U21s Report: Esse stars as Palace seal confident win over Birmingham

Darren Powell’s side entered the match aiming to respond after their Premier League 2 unbeaten run was ended by Manchester United at Salford’s Peninsula Stadium.

Their previous outing under the lights at Sutton saw skipper Luke Browne rise highest in stoppage time to head home a dramatic winner and spark jubilation in a 3-2 victory over Leeds United.

Birmingham City made the trip to South London as somewhat of an unknown entity. Newly promoted to Category One academy status in May, they’ve impressed early in their return to Premier League 2.

Positioned just behind Palace in the upper play-off spots (17th to 24th), the Blues were looking to continue their strong start at this level.

The young Eagles made three changes to the side that lost 4-1 to Manchester United.

Harry Lee returned in goal, replacing Jackson Izquierdo. George King, fresh from his first call-up to the Republic of Ireland U19s, came in for Mofe Jemide, while Joël Drakes Thomas was preferred to Rio Cardines.

Palace’s U21s burst out of the blocks on a glorious autumn evening at the VBS, dominating possession and dictating the tempo from the first whistle with their trademark sharp, one-touch passing.

The young Eagles had Birmingham pinned back, and it didn’t take long for chances to come.

Romain Esse was first to test the visiting ‘keeper, forcing William O’Sullivan into a smart save from a 30-yard free-kick. Moments later, Zach Marsh latched onto a perfectly lofted ball over the top, held his nerve and slotted home – but was penalised for a push in the build-up.

Despite Palace’s early control, Birmingham briefly threatened against the run of play. A lapse while playing out from the back saw the ball fall to Benjimen Woodsku, whose shot deflected onto the crossbar, only for the flag to go up for offside. It was a warning, but nothing more.

Palace swiftly regained momentum. Joel Drakes-Thomas surged down the right and delivered a teasing cross into the box, just evading the red and blue shirts, but falling kindly to the onrushing Jacob Fasida who could only half-volley over.

Then came the breakthrough. At 16 minutes, Dria Bateman drove down the left and unsettled his marker, the loose ball eventually falling to Dylan Reid. His diagonal pass found Asher Agbinone, whose driving run, and shot was blocked.

Esse was alive to the rebound, took a touch to compose himself, and curled a sublime 20-yard strike into the far corner – a moment of magic from the winger.