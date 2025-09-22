Skip navigation

      U21s Report: Browne’s Last-Gasp Header Seals Dramatic 3-2 Win in VBS Curtain-Raiser

      Match reports
      Crystal Palace U21
      3
      Rodney 5'
      Esse 22'
      Browne 90+2'
      2
      Leeds United U21
      Vincent 39'
      Render 83'

      Luke Browne’s towering 92nd-minute header sealed a dramatic 3-2 victory for Crystal Palace Under-21s over Leeds United, as the young Eagles maintained their unbeaten Premier League 2 run in their VBS Community Stadium curtain-raiser on Monday evening. Kaden Rodney opened the scoring on his return to the side, with Romain Esse doubling the lead. Harvey Vincent struck just before the break, and Jacob Render looked to have earned Leeds a point — until Browne’s late heroics secured all three for Palace.

      SUMMARY:

      • Darren Powell makes four changes to the side that lost 4-1 to AFC Wimbledon including the returning Joel Drakes-Thomas and Kaden Rodney.
      • 4 – GOAL: Rodney opens the scoring after a lashed half-volley close-range.
      • 9: Adler Nascimento drifts inside and whips a strike inches wide.
      • 11: Dylan Reid’s tightly angled free kick almost finds its way into the back of the net.
      • 22 – GOAL: Romain Esse drives low and hard past the diving Rory Mahady.
      • 39 – GOAL: Harvey Vincent pulls one back for Leeds.
      • HT: Palace U21s 2-1 Leeds U21s
      • 55: Palace weather an early storm from Leeds, as the young Whites emerged with renewed attacking intent.
      • 70: Nascimento aims a precise, curling effort towards the far top corner — only to see it sail inches wide.
      • 83 – GOAL: Jacob Render levels for Leeds.
      • 91 – GOAL: Luke Browne’s towering header finds the bottom right corner and wins it for Palace.
      • FT: Palace U21s 3-2 Leeds U21s

      Palace U21s returned to the VBS under the lights for the first time this season, unbeaten in Premier League 2 and sitting sixth with a game in hand.

      Leeds, just two points behind in eighth, arrived at a ground that holds fond memories — the scene of their National League Cup triumph in April, when they beat Sutton United 2-1 in the final.

      Darren Powell made four changes to the side that fell to AFC Wimbledon in the EFL Trophy, with Jake Grante, Joel Drakes-Thomas, Kayden Rodney, and Romain Esse all named in the starting XI.

      Seb Williams dropped to the bench, where he was joined by U18s centre-back Charlie Walker-Smith — rewarded for composed recent outings against Ipswich and Reading.

      George King, Asher Agbinone, Kai-Reece Adams Collman, and Rylan Browlie were missed out entirely, while Joe Gibbard was absent through suspension following his red card in the goalless draw with West Brom.

      The visitors, meanwhile, fielded a youthful side of their own, with several U18s involved and key figures missing — including captain Alfie Cresswell and talisman Harry Gray.

      A strong early challenge from Jacob Fasida on Louie Dudley briefly halted proceedings inside the opening minute, setting the tone for a physical contest as both sides quickly got stuck in and weren’t shy of a shirt tug or two.

      Inside five minutes, Zach Marsh held his ground well on the right and picked out Esse, who took a touch onto his favoured left foot before delivering a wicked ball into the box.

      Nascimento didn’t connect cleanly with the header, but inadvertently teed up Rodney, who rifled a half-volley into the net from close range — a confident finish on his return to the XI.

      The hosts grew in confidence, moving the ball crisply and asserting themselves in midfield. Nascimento nearly added a second with a curling strike that bent just wide of the top corner, while Dylan Reid’s whipped free-kick grazed the outside of the far post.

      Leeds tried to play out from the back, but Palace’s aggressive press often forced turnovers and kept the young Whites penned in. When Leeds did play through it, the Eagles were quick to recover and recycle possession.

      Palace’s control paid off again just after the 20-minute mark. Marsh, now operating on the left, showed great strength and composure to spin out of trouble and find Esse on the edge of the box.

      The winger created space with a burst of pace and arrowed a driven low strike into the near bottom corner — a deserved goal for a standout first-half display.

