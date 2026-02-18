U21s Report: Brilliant Palace beat Gladbach to reach International Cup last eight

The young Eagles dominated Gladbach in a tense but controlled encounter, taking the lead through a calm penalty from Dylan Reid before Benji Casey doubled the advantage with a crisp half-volley. We withstood late pressure, including a goal-line block from Tyler Whyte and a brilliant diving save from Jackson Izquierdo, to secure victory and progression to the quarter-finals.

Darren Powell’s Under-21s came into Wednesday’s crucial Premier League International Cup clash on the back of a strong 2-1 PL2 victory over Fulham, ending the Cottagers’ 13-game unbeaten run.

In Europe, the young Eagles had already shown they could compete with top opposition. After a narrow 1-0 defeat to Valencia, they responded with victories over Juventus and FC Nordsjaelland to put qualification firmly within reach.

With every other side in Group B having completed their fixtures, the equation was clear under the lights in Sutton.

Palace began the night on seven points, two behind both Gladbach and Valencia, who each had nine. Only a win would keep Palace in contention for the knockout stages, with goal difference also likely to prove decisive – meaning a victory by at least two goals had the potential to be significant in the final standings.

Powell made three changes to the side that beat Fulham on Friday. Jasper Judd came in at wing-back in place of Rio Cardines, Dylan Reid replaced Kaden Rodney in midfield, and Jemiah Umolu led the line with Zach Marsh sidelined through injury.