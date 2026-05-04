U21 Report: Palace's PL2 play-off run ends at quarter-final stage after Manchester United defeat

The young Eagles booked their place in the last eight for the second consecutive season with a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Liverpool, securing a third successive PL2 knockout campaign after finishing 10th in the league phase.

United, meanwhile, arrived with a strong pedigree in the competition. The young Reds finished second in the standings, level on points with champions Chelsea, and progressed with a 3-2 round of 16 win over Sunderland.

Adam Lawrence’s side have long been one of PL2’s most successful teams, lifting the title three times.

Darren Powell made three changes from the side that beat Liverpool, with Rylan Brownlie, Tyler Whyte and Charlie Walker-Smith coming into the XI in place of Dean Benamar, Kaden Rodney and Zach Marsh, prompting a tactical reshuffle.

Under-18s Chuks Okoli and David Angibeaud stepped up, while Hindolo Mustapha returned from his loan at West Brom to rejoin the matchday squad. Matteo Dashi was also included, alongside David Obou, who returned from injury after being sidelined since late January. Benji Casey and Joel Drakes-Thomas were both ruled out through injury.