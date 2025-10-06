Skip navigation

      U21s Report: Esse stars as Palace seal confident win over Birmingham

      Crystal Palace U21
      3
      Esse 18'
      Marsh 31'
      Reid 37'
      1
      Birmingham City U21
      Isichei 45'

      Crystal Palace Under-21s claimed a confident 3-1 win over Birmingham City in Premier League 2 at the VBS Community Stadium on Monday (6th October), with Romain Esse starring with a goal and two assists. The forward opened the scoring with a sublime strike on 16 minutes, before setting up Zach Marsh and Dylan Reid in quick succession to give the young Eagles a commanding lead. Dan Ischei pulled one back for the visitors just before half-time, but Palace managed the second half professionally to see out a convincing victory that maintains our unbeaten record at home.

      SUMMARY:

      • Darren Powell makes three changes to the side that beat Manchester United, Harry Lee, Joel Drakes-Thomas, and George King.
      • 7: Zach Marsh has the ball in the back of the net, but is penalised for a foul in the build-up.
      • 16 – GOAL: Romain Esse gives us the lead following a wonderfully whipped strike that nestled into the far corner.
      • 30 – GOAL: Marsh rounds the ‘keeper one-on-one to double our lead.
      • 36 – GOAL: Reid calmly rolls the ball under the diving O’Sullivan first-time to make it 3-0.
      • 44 – GOAL: Dan Ischei pulls one back from the spot.
      • HT: Palace U21s 3-1 Birmingham
      • 88: Substitute Seb Williams rattles the crossbar with a sweetly struck half-volley from 35 yards
      • FT: Palace U21s 3-1 Birmingham U21s

      Darren Powell’s side entered the match aiming to respond after their Premier League 2 unbeaten run was ended by Manchester United at Salford’s Peninsula Stadium.

      Their previous outing under the lights at Sutton saw skipper Luke Browne rise highest in stoppage time to head home a dramatic winner and spark jubilation in a 3-2 victory over Leeds United.

      Birmingham City made the trip to South London as somewhat of an unknown entity. Newly promoted to Category One academy status in May, they’ve impressed early in their return to Premier League 2.

      Positioned just behind Palace in the upper play-off spots (17th to 24th), the Blues were looking to continue their strong start at this level.

      The young Eagles made three changes to the side that lost 4-1 to Manchester United.

      Harry Lee returned in goal, replacing Jackson Izquierdo. George King, fresh from his first call-up to the Republic of Ireland U19s, came in for Mofe Jemide, while Joël Drakes Thomas was preferred to Rio Cardines.

      Palace’s U21s burst out of the blocks on a glorious autumn evening at the VBS, dominating possession and dictating the tempo from the first whistle with their trademark sharp, one-touch passing.

      The young Eagles had Birmingham pinned back, and it didn’t take long for chances to come.

      Romain Esse was first to test the visiting ‘keeper, forcing William O’Sullivan into a smart save from a 30-yard free-kick. Moments later, Zach Marsh latched onto a perfectly lofted ball over the top, held his nerve and slotted home – but was penalised for a push in the build-up.

      Despite Palace’s early control, Birmingham briefly threatened against the run of play. A lapse while playing out from the back saw the ball fall to Benjimen Woodsku, whose shot deflected onto the crossbar, only for the flag to go up for offside. It was a warning, but nothing more.

      Palace swiftly regained momentum. Joel Drakes-Thomas surged down the right and delivered a teasing cross into the box, just evading the red and blue shirts, but falling kindly to the onrushing Jacob Fasida who could only half-volley over.

      Then came the breakthrough. At 16 minutes, Dria Bateman drove down the left and unsettled his marker, the loose ball eventually falling to Dylan Reid. His diagonal pass found Asher Agbinone, whose driving run, and shot was blocked.

      Esse was alive to the rebound, took a touch to compose himself, and curled a sublime 20-yard strike into the far corner – a moment of magic from the winger.

      Esse was at the heart of it again on 30 minutes. After good work from King and Agbinone, the playmaker received the ball on the half-turn and threaded a beautiful, first-time pass through to Marsh.

      The striker showed his composure, rounded the ‘keeper, and rolled the ball into an empty net to double the advantage.