      At 2-0, Palace were in the ascendancy and had barely allowed Leeds a sight of goal. Esse nearly had an assist to add to his tally, beating two defenders with quick feet before flashing a dangerous ball across the face of goal — but no one in red and blue was on hand to tap it home.

      Just when Palace looked set to cruise into the break, Leeds pulled one back against the run of play. Harvey Vincent found space down the left and sent in what looked to be a cross — but the ball looped over a backpedalling Harry Lee and into the far corner.

      Buoyed by the goal, Leeds finished the half strongly. A low cross from Jayden Lienou was almost turned in by Devon Brockie, but his effort skewed inches wide.

      Despite the late pressure, Powell’s side took a deserved 2-1 lead into the interval — showing quality in attack, organisation at the back, and plenty of purpose in midfield.

      Esse and Drakes-Thomas made way at the break, replaced by Seb Williams and Tyler Whyte.

      The second half began with Palace needing to weather an early storm, as the young Whites emerged with renewed attacking intent. Leeds applied pressure immediately, forcing Powell’s side to dig in defensively.

      Browne — in particular — marshalled the backline superbly, with the entire defence putting their bodies on the line to deal with a series of dangerous inswinging deliveries and chaotic, pinball-like scrambles in the box.

      He successfully limited the visitors to little more than catching practice for Palace ‘keeper Lee.

      Gradually, the hosts began to settle and regain a foothold in the contest. Marsh did well to keep Whyte’s deep cross alive at the back post, pulling it back for Nascimento, who aimed a precise, curling effort towards the far top corner — only to see it sail inches wide.

      With the majority of possession having swung in Leeds’ favour since the restart — a clear shift from the first half — Powell made an attacking change on the hour mark, introducing Matteo Dashi in place of Rodney in a bid to reassert control and extend Palace’s advantage.

      Midway through the second half, the pendulum swung back in Palace’s favour. The young Eagles began to dictate play once more, patiently working the ball from side to side on the edge of the area.

      Despite their dominance in possession, Leeds remained resolute — cutting out crosses early and blocking shots before they could trouble the goalkeeper.

      Nascimento managed to wriggle free and drive towards the box, but the visitors recovered quickly, throwing bodies in the way to block two successive efforts in a show of real tenacity. Moments later, Dashi's side footed effort drifted just over the bar.

      At the other end, Harry Lee stayed sharp, commanding his six-yard box with confidence and smothering any low crosses that threatened to creep through Palace’s back line.

      Not long after U18s talisman Benji Casey replaced Nascimento, Leeds found their equaliser.

      In the 83rd minute, Logan White fired a low ball across the box — Lee got a strong hand to it, but Jacob Render reacted quickest to turn home the rebound and level the score.

      In the dying embers, the ball broke kindly for Tyler Whyte just a few yards out from the Leeds goal.

      He snapped at the chance, only to be denied by a superb last-ditch block from Lapota-White — and for a moment, it felt like the young Eagles had passed up their golden opportunity to snatch a winner.

      Tensions flared shortly after, with a brief scuffle between players just before the 90-minute mark. When the dust settled, three minutes of additional time were signalled.

      Palace seized the moment.

      Reid swung in a delicious inswinging corner, and up rose Luke Browne, towering above the crowd to meet it with a thunderous header — guiding it into the bottom right corner to seal a dramatic and richly deserved 3-2 victory.

      Palace U21s: Lee (GK), Grante, Fasida, Jemide, Browne ©, Reid, Drakes-Thomas (Williams, 45’), Rodney (Dashi, 62’), Marsh, Nascimento (Casey, 82’), Esse (Whyte, 45’).

      Subs not used: Izquierdo (GK), Walker-Smith.

      Leeds U21s: Rory Mahady (GK), Dudley (Render, 80’), Lienou, Pickles, Lapota-White, Howson, Vincent (Firth, 80’), Douglas, Brockie (Pirie, 61’), Chadwick, McDonald (White, 69’).

      Subs not used: Ombang.

      The result sees Powell’s side sit ninth in the Premier League 2 on seven points. Crucially, all but Fulham above them have played a game more, giving Palace a valuable match in hand.

      Next up is a trip to face Manchester United at the Peninsula Stadium on Saturday, 27th September (14:00 BST kick-off), where the young Eagles will be hoping to maintain their unbeaten start and continue their winning momentum.

