smith’s outstretched boot prevents a squared pass creating a clear opening.
      • 38 – GOAL: United open the scoring, Daniel Armer.
      • 44: Craig Farquhar turns home from close-range, but the goal is ruled out for a high boot on Murdock in the build-up.
      • HT: Palace U21s 0-1 Manchester United U21s
      • 47: Gibbard does really well to arrow a dangerous delivery across the face of goal from the right flank, but nobody in red and blue is there to turn it home.
      • 48: He then sees a cut-back scrambled clear moments later...
      • 50: Palace are enjoying a prolonged spell of attacking pressure here as Seb Williams drives low and hard straight down the 'keepers throat.
      • 56: There’s a brief pause in play as Sonny Aljofree receives treatment, which halts Palace’s momentum.
      • 61: Williams goes to ground and sees his appeals for a penalty waved away.
      • 65: Farquhar produces an excellent lunging block at the near post to deny a goalbound effort.
      • 69: Prolific U18s striker David Angibeaud is introduced for his U21 debut.
      • 70 – GOAL: Chido Obi doubles United’s lead.
      • 73: Lee produces an excellent finger tip save to divert Obi’s chip around the post.
      • 80: Hindolo Mustapha beats the defender and forces a strong one on one save from the onrushing 'keeper.
      • 81: Angibeaud's header is denied following a brilliant diving save from Murdock.
      • Four minutes of additional time is indicated...
      • FT: Palace U21s 0-2 Manchester United U21s
      • Our PL2 play-off journey comes to an end at the quarter-final stage...

      The young Eagles booked their place in the last eight for the second consecutive season with a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Liverpool, securing a third successive PL2 knockout campaign after finishing 10th in the league phase.

      United, meanwhile, arrived with a strong pedigree in the competition. The young Reds finished second in the standings, level on points with champions Chelsea, and progressed with a 3-2 round of 16 win over Sunderland.

      Adam Lawrence’s side have long been one of PL2’s most successful teams, lifting the title three times.

      Darren Powell made three changes from the side that beat Liverpool, with Rylan Brownlie, Tyler Whyte and Charlie Walker-Smith coming into the XI in place of Dean Benamar, Kaden Rodney and Zach Marsh, prompting a tactical reshuffle.

      Under-18s Chuks Okoli and David Angibeaud stepped up, while Hindolo Mustapha returned from his loan at West Brom to rejoin the matchday squad. Matteo Dashi was also included, alongside David Obou, who returned from injury after being sidelined since late January. Benji Casey and Joel Drakes-Thomas were both ruled out through injury.

      After an overcast Bank Holiday, the sun broke through just in time for kick-off, and under its warm glow the contest got underway.

      It was an even start, with the young Reds enjoying slightly more of the ball and territory, while Palace looked the more purposeful in transition, moving it sharply and linking play with some neat one-touch football.

      The young Eagles created the first opening inside seven minutes, George King flicking a header goalwards from Walker-Smith’s long throw, but it was comfortably gathered.

      From there, it became a case of remaining disciplined and compact as Lawrence’s side began to probe for openings. On 12 minutes, Shea Lacey looked to catch Harry Lee off guard, driving a right-channel free-kick over the wall, but it drifted the wrong side of the post.

      Approaching the 20-minute mark, Palace’s threat on the counter remained, Brownlie winning possession before almost releasing Joe Gibbard, while Whyte saw a low cross cleared away. A series of firm but fair challenges from Palace were also helping to disrupt United’s rhythm.

      However, the visitors were beginning to grow into the game, with Victor Musa breaking clear on goal only for Lee to race off his line and nullify the danger. Moments later, Whyte produced an important intervention to divert a dangerous flat cross behind for a corner.

      Just past the midway point, United carved out the first real chance as Jim Thwaites threaded Chido Obi into space on the right of the area, but his rising effort was tipped over superbly by a diving Lee.

      Entering the final third, Seb Williams laid the ball off for Brownlie, who took one touch before curling an effort from distance towards the far corner, which William Murdock held well.

      United were then driving dangerously towards goal when an excellently timed sliding challenge from King crucially dispossessed Tyler Fletcher to win a goal-kick. Walker-Smith’s outstretched boot then did just enough to prevent a dangerous squared pass from creating a clear opening a few yards from our goal.

      With five minutes until the break, the young Reds took the lead. A free-kick was conceded by King in the right channel, around 20 yards out. Lacey stepped up and saw his driven strike parried by Lee, before Armer reacted quickest to head home the rebound.

      The young Eagles responded with a sustained spell of pressure, and on the stroke of half-time Craig Farquhar thought he had levelled when he bundled home from close range following a Rio Cardines long throw, but the referee ruled it out for a high boot in the build-up.

      One minute of additional time was indicated, but we went into the break trailing by a single goal.

      There was an early let-off for Palace at the start of the second half when Jack Fletcher met a loose ball on the half-volley from close range, but his effort sailed over the bar.

      From that point, however, the young Eagles took control. They enjoyed a sustained spell of pressure, carving out chance after chance as wave after wave of attacks forced United deep.

      Gibbard delivered a dangerous ball across the face of goal from the right, but no red and blue shirt could apply the finishing touch. Moments later, his cut-back was scrambled clear as United struggled to cope with Palace’s intensity.

      The pressure continued to mount, with Williams forcing a low effort straight at the goalkeeper as the visitors were pushed into a prolonged spell of defending.

      Approaching the hour mark, a brief stoppage for Sonny Aljofree’s treatment disrupted Palace’s rhythm just as momentum was building.

      From the restart, Powell’s side maintained their attacking intent, with Williams bursting into the box and going to ground, though his penalty appeals were waved away.

      Midway through the half, momentum briefly swung back towards the young Reds, with Farquhar producing an excellent lunging block at the near post to deny a goalbound effort.

      On 69 minutes, prolific U18s striker David Angibeaud was introduced for his U21 debut. However, United doubled their advantage soon after when a ricochet fell kindly to Obi, who calmly placed his finish into the near corner from outside the area.

      Palace were then almost punished again after a defensive error in possession, but Lee produced a superb fingertip save to deny Obi, who attempted to lift the ball over him.

      The substitutes continued to make an impact, as Mustapha raced beyond his marker to create a shooting opportunity, but Murdock did well to narrow the angle in a one-on-one situation and saved with an outstretched boot. From the resulting corner, Angibeaud’s header was pushed away by a diving Murdock.

      In the closing stages, Palace pushed to reduce the deficit but found it difficult to break down a resolute United back line. Four minutes of additional time were added, but despite their efforts, the tie finished 2–0 to Manchester United.

      The result brings an end to our PL2 play-off journey at the quarter-final stage. From topping our International Cup group to reaching the last eight of the play-offs, there is plenty for this group to be proud of this season.

      Thank you for your incredible support of the U21s throughout the campaign, Eagles!

      Crystal Palace U21s: Lee, Walker-Smith, Whyte, Jemide (Mustapha, 71’), Farquhar, Reid, Cardines, King, Brownlie (Angibeaud, 71’), Williams (Obou, 90’), Gibbard.

      Subs not used: Okoli, Dashi.

      Manchester United U21s: Murdock, Kamason, Alijofree, Armer, Kukonki, Fletcher, Lacey, Thwaites (Moorhouse, 66’), Obi (Biancheri, 82’), Fletcher, Musa (Scanlon, 76’).

      Subs not used: Byrne-Hughes, Leon.

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