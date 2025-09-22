U21s Report: Browne’s Last-Gasp Header Seals Dramatic 3-2 Win in VBS Curtain-Raiser

Palace U21s returned to the VBS under the lights for the first time this season, unbeaten in Premier League 2 and sitting sixth with a game in hand.

Leeds, just two points behind in eighth, arrived at a ground that holds fond memories — the scene of their National League Cup triumph in April, when they beat Sutton United 2-1 in the final.

Darren Powell made four changes to the side that fell to AFC Wimbledon in the EFL Trophy, with Jake Grante, Joel Drakes-Thomas, Kayden Rodney, and Romain Esse all named in the starting XI.

Seb Williams dropped to the bench, where he was joined by U18s centre-back Charlie Walker-Smith — rewarded for composed recent outings against Ipswich and Reading.

George King, Asher Agbinone, Kai-Reece Adams Collman, and Rylan Browlie were missed out entirely, while Joe Gibbard was absent through suspension following his red card in the goalless draw with West Brom.

The visitors, meanwhile, fielded a youthful side of their own, with several U18s involved and key figures missing — including captain Alfie Cresswell and talisman Harry Gray.

A strong early challenge from Jacob Fasida on Louie Dudley briefly halted proceedings inside the opening minute, setting the tone for a physical contest as both sides quickly got stuck in and weren’t shy of a shirt tug or two.

Inside five minutes, Zach Marsh held his ground well on the right and picked out Esse, who took a touch onto his favoured left foot before delivering a wicked ball into the box.

Nascimento didn’t connect cleanly with the header, but inadvertently teed up Rodney, who rifled a half-volley into the net from close range — a confident finish on his return to the XI.