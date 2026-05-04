U21 Report: Palace's PL2 play-off run ends at quarter-final stage after Manchester United defeat

However, the visitors were beginning to grow into the game, with Victor Musa breaking clear on goal only for Lee to race off his line and nullify the danger. Moments later, Whyte produced an important intervention to divert a dangerous flat cross behind for a corner.
Just past the midway point, United carved out the first real chance as Jim Thwaites threaded Chido Obi into space on the right of the area, but his rising effort was tipped over superbly by a diving Lee.
Entering the final third, Seb Williams laid the ball off for Brownlie, who took one touch before curling an effort from distance towards the far corner, which William Murdock held well.
United were then driving dangerously towards goal when an excellently timed sliding challenge from King crucially dispossessed Tyler Fletcher to win a goal-kick. Walker-Smith’s outstretched boot then did just enough to prevent a dangerous squared pass from creating a clear opening a few yards from our goal.
With five minutes until the break, the young Reds took the lead. A free-kick was conceded by King in the right channel, around 20 yards out. Lacey stepped up and saw his driven strike parried by Lee, before Armer reacted quickest to head home the rebound.
The young Eagles responded with a sustained spell of pressure, and on the stroke of half-time Craig Farquhar thought he had levelled when he bundled home from close range following a Rio Cardines long throw, but the referee ruled it out for a high boot in the build-up.
One minute of additional time was indicated, but we went into the break trailing by a single goal.