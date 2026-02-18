U21s Report: Brilliant Palace beat Gladbach to reach International Cup last eight

Summary:
Powell makes three changes to the side that beat Fulham on Friday as Jasper Judd comes in at wing-back in place of Rio Cardines, Dylan Reid replaces Kaden Rodney in midfield, and Jemiah Umolu leads the line with Zach Marsh sidelined through injury.
3: Benji Casey races in-behind and forces an early diving save from Pereira Cardoso.
7: Dylan Reid almost sees his inswinging corner sneak inside the far corner.
11: Dillion Berko flashes a sharp delivery across the face of goal, fortunately the sliding Uwakhonye can't convert.
20: Iaia Danfa miscues the pull-back the wrong side of the post.
27: Jemiah Umolu’s floated cross crashes against the crossbar, before he has a shot blocked in the penalty area.
32 – GOAL: Reid lashes the penalty into the back of the net to give Palace the lead!
36: Charlie Walker-Smith’s last-ditch defending prevents an immediate response from the visitors!
38 – GOAL: Walker-Smith lifts it over the top of the defence and Casey half-volleys beyond the ‘keeper from close-range!
HT: Palace 2-0 Borussia Monchengladbach
59: Tyler Whyte makes an excellent sliding block on the line!#
62: Jackson Izquierdo pulls off a brilliant diving save to tip the free-kick over the bar – massive stop, Jacko!
69: Umolu drifts inside and drives low and hard to almost find the near corner!
71: Jasper Judd makes a vital last-ditch sliding block to deny a well-struck close-range effort.
It was now edge of your seat stuff…
87: George King makes a quite brilliant sliding block to preserve our lead.
Five minutes is added on…
90 (+2): Gladbach rattle the crossbar with a bullet header from an inswinging corner.
FT: Palace 2-0 Borussia Monchengladbach
We progress through to the Premier League International Cup knockouts!!!!