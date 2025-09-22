U21s Report: Browne’s Last-Gasp Header Seals Dramatic 3-2 Win in VBS Curtain-Raiser

At 2-0, Palace were in the ascendancy and had barely allowed Leeds a sight of goal. Esse nearly had an assist to add to his tally, beating two defenders with quick feet before flashing a dangerous ball across the face of goal — but no one in red and blue was on hand to tap it home.
Just when Palace looked set to cruise into the break, Leeds pulled one back against the run of play. Harvey Vincent found space down the left and sent in what looked to be a cross — but the ball looped over a backpedalling Harry Lee and into the far corner.
Buoyed by the goal, Leeds finished the half strongly. A low cross from Jayden Lienou was almost turned in by Devon Brockie, but his effort skewed inches wide.
Despite the late pressure, Powell’s side took a deserved 2-1 lead into the interval — showing quality in attack, organisation at the back, and plenty of purpose in midfield.
Esse and Drakes-Thomas made way at the break, replaced by Seb Williams and Tyler Whyte.
The second half began with Palace needing to weather an early storm, as the young Whites emerged with renewed attacking intent. Leeds applied pressure immediately, forcing Powell’s side to dig in defensively.
Browne — in particular — marshalled the backline superbly, with the entire defence putting their bodies on the line to deal with a series of dangerous inswinging deliveries and chaotic, pinball-like scrambles in the box.
He successfully limited the visitors to little more than catching practice for Palace ‘keeper Lee.
Gradually, the hosts began to settle and regain a foothold in the contest. Marsh did well to keep Whyte’s deep cross alive at the back post, pulling it back for Nascimento, who aimed a precise, curling effort towards the far top corner — only to see it sail inches wide.
With the majority of possession having swung in Leeds’ favour since the restart — a clear shift from the first half — Powell made an attacking change on the hour mark, introducing Matteo Dashi in place of Rodney in a bid to reassert control and extend Palace’s advantage.
Midway through the second half, the pendulum swung back in Palace’s favour. The young Eagles began to dictate play once more, patiently working the ball from side to side on the edge of the area.
Despite their dominance in possession, Leeds remained resolute — cutting out crosses early and blocking shots before they could trouble the goalkeeper.
Nascimento managed to wriggle free and drive towards the box, but the visitors recovered quickly, throwing bodies in the way to block two successive efforts in a show of real tenacity. Moments later, Dashi's side footed effort drifted just over the bar.