      Palace’s fluid attacking moves kept coming, and they nearly had a third when Reid capped off another slick passage of play with a flat, side-footed effort from distance, which O’Sullivan routinely parried clear of danger.

      The third goal, though, wasn’t far behind. In the 36th minute, Esse – relentless and alert – pounced on a loose Birmingham pass and surged towards the left of the penalty area.

      He picked out Reid with a pull back, and the midfielder calmly slotted home first-time, rolling it beneath the diving ‘keeper.

      Esse was unplayable throughout the half – scoring one, assisting two, and almost grabbing a second himself with a curling effort that had O’Sullivan scrambling just beneath the crossbar.

      On the stroke of half-time, Birmingham found a lifeline. Dan Ischei showed quick feet to draw a foul inside the box, and converted the resulting penalty himself to make it 3-1.

      Nevertheless, it was a half utterly dominated by Palace – with Romain Esse running the show.

      The young Eagles began the second half just as they ended the first – on the front foot, relentless in their pressing and full of intent to kill the game off.

      Their intensity forced Birmingham into early errors. A high press paid dividends when King – calm and composed all evening – recovered possession and teed up Marsh, who surged into the box. With the angle tightening, Marsh fired narrowly wide of the far post.

      Palace were purring. Agbinone drove powerfully from deep inside his own half, carving through the midfield before finding Esse on the edge of the area. The playmaker shimmied inside and let fly towards the near corner, only to be denied by a crucial defensive block.

      Esse continued to light up the pitch. Picking the ball up near halfway, he danced into space and delivered a sumptuous ball in behind the defence for Fasida, who had ghosted into acres of space.

      His low cross into the box had Marsh lurking, but a last-ditch clearance prevented a certain goal.

      The pressure didn’t let up. A wave of set pieces followed, with Reid and Esse delivering dangerous balls both short and long. The Blues scrambled, surviving the onslaught with a mix of desperation and good fortune.

      Birmingham did, however, offer a rare scare. Menzi Mazwi burst into the box and went to ground under pressure, appealing for a penalty – but the referee rightly waved away the claims.

      Midway through the half, Palace’s wing-backs began to dominate. Drakes-Thomas and Fasida were a constant menace, pinning Birmingham back with their surging runs and wicked deliveries.

      Though the visitors saw more of the ball in Palace’s final third, they rarely threatened, restricted to speculative efforts from distance.

      Whenever Palace broke forward, they looked the more dangerous side. Reid’s long-range strike fizzed inches wide, while Drakes-Thomas continued to cause havoc down the right.

      In the 70th minute, Romain Esse – the game’s standout performer – was withdrawn to a standing ovation. His first-half masterclass and tireless second-half display had rightly earned the applause of the home support.

      As time ticked on, the game became more fragmented. Birmingham’s only effort of note was a low drive from outside the area that had Lee scrambling to his near post, but it never truly troubled the Palace ‘keeper.

      Late on, substitute Adler Nascimento drove Palace forward on the counter. His clever ball released Marsh, who drew a save from O’Sullivan, and the rebound fell kindly back to the No. 9 – but a defender did just enough to deflect it behind for a corner.

      In the final moments, Palace nearly added a spectacular fourth. Seb Williams pounced on a loose pass and, spotting the keeper off his line, unleashed a stunning half-volley from 35 yards.

      It had O’Sullivan beaten all ends up, but agonisingly rattled the crossbar and bounced clear.

      It was a dominant, professional second-half performance from the young Eagles, who saw out the game with maturity and class – and can count themselves unlucky not to have extended their lead further.

      The result sees Palace climb to 10th in the table, level on 10 points with Leeds United, and they'll look to carry that momentum into their next outing against Stevenage in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday, 21st October, following the international break.

      Palace U21s: Lee, Grante, Fasida, King, Browne, Reid (Whyte, 93'), Drakes-Thomas (Dashi, 93'), Rodney, Marsh, Agbinone (Williams, 82'), Esse (Nascimento, 68).

      Subs not used: Izquierdo.

      Birmingham U21s: O’Sullivan, Da Silva, Burrell, Willis, Quirk, Wynne (Ellis, 61'), Mazwi, Guernier, Bateman (Rente, 45'), Isichei, Wodskou (Boakye, 84').

      Subs not used: Warmington, Ahmed, Ruiz.

